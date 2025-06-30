SenzaGen AB: SenzaGen obtains expanded OECD approval for GARDskin - further strengthens position in non-animal regulatory testing

SenzaGen's non-animal test method GARD®skin, which has been approved since 2022 under OECD Test Guideline TG 442E, has now also been included in the newly introduced OECD TG 497. This international guideline describes how different non-animal methods can be combined in regulatory testing to assess whether chemicals may cause skin allergies and how potent they are. The inclusion is expected to increase demand from companies in the chemical and cosmetics industries.

GARD®skin is based on genomics and machine learning and delivers highly reliable and accurate decision-making data. With this inclusion in TG 497, the industry gains improved regulatory access to a high-performing and versatile method that works for both pure chemicals and more complex substances and mixtures that have traditionally been difficult to assess. Since 2022, GARD®skin has also been approved under OECD Test Guideline TG 442E.

"This expanded approval of GARD®skin is an important step in our commercial development. It opens the door to broader use of our method and is expected to drive increased interest from several key customer segments. We bring important new value to regulatory testing, especially when it comes to complex mixtures and difficult-to-test substances, a need we can meet but which previously has lacked effective solutions," says Peter Nählstedt, CEO and Group President of SenzaGen.

About us

SenzaGen is a corporate group that aims to be a leader in in vitro science and testing, driving the transition from animal testing to methods better suited to reflect human biology. The Company provides high-performance, non-animal test methods and innovation and consulting services based on state-of-the-art technology. Non-animal methods are more effective, more accurate and less expensive than traditional animal-based methods while also helping to reduce the number of laboratory animals. The Company has a growth strategy centered around continued commercialization of its proprietary GARD® and VitroScreen ORA® test platforms, expansion of its test portfolio and evaluation of acquisition opportunities of profitable and growing companies with complementary offerings. SenzaGen has its headquarters and GLP-certified laboratory in Lund, Sweden and subsidiaries in the US and Italy. For more information, please visit: www.senzagen.com.

SenzaGen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North (ticker: SENZA). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

Contacts

Peter Nählstedt, President and CEO, SenzaGen AB

Email: peter.nahlstedt@senzagen.com | Mobile: +46 700 23 44 31



Tina Dackemark Lawesson, VP Marketing & Communications

Email: tina.lawesson@senzagen.com | Mobile: +46 708 20 29 44