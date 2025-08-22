SenzaGen AB: SenzaGen secures new follow-up order worth approx. 1.0 MSEK for GARD from a global leading U.S. pharmaceutical company

SenzaGen has received a new follow-up order from a global leader in the pharmaceutical and life science industry. The order, valued at approximately 1.0 million SEK, covers testing with GARD®air, SenzaGen's non-animal test method for identifying respiratory sensitizers. The testing will be carried out at the company's GLP-certified laboratory in Lund during the fall of 2025.

The customer, a leading multinational U.S. company, conducts research across several therapeutic areas. Over the past year, they have evaluated an adapted version of GARD®air to assess respiratory allergy risks and generate quantitative data for biologics. The new order confirms the positive outcome of the evaluation and further strengthens the GARD® technology's position as a pioneering method in non-animal toxicology.

"The continued trust from this major U.S. pharmaceutical company confirms that our unique GARD® technology, together with our commercial strategy, is delivering results. Our test portfolio attracts a wide range of customer segments - this time the pharmaceutical industry and particularly the rapidly growing biologics field. The order also underscores the innovative strength of the GARD® technology, which now enables risk assessment of respiratory sensitization with more detailed insights than any other method on the market," says Peter Nählstedt, President and CEO of SenzaGen.

GARD®air is a unique AI- and genomics-based method used to assess whether chemicals in product candidates, for example in biotech and pharmaceutical development, may affect the respiratory system. The adapted version provides more detailed information, such as potency ranking, supporting candidate selection and prioritization. This method provides clients with decision-making data for the prioritization and development of new products.

