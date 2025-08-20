SenzaGen AB: SenzaGen's interim report January-June 2025 | Strong order intake and expanded OECD approval for GARDskin

Message from the CEO

"We continue to win new customers, and our order intake is significantly higher than our sales for the period, giving us a strong starting position for the coming quarters. Given that several orders were received late in June, sales came in at SEK 13.5 million. Adjusted for foreign exchange effects, this is on par with the previous year's SEK 14.7 million. We were impacted by ongoing global uncertainty, resulting in slightly lower sales per customer. However, we achieved high internal efficiency with a lower cost base, which contributed to improved cash flow. At the same time, we have significantly improved our market position. According to plan, GARD®skin was incorporated into OECD Test Guideline No. 497, marking an expanded approval that is expected to drive significantly stronger demand for the test in the coming years. We also broadened our test portfolio and took a key step forward for GARD® in the medical device industry. Overall, we are entering the second half of the year with a significantly stronger order book and costs under control. With the expanded regulatory approval for GARD® we are in a strong position to drive growth and deliver improved margins. Building on this progress and a strong starting position for the coming quarters, I look forward to an exciting rest of 2025!

Peter Nählstedt, President and CEO



1 April-30 June 2025

Net sales totaled SEK 13.5 (14.7) million.

EBITDA amounted to SEK -3.4 (-2.5) million.

Earnings per share were SEK -0.18 (-0.30).

Half year 1 January-30 June 2025

Net sales totaled SEK 27.2 (29.0) million.

EBITDA amounted to SEK -4.8 (-2.4) million.

Earnings per share were SEK -0.32 (-0.43).

Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June amounted to SEK 34.4 (42.9) million.

Significant events in the second quarter

GARD®skin obtained expanded OECD approval, which strengthens SenzaGen's position in non-animal regulatory testing and is expected to increase demand in industries such as chemicals and cosmetics.

Collaboration with RIFM has expanded with a new photosensitization order worth SEK 1.5 million.

The regulatory test portfolio was diversified with the addition of EpiSensA, a new OECD-approved method for assessing skin allergies. The first customer orders for EpiSensA, including a new order from RIFM, are a testament to the commercial relevance of this strategic diversification.

The FDA signaled a shift towards non-animal testing in Pharmaceuticals, which is expected, in the long term, to improve SenzaGen's commercial opportunities as a pioneer in innovative, non-animal toxicology and efficacy testing.

Webcast presentation

SenzaGen is pleased to invite press and investors to a livestream presentation at 10:00 on Aug 20. The presentation will be given by SenzaGen's President and CEO Peter Nählstedt, followed by a Q&A session moderated by Rodney Alfvén, partner at Hallvarsson & Halvarsson.

Time: Wednesday, Aug 20, 10:00

Webcast

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions:

https://senzagen.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2025

Teleconference

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference:

https://events.inderes.com/senzagen/q2-report-2025/dial-in

The presentation can be watched afterwards at SenzaGen's website: https://senzagen.com/investors/presentations/

About us

SenzaGen is a corporate group committed to becoming a leading player in non-animal testing, driving the shift from animal experiments to methods that more accurately reflect human biology. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, the company offers high-performance non-animal test methods and expert advisory services. These methods are more effective, precise, and cost-efficient than traditional animal-based approaches, while also helping to reduce the use of laboratory animals. SenzaGen's growth strategy focuses on strengthening its position in both established and new markets through direct sales, complementary partnerships, an expanded test portfolio, and recognized thought leadership. The company also maintains a long-term acquisition agenda to expand its capabilities. SenzaGen has its headquarters and GLP-certified laboratory in Lund, Sweden, along with subsidiaries in Italy and the USA. For more information, visit www.senzagen.com.

SenzaGen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North (ticker: SENZA). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

This information is information that SenzaGen is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-20 07:30 CEST.