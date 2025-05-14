SenzaGen AB: SenzaGen's interim report January-March 2025: High activity amid global turbulence - building for growth

Message from the CEO

"The quarter was shaped by a volatile global environment, adverse foreign exchange effects, and longer customer decision cycles, which have together impacted sales growth and consequently our EBITDA. Net sales totaled SEK 13.7 (14.3) million, but currency-adjusted sales were in line with the previous year. Earnings are below our expectations as a result of external factors outside of our control, but notably, interest in our tests has strengthened, laying a solid foundation for growth in the second half of 2025. Overall, our growth initiatives are positioning us well to meet global trends and regulatory shifts. We remain firmly committed to our strategic priorities and are building for growth."

Peter Nählstedt, President and CEO



January-March 2025

Net sales totaled SEK 13.7 (14.3) million.

EBITDA amounted to SEK -1.3 (0) million.

Earnings per share were SEK -0.14 (-0.13).

Cash and cash equivalents at 31 March amounted to SEK 34.7 (12.5) million.

Important events after the end of the period

SenzaGen broadened its regulatory test portfolio, winning its first orders for EpiSensA - a new, non-animal and OCED-approved test method for assessing skin allergies. This milestone strengthens the Company's scope and competitiveness in non-animal regulatory toxicology testing.

The FDA announced a shift towards human-relevant testing methods in drug development, strengthening SenzaGen's long-term commercial opportunities as a pioneer in innovative, non-animal test methods.

Livestream presentation

SenzaGen is pleased to invite press and investors to a livestream presentation at 12:30 on May 14. The presentation will be given by SenzaGen's President and CEO Peter Nählstedt, followed by a Q&A session moderated by Rodney Alfvén, partner at Hallvarsson & Halvarsson.

The presentation will be held in Swedish.

Time: Wednesday, May 14, 12:30

Webcast

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions:

https://senzagen.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2025

Teleconference

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference:

https://events.inderes.com/senzagen/q1-report-2025/dial-in

The presentation can be watched afterwards at SenzaGen's website: https://senzagen.com/investors/presentations/

Contacts

Peter Nählstedt, President and CEO, SenzaGen AB

Email: peter.nahlstedt@senzagen.com | Mobile: +46 700 23 44 31



Tina Dackemark Lawesson, VP Marketing & Communications

Email: tina.lawesson@senzagen.com | Mobile: +46 708 20 29 44

About us

SenzaGen is a corporate group that aims to be a leader in in vitro science and testing, driving the transition from animal testing to methods better suited to reflect human biology. The Company provides high-performance, non-animal test methods and innovation and consulting services based on state-of-the-art technology. Non-animal methods are more effective, more accurate and less expensive than traditional animal-based methods while also helping to reduce the number of laboratory animals. The Company has a growth strategy centered around continued commercialization of its proprietary GARD® and VitroScreen ORA® test platforms, expansion of its test portfolio and evaluation of acquisition opportunities of profitable and growing companies with complementary offerings. SenzaGen has its headquarters and GLP-certified laboratory in Lund, Sweden and subsidiaries in the US and Italy. For more information, please visit: www.senzagen.com.

SenzaGen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North (ticker: SENZA). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

This information is information that SenzaGen is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-14 08:00 CEST.