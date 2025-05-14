Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Schlüssel zum Erfolg: Könnte sich hier eine 1.000?%-Chance verbergen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DX79 | ISIN: SE0010219626 | Ticker-Symbol: 26S
Berlin
14.05.25 | 11:54
0,432 Euro
-17,56 % -0,092
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SENZAGEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENZAGEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2025 08:00 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SenzaGen AB: SenzaGen's interim report January-March 2025: High activity amid global turbulence - building for growth

Finanznachrichten News

Message from the CEO
"The quarter was shaped by a volatile global environment, adverse foreign exchange effects, and longer customer decision cycles, which have together impacted sales growth and consequently our EBITDA. Net sales totaled SEK 13.7 (14.3) million, but currency-adjusted sales were in line with the previous year. Earnings are below our expectations as a result of external factors outside of our control, but notably, interest in our tests has strengthened, laying a solid foundation for growth in the second half of 2025. Overall, our growth initiatives are positioning us well to meet global trends and regulatory shifts. We remain firmly committed to our strategic priorities and are building for growth."

Peter Nählstedt, President and CEO

January-March 2025

  • Net sales totaled SEK 13.7 (14.3) million.
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK -1.3 (0) million.
  • Earnings per share were SEK -0.14 (-0.13).
  • Cash and cash equivalents at 31 March amounted to SEK 34.7 (12.5) million.

Important events after the end of the period

  • SenzaGen broadened its regulatory test portfolio, winning its first orders for EpiSensA - a new, non-animal and OCED-approved test method for assessing skin allergies. This milestone strengthens the Company's scope and competitiveness in non-animal regulatory toxicology testing.
  • The FDA announced a shift towards human-relevant testing methods in drug development, strengthening SenzaGen's long-term commercial opportunities as a pioneer in innovative, non-animal test methods.

Livestream presentation
SenzaGen is pleased to invite press and investors to a livestream presentation at 12:30 on May 14. The presentation will be given by SenzaGen's President and CEO Peter Nählstedt, followed by a Q&A session moderated by Rodney Alfvén, partner at Hallvarsson & Halvarsson.

The presentation will be held in Swedish.

Time: Wednesday, May 14, 12:30

Webcast
If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions:
https://senzagen.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2025

Teleconference
If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference:
https://events.inderes.com/senzagen/q1-report-2025/dial-in

The presentation can be watched afterwards at SenzaGen's website: https://senzagen.com/investors/presentations/

Contacts

Peter Nählstedt, President and CEO, SenzaGen AB
Email: peter.nahlstedt@senzagen.com | Mobile: +46 700 23 44 31

Tina Dackemark Lawesson, VP Marketing & Communications
Email: tina.lawesson@senzagen.com | Mobile: +46 708 20 29 44

About us

SenzaGen is a corporate group that aims to be a leader in in vitro science and testing, driving the transition from animal testing to methods better suited to reflect human biology. The Company provides high-performance, non-animal test methods and innovation and consulting services based on state-of-the-art technology. Non-animal methods are more effective, more accurate and less expensive than traditional animal-based methods while also helping to reduce the number of laboratory animals. The Company has a growth strategy centered around continued commercialization of its proprietary GARD® and VitroScreen ORA® test platforms, expansion of its test portfolio and evaluation of acquisition opportunities of profitable and growing companies with complementary offerings. SenzaGen has its headquarters and GLP-certified laboratory in Lund, Sweden and subsidiaries in the US and Italy. For more information, please visit: www.senzagen.com.

SenzaGen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North (ticker: SENZA). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

This information is information that SenzaGen is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-14 08:00 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.