Biomedical HIV Prevention Summit in Atlanta Is the Focus To Drive Meaningful Action With Gilead Sciences

This year's Biomedical HIV Prevention Summit in Atlanta emphasized the importance of advancing prevention in the U.S. South, a region disproportionately impacted by HIV. We joined advocates, community partners and healthcare leaders to discuss the future of prevention and to drive meaningful action - and the energy in the room was palpable. By working closely with the communities most affected, we aim to ensure everyone receives the care and services they need to help end the HIV epidemic.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

