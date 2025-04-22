Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.04.2025
Der Megatrend 2025: Die unterschätzte Chance im Uranmarkt - was diese Aktie JETZT interessant macht!
WKN: 861658 | ISIN: JP3260800002 | Ticker-Symbol: KKI
Frankfurt
22.04.25
08:22 Uhr
19,400 Euro
+0,400
+2,11 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
ACCESS Newswire
22.04.2025 18:02 Uhr
Kintetsu World Express: KWE Acquires GDP Certification in South Africa

Finanznachrichten News

JOHANNESBURG, ZA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2025 / In April 2025, Kintetsu World Express South Africa (Pty) Ltd. (KWE South Africa), a subsidiary of Kintetsu World Express, Inc., acquired GDP (Good Distribution Practice) certification for its logistics and domestic distribution services for pharmaceutical products at its Johannesburg facility.

With over 25 years of experience, KWE South Africa has been serving customers since 1997. With offices in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, and Port Elizabeth, it provides logistics solutions primarily to customers in the healthcare, aerospace, and construction infrastructure industries, including land, sea and air transport, project transport and customs clearance.

The Johannesburg head office has more than 25,000 square meters of warehouse space for general, bonded storage and temperature-controlled products. By acquiring this certification, it will further support safe and compliant pharmaceutical supply chains by combining it with the transportation services it already provides.

The KWE Group currently has GDP certification at 12 sites in 10 countries around the world, and is continuing to expand its GDP network. As healthcare remains a key vertical in its management plan, KWE will continue to strengthen its capabilities with services that meet the growing complexity and demands of the healthcare industry worldwide.

Contact Information

Mike Trejo
(310) 627-3129

.

SOURCE: Kintetsu World Express



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
