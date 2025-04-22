Kintetsu World Express: KWE Acquires GDP Certification in South Africa

In April 2025, Kintetsu World Express South Africa (Pty) Ltd. (KWE South Africa), a subsidiary of Kintetsu World Express, Inc., acquired GDP (Good Distribution Practice) certification for its logistics and domestic distribution services for pharmaceutical products at its Johannesburg facility.

With over 25 years of experience, KWE South Africa has been serving customers since 1997. With offices in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, and Port Elizabeth, it provides logistics solutions primarily to customers in the healthcare, aerospace, and construction infrastructure industries, including land, sea and air transport, project transport and customs clearance.

The Johannesburg head office has more than 25,000 square meters of warehouse space for general, bonded storage and temperature-controlled products. By acquiring this certification, it will further support safe and compliant pharmaceutical supply chains by combining it with the transportation services it already provides.

The KWE Group currently has GDP certification at 12 sites in 10 countries around the world, and is continuing to expand its GDP network. As healthcare remains a key vertical in its management plan, KWE will continue to strengthen its capabilities with services that meet the growing complexity and demands of the healthcare industry worldwide.

SOURCE: Kintetsu World Express

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire