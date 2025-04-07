Anzeige
Montag, 07.04.2025
Deutsche Rohstoff AG Gründer Dr. Gutschlag über Highflyer Almonty Industries Inc.
WKN: 861658 | ISIN: JP3260800002 | Ticker-Symbol: KKI
Frankfurt
07.04.25
08:17 Uhr
17,200 Euro
-1,300
-7,03 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
ACCESS Newswire
07.04.2025 18:02 Uhr
56 Leser
Kintetsu World Express: KWE Acquires BPJPH Halal Certification in Indonesia

Finanznachrichten News

JAKARTA, ID / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2025 / In December 2024, PT. Kintetsu World Express Indonesia (KWE Indonesia) and PT. Kintetsu Logistics Indonesia (KWE Logistics Indonesia), subsidiaries of Kintetsu World Express, Inc., acquired Halal certification from BPJPH - Indonesia's sole authorized body for Halal certification - for their warehousing and transportation services.

There are currently more than 300 Halal certification bodies and authorities worldwide, with certification standards varying by organization. Among them, BPJPH certification in Indonesia and JAKIM certification in Malaysia are recognized as globally accepted certifications. Their inspections and audits are particularly rigorous, and the standards are exceptionally high. BPJPH certification is mutually recognized by approximately 60 certification organizations in various countries, including Japan, allowing certified products to be distributed internationally without requiring separate certifications.

With one in four people worldwide identifying as Muslim, the Halal market, which centers on food to support this huge population, is expanding rapidly. In line with this, there is a need for a storage, management and education system dedicated to Halal products. In terms of logistics, there is a need to meet the concept of "cleanliness, safety, nutrition, good quality and authenticity (Thoyyiban)". This includes the strict management of containers and the selection of licensed transport companies are required.

The KWE Group remains committed to working together to expand its business and further develop global Halal logistics services.

Contact Information

Mike Trejo
(310) 627-3129

SOURCE: Kintetsu World Express



