Kintetsu World Express: KWE Opens Its Third Warehouse in Pyeongtaek, Korea

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2024 / Kintetsu World Express (Korea), Inc. (KWE Korea), a subsidiary of Kintetsu World Express, Inc., has completed the construction of Terminal 3 at the Pyeongtaek Logistics Center. Operations commenced on Oct. 17.

KWE Korea launched Terminal 1 in April 2021, and Terminal 2, a warehouse dedicated to hazardous materials, in April 2022 at the Poseung National Industrial Complex in Pyeongtaek Port. These terminals were designed to provide high-quality logistics services for semiconductor-related industries and more.

The newly completed Terminal 3 features three floors of warehouse space, equipped with refrigeration, freezing rooms, and air conditioning systems. This enables high-quality logistics operations tailored to the specific needs of products like healthcare items and semiconductors.

An opening ceremony was held on Oct. 17 to commemorate the occasion, and was attended by the management of Gyeonggi Pyeongtaek Port Corporation and client company representatives. As a global logistics provider with its own warehouses in an area poised for further investment and growth, KWE is well positioned to meet the increasing logistics demand and offer high-value-added services.

The KWE Group has identified the semiconductor industry as a strategic growth area and is committed to continuing its focus on providing tailored logistics solutions that meet customer needs.

