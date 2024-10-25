Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 861658 | ISIN: JP3260800002 | Ticker-Symbol: KKI
Frankfurt
25.10.24
08:01 Uhr
20,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
KINTETSU GROUP HOLDINGS CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINTETSU GROUP HOLDINGS CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
25.10.2024 20:14 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kintetsu World Express: KWE Opens Its Third Warehouse in Pyeongtaek, Korea

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2024 / Kintetsu World Express (Korea), Inc. (KWE Korea), a subsidiary of Kintetsu World Express, Inc., has completed the construction of Terminal 3 at the Pyeongtaek Logistics Center. Operations commenced on Oct. 17.

KWE Korea launched Terminal 1 in April 2021, and Terminal 2, a warehouse dedicated to hazardous materials, in April 2022 at the Poseung National Industrial Complex in Pyeongtaek Port. These terminals were designed to provide high-quality logistics services for semiconductor-related industries and more.

The newly completed Terminal 3 features three floors of warehouse space, equipped with refrigeration, freezing rooms, and air conditioning systems. This enables high-quality logistics operations tailored to the specific needs of products like healthcare items and semiconductors.

An opening ceremony was held on Oct. 17 to commemorate the occasion, and was attended by the management of Gyeonggi Pyeongtaek Port Corporation and client company representatives. As a global logistics provider with its own warehouses in an area poised for further investment and growth, KWE is well positioned to meet the increasing logistics demand and offer high-value-added services.

The KWE Group has identified the semiconductor industry as a strategic growth area and is committed to continuing its focus on providing tailored logistics solutions that meet customer needs.

Contact Information

Mike Trejo
(310) 627-3129

SOURCE: Kintetsu World Express

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.