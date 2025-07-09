Kintetsu World Express: KWE Signs Additional Agreement With Cathay Pacific for Use of SAF

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Kintetsu World Express, Inc. (Tokyo, Japan) is pleased to announce that it has signed an additional agreement with Cathay Pacific Airways (Hong Kong, China) for the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

Since 2021, KWE has been in discussions with Cathay regarding the use of SAF. In April 2022, KWE participated in Cathay's pilot SAF programme for corporate customers as one of the founding partners, which was highly acclaimed as an advanced initiative in Asia. In 2023, KWE signed a two-year contract to reduce its own Scope 3 emissions as well as to establish a mechanism for sharing SAF environmental attributes with KWE customers. This latest agreement expands into a three-year partnership, enabling KWE to procure SAF environmental attributes from Cathay through 2027.

Major airlines have set a target of replacing 10% of their aviation fuel with SAF by 2030, but actual supply still accounts for less than 1% of total aviation fuel. Manufacturing costs remain high. Therefore, raising awareness and encouraging active participation by all stakeholders involved in air cargo is essential for the widespread adoption of SAF.

Going forward, KWE will continue to leverage opportunities such as these to reduce its own Scope 3 emissions, provide customers with ongoing low-carbon transportation options, and contribute to fostering the momentum of SAF adoption, particularly in Japan and Asia.

