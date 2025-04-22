WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EQT Corporation (EQT) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $242.14 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $103.49 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.Excluding items, EQT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $713.21 million or $1.18 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 23.2% to $1.739 billion from $1.412 billion last year.EQT Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $242.14 Mln. vs. $103.49 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $1.739 Bln vs. $1.412 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX