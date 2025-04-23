KnowBe4 Inc.: New KnowBe4 Report Exposes Critical Cyber Threats in European Energy Sector

Research shows cyberattacks against the energy and utilities sector more than doubled in a two-year period, highlighting a concerning surge in attacks on critical infrastructure

LEEDS, United Kingdom, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the world-renowned cybersecurity platform that comprehensively addresses human risk management, today released its new report, "Could Cyberattacks Turn the Lights Off in Europe?" The report highlights how Europe's transition to renewable energy is expanding the region's attack surface, making its power infrastructure more susceptible to cyberattacks. The growing reliance on digital technologies, combined with geopolitical tensions and sophisticated threat actors, is creating a perfect storm that could put energy stability at risk.

With the energy sector shifting toward renewables, undergoing digital transformations, and facing increasing nation-state threats, the research shows that the average number of cyberattacks against utilities more than doubled between 2020 and 2022. Specifically across Europe, cyber threats to the energy sector have surged, driven by an epidemic of under-reporting and lack of detection, with recent attacks disrupting operations, compromising sensitive data, and highlighting the urgent need for stronger cybersecurity measures.

Key findings from the report include:

The energy sector reported three times more operational technology (OT)/industrial control system (ICS) cyber incidents than any other industry in 2023, with phishing behind 34% of attacks.

Successful reported cyberattacks on UK utility companies surged by 586% from 2022 to 2023.

Ransomware and phishing are causing revenue losses and disruptions, pushing 94% of energy firms to adopt AI-driven cybersecurity.

"As Europe navigates evolving cyber threats, the energy sector must take proactive steps to strengthen its cybersecurity defenses," said Martin Kraemer, security awareness advocate at KnowBe4. "The protection of critical infrastructure is paramount, as the research highlights how cyberattacks can cause widespread disruption across the energy sector, impacting everything from power generation to distribution. The need for continuous education, investment in threat detection technologies, and cross-border collaboration to safeguard the continent's power infrastructure against escalating cyber threats has never been more clear."

The report highlights the impact of security awareness training in reducing human risk in the energy and utilities sector, with phishing susceptibility in large energy organisations dropping from 47.8% to 4% in one year. Small and medium-sized retailers saw similar declines, from 29.3% and 33.3% to 3.7% and 4.2%, respectively.

To download the full KnowBe4 report "Could Cyberattacks Turn the Lights Off In Europe?", click here .

