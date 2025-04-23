Hilbert Group postpones the annual general meeting

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2025 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999)
Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq: HILB B) has resolved to postpone the annual general meeting which was scheduled to take place on May 23, 2025.
The annual general meeting will now be held on Friday, June 13, 2025. The annual report will be published on Hilbert Group's website on May 23, 2025.
For further information, please contact:
Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB or
Niclas Sandström, Co-founder Hilbert Group AB
+46 (0)8 502 353 00
ir@hilbert.group
About Us
Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.
Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.
Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.
For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group
