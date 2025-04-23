OEM International AB: OEM International acquires Vierpool BV in the Netherlands.

OEM International has today acquired Vierpool BV in the Netherlands. The company has an annual turnover of approximately SEK 120 million and is located in Maarseen. Vierpool is a distributor of automation components to machine and panel builders, installers and system integrators in the Dutch industrial and logistics sectors. The customer offering consists of products based on long-term partnerships with leading European manufacturers, a number of which have previously collaborated with OEM.

- Vierpool, which has been operating since 1975, has a strong position in the Dutch market. The business model is similar to most of OEM's subsidiaries, which makes the company a good fit for OEM. With this acquisition, we are establishing ourselves in a new interesting market and the ambition is to further develop the business and gradually strengthen the customer offering, comments Jörgen Zahlin, Managing Director and CEO of OEM International.

The acquisition is estimated to have a marginal impact on OEM's results for the current year.

Tranås, April 23, 2025

OEM International AB (publ)

