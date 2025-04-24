OEM International AB: Interim report

Q1 2025

First quarter of 2025

Incoming orders increased by 4% to SEK 1,401 million (1,351)

Net sales increased by 3% to SEK 1,373 million (1,331)

Operating profit increased by 1% to SEK 197 million (196)

EBITA amounted to SEK 205 million (205)

Profit after tax decreased by 2% to SEK 153 million (157)

Profit per share amounted to SEK 1.10 (1.13)

Events after the end of the reporting period

Acquisition of Vierpool BV, the Netherlands, with an annual turnover of SEK 120 million, was made on April 23

Contacts

For further information, please contact the Managing Director and CEO, Jörgen Zahlin, on +46 75-242 40 22, or via email at jorgen.zahlin@oem.se or the CFO, Rikard Tingvall, on +46 75-242 40 15, or via email at rikard.tingvall@oem.se.

About Us

OEM International is one of Europe's leading technology trading companies with 35 operating units in 15 countries. The group operates in the trade of components and systems from leading suppliers in selected markets in Europe. A well-structured local market organisation and efficient logistics make OEM a better alternative to the supplier's own sales organisations.

For more information see www.oem.se