Montag, 30.06.2025
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
WKN: A3DLRF | ISIN: SE0017766843 | Ticker-Symbol: OEA1
Frankfurt
30.06.25 | 17:15
12,300 Euro
-0,81 % -0,100
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OEM INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OEM INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,62013,40019:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2025 16:30 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OEM International AB: Share-related incentive scheme in OEM International AB (publ)

In the share-related incentive scheme decided by the 2025 annual general meeting, which included approx. 60 senior executives and a maximum of 200,000 call options on repurchased shares of series B, a total of 95,000 options were subscribed.

The call options are transferred at a price of SEK 17.30 per call option, which corresponds to market value according to an external independent valuation carried out in accordance with the Black & Scholes model. The exercise price for the call options amounts to SEK 166.70, corresponding to 120 percent of the average share price during the measurement period May 5-16, 2025. Each call option entitles the acquisition of one share of series B during the period from and including March 1 to and including June 15, 2028.

Contacts
For further information, please contact the CFO, Rikard Tingvall, on +46 75-242 40 15, or via email at rikard.tingvall@oem.se

About Us
OEM International is one of Europe's leading technology trading companies with 35 operating units in 15 countries. The group operates in the trade of components and systems from leading suppliers in selected markets in Europe. A well-structured local market organisation and efficient logistics make OEM a better alternative to the supplier's own sales organisations.
For more information see www.oem.se

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
