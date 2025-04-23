Exsitec Holding AB: Exsitec Holding AB (publ) Interim report, January - March 2025

January - March
- Net sales amounted to MSEK 240 (213), rendering a net sales growth of 13 percent
- Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 46 (40), rendering an adjusted EBITA margin of 19.0 percent (19.0)
- Operating profit increased to MSEK 37 (33)
- Earnings per share before dilution and after dilution increased to SEK 2.03 (1.78) and SEK 2.03 (1.78) respectively
- Recurring net revenue from software LTM amounted to MSEK 198 (150)
- Average number of employees during the period amounted to 625 (561)
Significant events
- The nomination committee has finalized its proposal and reasoned opinion for the 2025 Annual General Meeting
- Niklas Ek take office as the new CEO
Read the entire report in the attached PDF.
On Wednesday, April 23rd, at 10.00 CEST, analysts, investors, media, and other interested parties are invited to attend a webcast where the interim report will be presented. The presentation will be held in English. You can find the link to the webcast on Exsitec's website.
About Exsitec
Exsitec are experts in digital solutions that make a difference in the customer's business. By combining selected systems and services into a functioning whole, Exsitec creates the conditions for each customer to reach their business goals. The organization is located in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland with 600 ambitious and curious employees who together have combined competence in IT, business management and business development. www.exsitec.se
The share is traded under the ticker EXS. The Company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).
