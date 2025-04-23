Desenio Group AB: Report from extraordinary general meeting in Desenio Group AB (publ)

An extraordinary general meeting of Desenio Group AB ("Desenio" or the "Company") was held today on 23 April 2025 in Stockholm. The meeting adopted the following main resolutions.

The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with their own request, to dismiss the current board of directors consisting of Alexander Hars, Martin Blomqvist, Max Carlsén, Sarah Kauss and Nathalie du Preez.

The extraordinary general meeting resolved for the period until the next annual general meeting:

that the board of directors shall consist of four members without deputies,

to elect Martin Weiss, Erik Flinck, Andreas Otto and Stephen Taylor-Matthews as members of the board of directors,

that Martin Weiss shall be chairman of the board of directors and that Erik Flinck shall be deputy chairman of the board of directors, and

that no renumeration shall be paid to the members of the board of directors.

A presentation of the new members of the board of directors is available on Desenio's website (https://deseniogroup.com/en/governance/general-meetings/).

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Palm, CEO, fredrik.palm@deseniogroup.com, +46 70 080 76 37

Johan Roslund, CFO, johan.roslund@deseniogroup.com, +46 73 744 60 87

Johan Hähnel, Head of IR, johan.hahnel@deseniogroup.com, +46 706 05 63 34

About Desenio Group

Desenio Group is the leading e-commerce company within affordable wall art in Europe, with a growing presence in North America. We offer our customers a unique and curated assortment of about 9,000 designs as well as frames and accessories in 37 countries via 44 local websites and are steadily expanding to new markets.



Desenio Group is well positioned to build upon our dynamic growth model, including our proprietary technical platform, industrialized creative processes and efficient customer acquisition approach.



We are headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with fulfilment centres in the Czech Republic and USA. Our share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth market, under the ticker "DSNO".

Certified Adviser

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's certified adviser.