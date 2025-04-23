Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Wird Global Tactical der nächste Highflyer im Markt für kritische Mineralien?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QP3V | ISIN: SE0015657853 | Ticker-Symbol: 879
Frankfurt
23.04.25
09:29 Uhr
0,005 Euro
0,000
-8,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DESENIO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DESENIO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2025 15:45 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Desenio Group AB: Report from extraordinary general meeting in Desenio Group AB (publ)

Finanznachrichten News

An extraordinary general meeting of Desenio Group AB ("Desenio" or the "Company") was held today on 23 April 2025 in Stockholm. The meeting adopted the following main resolutions.

The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with their own request, to dismiss the current board of directors consisting of Alexander Hars, Martin Blomqvist, Max Carlsén, Sarah Kauss and Nathalie du Preez.

The extraordinary general meeting resolved for the period until the next annual general meeting:

  • that the board of directors shall consist of four members without deputies,
  • to elect Martin Weiss, Erik Flinck, Andreas Otto and Stephen Taylor-Matthews as members of the board of directors,
  • that Martin Weiss shall be chairman of the board of directors and that Erik Flinck shall be deputy chairman of the board of directors, and
  • that no renumeration shall be paid to the members of the board of directors.

A presentation of the new members of the board of directors is available on Desenio's website (https://deseniogroup.com/en/governance/general-meetings/).

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Palm, CEO, fredrik.palm@deseniogroup.com, +46 70 080 76 37
Johan Roslund, CFO, johan.roslund@deseniogroup.com, +46 73 744 60 87
Johan Hähnel, Head of IR, johan.hahnel@deseniogroup.com, +46 706 05 63 34

About Desenio Group

Desenio Group is the leading e-commerce company within affordable wall art in Europe, with a growing presence in North America. We offer our customers a unique and curated assortment of about 9,000 designs as well as frames and accessories in 37 countries via 44 local websites and are steadily expanding to new markets.

Desenio Group is well positioned to build upon our dynamic growth model, including our proprietary technical platform, industrialized creative processes and efficient customer acquisition approach.

We are headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with fulfilment centres in the Czech Republic and USA. Our share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth market, under the ticker "DSNO".

Certified Adviser

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's certified adviser.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.