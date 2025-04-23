Procedures for obtaining preparatory documents for the General Meeting

GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, announced that it will hold its Annual General Meeting on May 13, 2025, at 2:00 pm CEST at the Company's headquarters, 74 rue du Faubourg Saint-Antoine, 75012 Paris, France.

The General Meeting will also be webcast live for shareholders on at the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/gensightbiologicsfr/20250513_1/.

The notice containing the agenda and draft resolutions was published in the French BALO on April 7, 2025. The notice confirming the time and place of the meeting was published in the French BALO and in a legal gazette on April 23, 2025.

The preparatory documents for the General Meeting listed in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are posted on the Company's website (www.gensight-biologics.com) in the Investors, Documentation section.

The preparatory documents for the General Meeting will also be made available to shareholders as of the convening of the meeting.

It is specified that the full text of the documents intended to be presented to the Meeting, in accordance in particular with Articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the Commercial Code, are made available at the Company's headquarters.

From the date of the convocation and until the fifth day inclusive before the meeting, any shareholder may ask the Company to send him the documents and information mentioned in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the Commercial Code, preferably by email to the following address: investor_relations@gensight-biologics.com. Bearer shareholders must justify this status by sending an account registration certificate.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, GS010 (lenadogene nolparvovec) is in Phase III in Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease that leads to irreversible blindness in teens and young adults. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

GenSight Biologics

Chief Financial Officer

Jan Eryk Umiastowski

jeumiastowski@gensight-biologics.com