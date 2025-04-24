Sekur Private Data Ltd.: Sekur Private Data Retains Stockhouse for International Awareness Campaign

Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), a leading Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and private communications platform, is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged Canada-based financial media giant Stockhouse for market awareness.

With over 1 million unique visitors a month, Stockhouse is Canada's #1 financial portal and one of North America's largest small cap investor communities. Its members are smart, affluent investors actively researching stock and looking for new opportunities. Stockhouse.com is the global hub for investors to find relevant financial news, access expert analysis and opinion and share knowledge and information with each other.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur stated "We believe Sekur Private Data has a very compelling story to tell, as cybersecurity and data privacy are at the forefront of people's mind, both in terms of protecting themselves from cyberhackers, and as a long-term investment in this high growth sector with recurring 80% gross margins. With our Corporate and Premium solutions launching this quarter, this is the perfect time to tell our story to the investment community. We believe Stockhouse and its group of companies, with decades of experience, can deliver the story to the right investors looking for long term high growth investments such as Sekur.

Issuance of Shares and other matters

Additionally, the Company would like to announce the issuance of shares to several service providers as part of payments for services rendered. Sekur is issuing 1,571,428 to Accel Media International LLC, 700,000 shares to Zimtu Capital Corp., 1,255,800 shares to Nawacore LLC.

The Company is also pleased to announce is a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to CA$420,000 (the "Private Placement") through the issuance of up to 6,000,00,000 convertible units (each a "Unit"). The convertible private placement carries a 15% interest per year for a period of 2 years. Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") priced at CA$0.07 per share, and one full share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Full Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase a Common share at a price of CA$0.20 per share for a period of 24 months from the exercise of the common share (the "Warrant Term").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for the marketing of its Sekur privacy communications solutions in the United States, and for general working capital purposes.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications provider. offering a secure suite of tools to protect governments, businesses and individuals from unauthorized access and cyber threats. With solutions such as SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides an accessible and reliable means of digital communication and data storage, grounded in Swiss privacy standards. Sekur sells its solutions through its website www.sekur.com , approved distributors and telecommunications companies globally. Sekur serves governments, businesses and consumers worldwide.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they do not guarantee future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material

factors, many of which are beyond Sekur's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur's prospectus dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

