Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki acquires Zellwin Farms Company

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 24.4.2025 AT 8:25 EEST

Huhtamaki acquires Zellwin Farms Company

Huhtamaki has acquired Zellwin Farms, a privately-owned business located in Zellwood, Florida in the United States. The USD 18 million enterprise value transaction will support Huhtamaki's growth within the molded fiber industry, specifically for egg cartons and egg flats.

Zellwin Farms has been serving egg producing customers throughout the Southeastern US from a single site for more than 20 years. The annual net sales of the acquired business is approximately USD 20 million. The transaction will benefit Huhtamaki with additional capacity and capabilities in molded fiber packaging.

"This acquisition is attractive for us as legislation in North America continues to shift packaging choices in the egg industry toward more renewable and recyclable options, such as molded fiber. This acquisition will support our aspiration to be a leader in this category, deliver installed capacity to strengthen our manufacturing footprint, and help grow our excellent customer relationships", says Ann O'Hara, President, North America.

"We have a clear focus on accelerating profitable growth through all levers. Inorganic growth is an important tool for us, and we aim to do it in a disciplined manner in markets and geographies in which we are confident that we can create shareholder value. This margin-enhancing acquisition fits our criteria perfectly and is EPS accretive from year 1", says Ralf K. Wunderlich, President & CEO of Huhtamaki.

For further information, please contact:

Kristian Tammela, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7058

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Corporate Communications





About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do.

Huhtamaki has over 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage. Our around 18 000 professionals are operating in 36 countries and 102 locations around the world. Our values are Care Dare Deliver. In 2024 Huhtamaki's net sales totaled EUR 4.1 billion. Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland. Find out more at www.huhtamaki.com.