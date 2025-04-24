VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Nestle (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) reported that first-quarter total reported sales increased by 2.3% to 22.6 billion Swiss francs. Organic growth was 2.8%, for the quarter. By category, confectionery and coffee were the largest organic growth contributors. The Group said this growth was pricing-led, with double-digit increases in some markets.Laurent Freixe, Nestle CEO, said: 'In an environment of heightened macroeconomic and consumer uncertainty, Nestle delivered organic sales growth of 2.8%, with RIG of 0.7% and pricing of 2.1%. Growth was broad-based across markets and categories, with improving market share trends across many businesses, particularly our billionaire brands.'Looking forward, Nestle said its 2025 guidance remains unchanged, based on assessment of the direct impact of current tariffs and the company's ability to adapt. Organic sales growth is expected to improve compared to 2024, strengthening over the year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX