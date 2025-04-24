SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) reported Thursday that its first-quarter Group sales increased 7 percent to 15.44 billion Swiss francs from last year's 14.40 billion francs.On a constant currency basis, sales grew 6 percent, driven by high demand for newer medicines and diagnostic solutions.Pharmaceuticals Division sales grew 9 percent on a reported basis and 8 percent at constant currency rates from last year to 11.95 billion francs.The results reflected continued strong demand for a broad range of medicines. Top growth drivers were Phesgo for breast cancer, Vabysmo for severe eye diseases, Xolair for allergies and Hemlibra for haemophilia A.Diagnostics Division sales remained stable at 3.49 billion francs, with high demand across products and regions offsetting the impact of the recent healthcare pricing reforms in China.Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, Roche continues to expect an increase in Group sales in the mid single digit range, and core earnings per share to develop in the high single digit range, both at constant currency rates.Roche expects to further increase its dividend in Swiss francs.Roche CEO Thomas Schinecker said, 'We are confident we will continue our positive momentum and confirm our full-year outlook.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX