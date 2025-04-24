ROME (dpa-AFX) - Eni (E) reported that its first-quarter net profit to shareholders declined to 1.17 billion euros from 1.21 billion euros, last year. Earnings per share was 0.36 euros compared to 0.37 euros. Adjusted net profit was 1.41 billion euros, down 11% from prior year. Total revenues were 22.96 billion euros compared to 23.17 billion euros.'Looking ahead we are well positioned to navigate the current downturn. We have identified over 2 billion euros of mitigating actions, equivalent to around 15 $/bbl of oil price sensitivity effect, and we are able to confirm our 2025 distribution policy within the context of a highly robust financial structure,' Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX