North Media A/S: Lasse Ingemann Brodt to be interim CEO of FK Distribution

Announcement no. 7-2025

24 April 2025

North Media's Group CEO, Lasse Ingemann Brodt, will as of 24 April 2025, for a period of up to one year, serve as interim CEO of FK Distribution A/S, the largest subsidiary in the North Media Group. Lasse Ingemann Brodt takes over from Andreas Hald, who has served as CEO of the Danish distribution business since April 2023 and is leaving the Group today by mutual agreement.

During the interim period and until a new CEO of FK Distribution A/S is appointed, Lasse Ingemann Brodt will also continue to serve as Group CEO of North Media, including operating and developing North Media's businesses together with the rest of the Group Executive Board.

In 2024, FK Distribution packed and delivered over 1.1 billion retail offers, local weekly newspapers, and targeted mail (including magazines) to Danish households, generating a revenue of DKK 787 million.

For further information, please contact:

Lasse Ingemann Brodt, Group CEO, tel +45 2024 3292

