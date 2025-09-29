North Media A/S: Change to North Media's Group Executive Board and to the Chairman's planned resignation

Announcement no. 12-2025

26 September 2025

The Board of Directors of North Media announces that Kåre Stausø Wigh has stepped down from his position as Group CFO with effect from today. Kåre Stausø Wigh has been on sick leave since the spring of 2025, see Company Announcement no. 2-2025. The Board of Directors is now starting the search for a new Group CFO, and the CFO function will continue to be distributed among the other members of the Group Executive Board until the new CFO joins.

Ole Borch, Chairman of the Board of Directors says: "We all thank Kåre for his outstanding and dedicated contribution to the Group's development for 20 years. With diligence and care, Kåre has played a central role in the Group's finance functions and the teamwork with the Board of Directors."

In the interest of continuity, it has furthermore been decided that Ole Borch will remain Chairman of North Media's Board of Directors until the annual general meeting to be held in the spring of 2026. As stated in Company Announcement no. 9-2025, it was, in agreement with the company's major shareholder, Baunegård ApS, previously planned,that Ole Borch was to step down as Chairman during the second half of 2025 in order to take on the role as Chairman of a new foundation, which is set to acquire Baunegård ApS' majority shareholding in the future. This process has been postponed for about six months.

For further information, please contact:

Ole Borch, Chairman, tel. +45 25 18 35 55

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.

