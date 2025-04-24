SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korean steel manufacturer POSCO Holdings (PXX) reported Thursday lower profit and sales in its first quarter.In pre-market activity on the NYSE, POSCO shares were trading at $44.44, down 4.01 percent.Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company in the quarter fell 44.4 percent to 0.30 trillion Korean won from last year's 0.54 trillion won.Sales in the quarter declined 3.4 percent to 17.44 trillion won from 18.05 trillion won a year ago.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX