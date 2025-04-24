WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $483 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $488 million, or $0.88 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to $3.906 billion from $3.649 billion last year.Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $483 Mln. vs. $488 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.84 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue: $3.906 Bln vs. $3.649 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $3.75 to $3.85Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX