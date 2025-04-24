NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $395 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $234 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.Excluding items, Nasdaq Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $456 million or $0.79 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 10.7% to $1.237 billion from $1.117 billion last year.Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $395 Mln. vs. $234 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $1.237 Bln vs. $1.117 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX