Net income was a record $37.52 million for the quarter, up $6.08 million or 19.35% from the previous quarter and up $8.07 million or 27.38% from the first quarter of 2024. Diluted net income per common share was $1.52, up $0.25 or 19.69% from the previous quarter and up $0.33 or 27.73% from the prior year's first quarter of $1.19.

Return on average assets increased to 1.72% from 1.42% in the previous quarter and 1.37% in the first quarter of 2024. Return on average common shareholders' equity increased to 13.33% from 11.21%, in the previous quarter and 11.77% in the first quarter of 2024.

Cash dividend of $0.38 per common share for the quarter was approved, up 11.76% from the cash dividend declared a year ago.

Average loans and leases grew $122.53 million in the first quarter, up 1.84% (7.36% annualized growth) from the previous quarter and increased $294.88 million, up 4.53% from the first quarter of 2024.

Average deposits increased $187.39 million in the first quarter, up 2.62% (10.48% annualized growth) from the previous quarter and grew $322.44 million, up 4.60% from the first quarter of 2024.

Tax-equivalent net interest income was $81.09 million, up $1.57 million or 1.97% from the fourth quarter of 2024 and up $9.02 million, or 12.52% from the first quarter a year ago. Tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.90%, up 12 basis points from the previous quarter and up 36 basis points from the first quarter a year ago.

During the first quarter, we received a one-time $0.74 million after-tax interest payment on federal tax refunds from tax credit carrybacks. This was recognized through income tax expense and lowered the effective tax rate to 21.34% from 21.53% during the previous quarter and 22.24% from the first quarter a year ago.

South Bend, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2025) - 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ: SRCE), parent company of 1st Source Bank, today reported record quarterly net income of $37.52 million for the first quarter of 2025, up 19.35% compared to $31.44 million the previous quarter and up 27.38% from the $29.46 million reported in the first quarter a year ago. Diluted net income per common share for the first quarter of 2025 was $1.52, up 19.69% compared to $1.27 in the previous quarter and up 27.73%, versus $1.19 in the first quarter of 2024. Return on average assets increased to 1.72% and return on average shareholders' equity increased to 13.33% during the first quarter from 1.42% and 11.21%, respectively, in the previous quarter.

At its April 2025 meeting, the Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $0.38 per common share, up 11.76% from the cash dividend declared a year ago. The cash dividend is payable to shareholders of record on May 5, 2025, and will be paid on May 15, 2025.

Christopher J. Murphy III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "In spite of the noise in the economy and the uncertainty in the market, we are pleased to have achieved record quarterly net income during the quarter and net interest margin expansion compared to the previous quarter. Higher rates on investment securities, increased average loan and lease balances, and less reliance on higher costing short-term borrowings lead to a 12-basis point improvement of our margin from the prior quarter. This marks the fifth consecutive quarter of margin expansion despite persistent deposit rate competition. Most importantly, our balance sheet remained strong during the quarter and is well positioned to handle economic uncertainty, which seems to be increasing every day, adversely impacting our customers and their businesses. Our liquidity position is solid and our historically conservative capital position was maintained.

"During the first quarter of 2025 we were very happy to learn that 1st Source Bank won several local and national accolades. For the second consecutive year, we were included in Forbes' America's Best Banks list and came in at #26 out of the top 100 named. This award is driven by 10 metrics addressing growth, credit quality and profitability - a set of proof points that we are continuing to maintain a strong and stable balance sheet, sustainable earnings, and are staying true to our mission of helping our clients achieve security, build wealth, and realize their dreams.

"Additionally, for the fourth consecutive year, we were named to Forbes' America's Best Midsize Employers list. We are especially proud of this award because the list identifies companies that are rated most highly by their employees. They ranked the employers on everything from salary, work environment, training programs, and opportunities to advance. It is confirmation that our leadership team is upholding our culture built on core values of integrity, teamwork, superior quality, outstanding client service, and community leadership.

"In March, we were also pleased to learn that we were designated by S&P Global Market Intelligence's unit as among the Top 50 Community Banks with $3B to $10B in assets for the second year in a row, coming in at #25. This is a testament to our commitment to making smart financial decisions for the long term.

"At the state and local levels, we were recognized for our small business lending across the state of Indiana for the 12th consecutive year by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). 1st Source once again received the Community Bank Gold Level Award for delivering the greatest number of SBA loans in Indiana in 2024. We were also proud to learn that we won five awards in Northwest Indiana Business Magazine's Best of Business awards in the Banking and Finance category. The awards won included Best Bank for Business, Best Bank for Customer Service, Best Business Investment Firm, Best Institution for Obtaining a Business Loan, and Best Wealth Management Advisory Firm - all in Michiana.

"And finally, in the first quarter, our Kouts and Portage Avenue Banking Centers underwent renovations and were converted to our side-by-side banking model. Our Winamac Banking Center was moved to a new location and now also showcases the side-by-side model. This experience invites clients behind the teller line, allowing for the Bank's clients and bankers to have a more transparent and inclusive relationship. We are also excited to have opened a new banking center in Carmel, Indiana in early April. This new location complements our existing loan production office in the Greater Indianapolis market, and we are eager to be able to serve both personal and business clients in that area with our full suite of services," Mr. Murphy concluded.

FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Loans and Leases

First quarter average loans and leases were $6.80 billion, which was up $122.53 million or 1.84% from the previous quarter, and increased $294.88 million, up 4.53% from the first quarter a year ago. Average loan and lease growth from the previous quarter occurred primarily within the Commercial Real Estate, Aircraft, Commercial and Agricultural, and Construction Equipment portfolios. Average loan and lease growth from the first quarter of 2024 was primarily in the Commercial Real Estate, Construction Equipment, and Renewable Energy portfolios. End of period loans and leases of $6.86 billion on March 31, 2025, were relatively flat from December 31, 2024, and were up $300.62 million or 4.58% from March 31, 2024.

Deposits

First quarter average deposits were $7.33 billion, which was up $187.39 million, or 2.62%, from the previous quarter, and up $322.44 million or 4.60% compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Average deposit balances increased from the previous quarter primarily due to higher brokered and savings balances offset by lower interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand balances. Average deposit balance growth from the first quarter of 2024 was primarily in time, savings, and interest-bearing demand offset by decreased noninterest-bearing demand and brokered deposits. End of period deposits of $7.42 billion on March 31, 2025, were up $187.73 million or 2.60% from December 31, 2024, and were up $362.45 million or 5.14% from March 31, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

First quarter 2025 tax-equivalent net interest income increased $1.57 million to $81.09 million, up 1.97% from the previous quarter and increased $9.02 million, up 12.52% from the first quarter a year ago.

First quarter 2025 net interest margin was 3.89%, an increase of 12 basis points from the 3.77% in the previous quarter and an increase of 35 basis points from the same period in 2024. On a fully tax-equivalent basis, first quarter 2025 net interest margin was 3.90%, up 12 basis points compared to the 3.78% in the previous quarter, and an increase of 36 basis points from the same period in 2024. The increase from the prior quarter and first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to higher rates on investment securities, increased average loan and lease balances and less reliance on higher costing short-term borrowings. Additionally, higher net interest recoveries contributed seven basis points during the first quarter compared to three basis points in the previous quarter and four basis points in the prior year first quarter.

Noninterest Income

First quarter 2025 noninterest income of $23.10 million was up $4.62 million, or 25.00% from the previous quarter, and increased $0.95 million, up 4.27% compared to the first quarter a year ago.

The increase in noninterest income compared to the previous quarter was mainly due to available-for-sale securities losses of $3.90 million and a $0.86 million writedown on a small business capital investment that were realized in the prior quarter, and increased insurance contingent commissions offset by lower debit card income, fewer deposit account fees, and reduced equipment rental income as demand for operating leases continued to decline.

The increase in noninterest income compared to the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to increased partnership investment gains on sale of renewable energy tax equity investments, increased interest rate swap fees, higher brokerage and commission fees, increased insurance contingent commissions and higher trust and wealth and advisory income due to improvements in overall market performance. These increases were offset by reduced equipment rental income as demand for operating leases declined and decreases in mortgage banking income from lower sales volumes and servicing fees.

Noninterest Expense

First quarter 2025 noninterest expense of $53.08 million decreased $1.13 million or 2.09% compared to the prior quarter and increased $4.37 million or 8.98% from the first quarter a year ago.

The increase in noninterest expense compared to the first quarter of 2024, was the result of higher salaries and wages from normal merit increases, increased incentive compensation and higher group insurance claims. Additionally, we saw increased data processing costs, higher professional fees as a result of increased audit and legal fees, fewer gains on the sale of fixed assets and off-lease equipment, and increased occupancy expense. These increases were offset by lower leased equipment depreciation and decreased blanket insurance premiums.

Credit

The allowance for loan and lease losses increased to $157.47 million as of March 31, 2025, or 2.29% of total loans and leases primarily as a result of a weakened forward economic outlook with increased uncertainty. This percentage compared to 2.27% at December 31, 2024, and 2.26% at March 31, 2024. Net charge-offs of $0.18 million were recorded for the first quarter of 2025, compared with net charge-offs of $0.69 million in the prior quarter and net charge-offs of $6.12 million in the same quarter a year ago.

The provision for credit losses was $3.27 million for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $0.32 million from the previous quarter and a decrease of $4.21 million compared with the same period in 2024. The decrease in the provision expense compared to the first quarter a year ago was due to decreased net charge-offs and lower special attention outstandings offset by loan growth and an increase in the provision for unfunded commitments. The ratio of nonperforming assets to loans and leases was 0.63% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 0.46% on December 31, 2024, and 0.34% on March 31, 2024.

Capital

As of March 31, 2025, the common equity-to-assets ratio was 12.96%, compared to 12.44% at December 31, 2024, and 11.65% a year ago. The tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio was 12.14% at March 31, 2025, compared to 11.61% at December 31, 2024, and 10.79% a year earlier. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, calculated under banking regulatory guidelines, was 14.71% at March 31, 2025, compared to 14.21% at December 31, 2024, and 13.48% a year ago.

Capital accretion over the last twelve months has been driven primarily by growth in retained earnings and a reduction in unrealized losses in our short-duration investment securities available-for-sale portfolio.

During the first quarter of 2025, 7,554 shares were repurchased for treasury reducing common shareholders' equity by $0.45 million.

ABOUT 1ST SOURCE CORPORATION

1st Source common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under "SRCE" and appears in the National Market System tables in many daily newspapers under the code name "1st Src." Since 1863, 1st Source has been committed to the success of its clients, individuals, businesses and the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.1stsource.com.

1st Source serves the northern half of Indiana and southwest Michigan and is the largest locally controlled financial institution headquartered in the area. While delivering a comprehensive range of consumer and commercial banking services through its community bank offices, 1st Source has distinguished itself with highly personalized services. 1st Source Bank also competes for business nationally by offering specialized financing services for new and used private and cargo aircraft, automobiles for leasing and rental agencies, medium and heavy-duty trucks, and construction equipment. The Corporation includes 78 banking centers, 18 1st Source Bank Specialty Finance Group locations nationwide, nine Wealth Advisory Services locations, 10 1st Source Insurance offices, and three loan production offices.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this document express "forward-looking statements." Generally, the words "believe," "contemplate," "seek," "plan," "possible," "assume," "hope," "expect," "intend," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will," "should," "indicate," "would," "may" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Those statements, including statements, projections, estimates or assumptions concerning future events or performance, and other statements that are other than statements of historical fact, are subject to material risks and uncertainties. 1st Source cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

1st Source may make other written or oral forward-looking statements from time to time. Readers are advised that various important factors could cause 1st Source's actual results or circumstances for future periods to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among others, include changes in laws, regulations or accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; 1st Source's competitive position within its markets served; increasing consolidation within the banking industry; unforeseen changes in interest rates; unforeseen downturns in the local, regional or national economies or in the industries in which 1st Source has credit concentrations; and other risks discussed in 1st Source's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. 1st Source undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The accounting and reporting policies of 1st Source conform to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company's performance. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a financial institution, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP. These include taxable-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), net interest margin (including its individual components), the efficiency ratio, tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share. Management believes that these measures provide users of the Company's financial information a more meaningful view of the performance of the interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and of the Company's operating efficiency. Other financial holding companies may define or calculate these measures differently.

Management reviews yields on certain asset categories and the net interest margin of the Company and its banking subsidiaries on a fully taxable-equivalent ("FTE") basis. In this non-GAAP presentation, net interest income is adjusted to reflect tax-exempt interest income on an equivalent before-tax basis. This measure ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. Net interest income on a FTE basis is also used in the calculation of the Company's efficiency ratio. The efficiency ratio, which is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by total taxable-equivalent net revenue (less securities gains or losses and lease depreciation), measures how much it costs to produce one dollar of revenue. Securities gains or losses and lease depreciation are excluded from this calculation to better match revenue from daily operations to operational expenses. Management considers the tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share as useful measurements of the Company's equity.

See the table marked "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company with their most closely related GAAP measures.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION































1st QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





















(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended









March 31,



December 31,



March 31,













2025



2024



2024









AVERAGE BALANCES





















Assets

$ 8,856,278

$ 8,824,464

$ 8,652,144









Earning assets



8,434,790



8,378,064



8,182,165









Investments



1,519,177



1,580,016



1,608,094









Loans and leases



6,798,952



6,676,421



6,504,069









Deposits



7,333,542



7,146,149



7,011,105









Interest bearing liabilities



5,920,255



5,841,096



5,783,480









Common shareholders' equity



1,141,922



1,115,473



1,006,286









Total equity



1,208,236



1,186,337



1,084,654









INCOME STATEMENT DATA





















Net interest income

$ 80,938

$ 79,366

$ 71,915









Net interest income - FTE(1)



81,085



79,516



72,063









Provision for credit losses



3,265



3,580



7,477









Noninterest income



23,103



18,482



22,156









Noninterest expense



53,076



54,208



48,704









Net income



37,523



31,437



29,462









Net income available to common shareholders



37,520



31,438



29,455









PER SHARE DATA





















Basic net income per common share

$ 1.52

$ 1.27

$ 1.19









Diluted net income per common share



1.52



1.27



1.19









Common cash dividends declared



0.36



0.36



0.34









Book value per common share(2)



47.29



45.31



41.26









Tangible book value per common share(1)



43.87



41.89



37.83









Market value - High



67.77



68.13



55.25









Market value - Low



53.23



57.04



48.32









Basic weighted average common shares outstanding



24,546,819



24,515,454



24,459,088









Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



24,546,819



24,515,454



24,459,088









KEY RATIOS





















Return on average assets



1.72 %



1.42 %



1.37 %









Return on average common shareholders' equity



13.33



11.21



11.77









Average common shareholders' equity to average assets



12.89



12.64



11.63









End of period tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)



12.14



11.61



10.79









Risk-based capital - Common Equity Tier 1(3)



14.71



14.21



13.48









Risk-based capital - Tier 1(3)



16.20



15.82



15.15









Risk-based capital - Total(3)



17.46



17.08



16.41









Net interest margin



3.89



3.77



3.54









Net interest margin - FTE(1)



3.90



3.78



3.54









Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue



51.01



55.40



51.77









Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue - adjusted(1)



51.31



53.01



51.60









Net charge-offs to average loans and leases



0.01



0.04



0.38









Loan and lease loss allowance to loans and leases



2.29



2.27



2.26









Nonperforming assets to loans and leases



0.63



0.46



0.34



































March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,





2025



2024



2024



2024



2024

END OF PERIOD BALANCES





















Assets

$ 8,963,114

$ 8,931,938

$ 8,763,946

$ 8,878,003

$ 8,667,837

Loans and leases



6,863,393



6,854,808



6,616,100



6,652,999



6,562,772

Deposits



7,417,765



7,230,035



7,125,944



7,195,924



7,055,311

Allowance for loan and lease losses



157,470



155,540



152,324



150,067



148,024

Goodwill and intangible assets



83,895



83,897



83,902



83,907



83,912

Common shareholders' equity



1,161,459



1,111,068



1,104,253



1,043,515



1,009,886

Total equity



1,220,542



1,181,506



1,175,205



1,114,855



1,081,549

ASSET QUALITY





















Loans and leases past due 90 days or more

$ 122

$ 106

$ 100

$ 185

$ 26

Nonaccrual loans and leases



40,540



30,613



30,678



20,297



22,097

Other real estate



-





460



-



-



-

Repossessions



2,410



155



109



352



308

Total nonperforming assets

$ 43,072

$ 31,334

$ 30,887

$ 20,834

$ 22,431

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.

(2) Calculated as common shareholders' equity divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period.

(3) Calculated under banking regulatory guidelines.



1st SOURCE CORPORATION



















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION



















(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)























March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



March 31,







2025



2024



2024



2024



ASSETS



















Cash and due from banks

$ 87,816

$ 76,837

$ 99,900

$ 41,533



Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits with other banks



135,003



47,989



69,461



39,381



Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value

(amortized cost of $1,591,072, $1,650,684, $1,657,198, and $1,726,792 at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively)



1,501,877



1,536,299



1,563,461



1,583,244



Other investments



23,855



23,855



23,855



25,075



Mortgages held for sale



2,305



2,569



3,690



2,881



Loans and leases, net of unearned discount:



















Commercial and agricultural



775,118



772,974



723,176



731,527



Renewable energy



505,413



487,266



479,947



413,662



Auto and light truck



955,945



948,435



949,473



997,465



Medium and heavy duty truck



289,837



289,623



299,208



303,799



Aircraft



1,118,099



1,123,797



1,065,801



1,104,058



Construction equipment



1,171,934



1,203,912



1,141,367



1,092,585



Commercial real estate



1,230,760



1,215,265



1,156,823



1,135,595



Residential real estate and home equity



689,101



680,071



664,581



643,856



Consumer



127,186



133,465



135,724



140,225



Total loans and leases



6,863,393



6,854,808



6,616,100



6,562,772



Allowance for loan and lease losses



(157,470 )

(155,540 )

(152,324 )

(148,024 )

Net loans and leases



6,705,923



6,699,268



6,463,776



6,414,748



Equipment owned under operating leases, net



9,864



11,483



13,011



16,691



Premises and equipment, net



54,778



53,456



48,185



45,689



Goodwill and intangible assets



83,895



83,897



83,902



83,912



Accrued income and other assets



357,798



396,285



394,705



414,683



Total assets

$ 8,963,114

$ 8,931,938

$ 8,763,946

$ 8,667,837



LIABILITIES



















Deposits:



















Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 1,651,479

$ 1,639,101

$ 1,635,981

$ 1,618,498



Interest-bearing deposits:



















Interest-bearing demand



2,451,169



2,544,839



2,404,805



2,364,751



Savings



1,392,391



1,256,370



1,242,551



1,270,401



Time



1,922,726



1,789,725



1,842,607



1,801,661



Total interest-bearing deposits



5,766,286



5,590,934



5,489,963



5,436,813



Total deposits



7,417,765



7,230,035



7,125,944



7,055,311



Short-term borrowings:



















Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase



60,025



72,346



63,553



82,591



Other short-term borrowings



1,152



176,852



102,124



166,989



Total short-term borrowings



61,177



249,198



165,677



249,580



Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities



41,210



39,156



39,220



39,406



Subordinated notes



58,764



58,764



58,764



58,764



Accrued expenses and other liabilities



163,656



173,279



199,136



183,227



Total liabilities



7,742,572



7,750,432



7,588,741



7,586,288



SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Preferred stock; no par value

























Authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued or outstanding -

-

-

-



Common stock; no par value

























Authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued 28,205,674 shares at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively 436,538

436,538

436,538

436,538



Retained earnings



921,717



890,937



868,075



812,413



Cost of common stock in treasury (3,643,063, 3,685,512, 3,691,291, and 3,728,016



























shares at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and

March 31, 2024, respectively) (128,912 )

(129,175

)

(129,134

)

129,790

)



Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(67,884 )

(87,232 )

(71,226 )

(109,275 )

Total shareholders' equity



1,161,459



1,111,068



1,104,253



1,009,886



Noncontrolling interests



59,083



70,438



70,952



71,663



Total equity



1,220,542



1,181,506



1,175,205



1,081,549



Total liabilities and equity

$ 8,963,114

$ 8,931,938

$ 8,763,946

$ 8,667,837





1st SOURCE CORPORATION





















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





















(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





















Three Months Ended









March 31,



December 31,



March 31,









2025



2024



2024



Interest income:















Loans and leases

$ 113,560

$ 113,826

$ 109,202



Investment securities, taxable



8,153



7,621



6,079



Investment securities, tax-exempt



277



278



260



Other



1,314



1,425



927



Total interest income



123,304



123,150



116,468



Interest expense:















Deposits



39,846



40,221



39,744



Short-term borrowings



232



2,207



3,102



Subordinated notes



1,014



1,041



1,061



Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities



1,274



315



646



Total interest expense



42,366



43,784



44,553



Net interest income



80,938



79,366



71,915



Provision for credit losses:















Provision for credit losses - loans and leases



2,112



3,904



6,595



Provision (recovery of provision) for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments



1,153



(324 )

882



Total provision for credit losses



3,265



3,580



7,477



Net interest income after provision for credit losses



77,673



75,786



64,438



Noninterest income:















Trust and wealth advisory



6,666



6,817



6,287



Service charges on deposit accounts



3,071



3,325



3,070



Debit card



4,149



4,424



4,201



Mortgage banking



853



938



950



Insurance commissions



2,440



1,702



1,776



Equipment rental



899



1,102



1,671



Losses on investment securities available-for-sale



-



(3,889 )

-



Other



5,025



4,063



4,201



Total noninterest income



23,103



18,482



22,156



Noninterest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits



32,115



31,825



29,572



Net occupancy



3,224



3,024



2,996



Furniture and equipment



1,347



1,702



1,149



Data processing



7,291



7,353



6,500



Depreciation - leased equipment



718



879



1,288



Professional fees



1,668



2,112



1,345



FDIC and other insurance



1,440



1,435



1,657



Business development and marketing



1,925



1,435



1,744



Other



3,348



4,443



2,453



Total noninterest expense



53,076



54,208



48,704



Income before income taxes



47,700



40,060



37,890



Income tax expense



10,177



8,623



8,428



Net income



37,523



31,437



29,462



Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(3 )

1



(7 )

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 37,520

$ 31,438

$ 29,455



Per common share:















Basic net income per common share

$ 1.52

$ 1.27

$ 1.19



Diluted net income per common share

$ 1.52

$ 1.27

$ 1.19



Basic weighted average common shares outstanding



24,546,819



24,515,454



24,459,088



Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



24,546,819



24,515,454



24,459,088



1st SOURCE CORPORATION















































DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL



























(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)



































Three Months Ended







March 31, 2025



December 31, 2024



March 31, 2024



Average

Balance



Interest Income/Expense

Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Interest Income/Expense

Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Interest Income/Expense

Yield/

Rate

ASSETS





























Investment securities available-for-sale:





























Taxable $ 1,488,005

$ 8,153

2.22 % $ 1,548,340

$ 7,621

1.96 %

$ 1,576,579

$ 6,079

1.55 %

Tax exempt(1)

31,172



349

4.54 %



31,676



350

4.40 %



31,515



327

4.17 %

Mortgages held for sale

2,409



39

6.57 %



3,159



52

6.55 %



1,830



34

7.47 %

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount(1)

6,798,952



113,596

6.78 %



6,676,421



113,852

6.78 %



6,504,069



109,249

6.76 %

Other investments

114,252



1,314

4.66 %



118,468



1,425

4.79 %



68,172



927

5.47 %

Total earning assets(1)

8,434,790



123,451

5.94 %



8,378,064



123,300

5.85 %



8,182,165



116,616

5.73 %

Cash and due from banks

64,009









74,243









61,889







Allowance for loan and lease losses

(157,318)







(153,798)







(148,982)





Other assets

514,797









525,955









557,072







Total assets $ 8,856,278







$ 8,824,464







$ 8,652,144





































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,745,134

$ 39,846

2.81 %

$ 5,506,501

$ 40,221

2.91 %

$ 5,394,854

$ 39,744

2.96 %

Short-term borrowings:





























Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

58,232



104

0.72 %



67,697



176

1.03 %



47,973



47

0.39 %

Other short-term borrowings

18,450



128

2.81 %



169,133



2,031

4.78 %



234,672



3,055

5.24 %

Subordinated notes

58,764



1,014

7.00 %



58,764



1,041

7.05 %



58,764



1,061

7.26 %

Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable

securities

39,675



1,274

13.02 %



39,001



315

3.21 %



47,217



646

5.50 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,920,255



42,366

2.90 %



5,841,096



43,784

2.98 %



5,783,480



44,553

3.10 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,588,408









1,639,648









1,616,251







Other liabilities

139,379









157,383









167,759







Shareholders' equity

1,141,922









1,115,473









1,006,286







Noncontrolling interests

66,314









70,864









78,368







Total liabilities and equity $ 8,856,278







$ 8,824,464







$ 8,652,144







Less: Fully tax-equivalent adjustments





(147)







(150)







(148)

Net interest income/margin (GAAP-derived)(1)



$ 80,938

3.89 %





$ 79,366

3.77 %





$ 71,915

3.54 %

Fully tax-equivalent adjustments





147









150









148



Net interest income/margin - FTE(1)



$ 81,085

3.90 %





$ 79,516

3.78 %



$ 72,063

3.54 %

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.





1st SOURCE CORPORATION











RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES







(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2025



2024



2024



Calculation of Net Interest Margin













(A) Interest income (GAAP) $

123,304

$ 123,150

$ 116,468





Fully tax-equivalent adjustments:













(B) - Loans and leases 75



78



81



(C) - Tax exempt investment securities 72



72



67



(D) Interest income - FTE (A+B+C) 123,451



123,300



116,616



(E) Interest expense (GAAP) 42,366



43,784



44,553



(F) Net interest income (GAAP) (A-E) 80,938



79,366



71,915



(G) Net interest income - FTE (D-E) 81,085



79,516



72,063



(H) Annualization factor 4.056



3.978



4.022



(I) Total earning assets $

8,434,790

$ 8,378,064

$ 8,182,165





Net interest margin (GAAP-derived) (F*H)/I 3.89 %



3.77 %



3.54 %





Net interest margin - FTE (G*H)/I 3.90 %



3.78 %



3.54 %



















Calculation of Efficiency Ratio













(F) Net interest income (GAAP) $

80,938

$ 79,366

$ 71,915



(G) Net interest income - FTE 81,085



79,516



72,063



(J) Plus: noninterest income (GAAP) 23,103



18,482



22,156



(K)

Less: (gains) losses on investment securities and partnership investments (1,427)



3,487



(1,037 )

(L) Less: depreciation - leased equipment (718)



(879)



(1,288 )

(M) Total net revenue (GAAP) (F+J) 104,041



97,848



94,071



(N) Total net revenue - adjusted (G+J-K-L) 102,043



100,606



91,894



(O) Noninterest expense (GAAP) 53,076



54,208



48,704



(L) Less:depreciation - leased equipment (718)



(879)



(1,288 )

(P) Noninterest expense - adjusted (O-L) 52,358



53,329



47,416





Efficiency ratio (GAAP-derived) (O/M) 51.01 %



55.40 %



51.77 %





Efficiency ratio - adjusted (P/N) 51.31 %



53.01 %



51.60 %





















End of Period





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2025



2024



2024



Calculation of Tangible Common Equity-to-Tangible Assets Ratio











(Q) Total common shareholders' equity (GAAP) $

1,161,459

$ 1,111,068

$ 1,009,886



(R) Less: goodwill and intangible assets (83,895)



(83,897)



(83,912)



(S) Total tangible common shareholders' equity (Q-R) $

1,077,564

$ 1,027,171

$ 925,974



(T) Total assets (GAAP) 8,963,114



8,931,938



8,667,837



(R) Less: goodwill and intangible assets (83,895)



(83,897)



(83,912 )

(U) Total tangible assets (T-R) $

8,879,219

$ 8,848,041

$ 8,583,925





Common equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP-derived) (Q/T) 12.96 %



12.44 %



11.65 %





Tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio (S/U) 12.14 %



11.61 %



10.79 %



































Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share













(Q) Total common shareholders' equity (GAAP) $

1,161,459

$ 1,111,068

$ 1,009,886



(V) Actual common shares outstanding 24,562,611



24,520,162



24,477,658





Book value per common share (GAAP-derived) (Q/V)*1000 $

47.29

$ 45.31

$ 41.26





Tangible common book value per share (S/V)*1000 $

43.87

$ 41.89

$ 37.83



