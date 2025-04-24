ORBCOMM Inc.; S&P Global: S&P Global agrees to acquire ORBCOMM's Automatic Identification System business, strengthening its supply chain and maritime offerings

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced an agreement to acquire the Automatic Identification System (AIS) data services business of ORBCOMM Inc. The AIS business is a leading provider of satellite data services used to track and monitor vessels, enhancing maritime visibility and delivering critical insights that support business intelligence and decision-making for government and commercial clients worldwide.

Since 2004, ORBCOMM's AIS vessel tracking technology has incorporated high-quality, proprietary data with satellite and terrestrial based coverage. Its AIS solutions are utilized for diverse applications such as supply chain visibility, maritime safety, surveillance and security, environmental monitoring, regulatory compliance and more. ORBCOMM's AIS data services will be integrated within the S&P Global Market Intelligence division of S&P Global.

"With the uncertainties surrounding global markets and supply chains, this strategic acquisition underscores our commitment to investing in differentiated data and solutions that can help our customers navigate the volatility," said Whit McGraw, Head of Risk & Valuations Services at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "ORBCOMM's AIS data services business offers cutting-edge technology and coverage that strengthens our energy transition and maritime supply chain offering, giving us ample opportunity to invest in new product innovations."

S&P Global also announced it has entered into an agreement to take a strategic equity position in ORBCOMM. The two organizations will create a strategic alliance to develop a range of differentiated supply chain data and insight offerings, underscoring its commitment to further investing in this sector while helping customers navigate the complex maritime environment. The strategic alliance builds on the complementary strengths of S&P Global and ORBCOMM in global trade and logistics ecosystems. S&P Global's equity investment in ORBCOMM further emphasizes its commitment to this strategic alliance.

"We're excited to join forces with S&P Global to unlock new intelligence from our deep data resources and deliver new levels of intelligence to global supply chain stakeholders," said Sameer Agrawal, CEO of ORBCOMM. "Our AIS team looks forward to scaling their solutions with S&P Global, while we continue to sharpen our focus on ground-breaking smart supply chain visibility technology that serves the world's intermodal shipping ecosystem."

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of certain regulatory approvals. It is expected to close during 2025 and financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

DLA Piper served as legal advisor to S&P Global. PJT Partners and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett served as financial and legal advisors, respectively, to ORBCOMM.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM is a pioneer in IoT technology, empowering customers with insight to make data-driven decisions that help them optimize their operations, maximize profitability and build a more sustainable future. With 30 years of experience and one of the most comprehensive solution portfolios in the industry, ORBCOMM enables the management of over a million assets worldwide for a diverse customer base spanning transportation, supply chain, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources and government. For more information about how ORBCOMM is driving the evolution of industry through the power of data, visit www.orbcomm.com.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through sustainability and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges, and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

