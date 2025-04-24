Qben Infra AB: Qben Infra engages Interim CEO

The Board of Directors of Qben Infra AB (publ) ('Qben Infra') has engaged Leif Chr. Salomonsen as Interim CEO with effect from today. He replaces Øivind Horpestad, who is now leaving the company. Øivind Horpestad will continue to be a significant shareholder.



The company has been through major changes over the past year. Following the merger with the Norwegian listed company ININ Group AS, the company was listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in November 2024. The response from the company's customers in both Sweden and Norway has been good and the company has won several important contracts.



"Qben Infra is now entering a new phase. Projects and deliveries to our customers will continue to be a top priority, but the Board has also given the Interim CEO a clear mandate to simplify and improve the corporate and governance structure with the goal of significant cost reductions. It is also a goal to strengthen the company's financial position and its position in the capital market. At the same time, the board will start the work of recruiting a new permanent CEO," says Peter Follin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qben Infra AB.

Leif Chr. Salomonsen knows Qben Infra well. Until May last year, he was chairman of the board of ININ Group AS, and he is still chairman of the board of Nordic Infrastructure Group AS, which makes up a significant part of Qben Infra's business.

Leif Chr. Salomonsen has many years of senior management and board experience from large private and listed companies in the Nordic region, and he has led major transformation and restructuring processes as chairman, employed or hired in several companies. He is currently a Partner in the consulting company Vektor Consulting in Oslo.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Follin Chairman of the Board Qben Infra AB

Email: peter.follin@performus.se

About Qben Infra

Qben Infra invests in and develops companies in infrastructure services in the Nordic region. The company operates in niches where the market is driven by strong growth trends, large government investments and where opportunities for consolidation and strong growth exist - for example, railways and power grids. The strategy includes driving organic growth, reinforced by selective acquisitions (M&A) and realisation of synergies. For more information, see qben.se.

