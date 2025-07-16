Qben Infra AB: Qben Infra: Update - divestment of Rail Infrastructure platform on track

Reference is made to the press release dated May 13 where Qben Infra announced that ININ Group AS, which is majority owned by Qben Infra AB, has agreed to the principal terms of an agreement and signed a letter of intent (LOI) with an undisclosed buyer regarding the potential divestment of the Qben Rail platform.

The due diligence process is on-going. No material findings have been reported, and the parties still intend to close the transaction at the terms outlined in the LOI. Finalization and signing of the agreement are expected to take place late in Q3 or early in Q4.

