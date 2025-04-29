Qben Infra AB: Qben Infra appoints Fredrik Arpe as interim CEO

The Board of Directors of Qben Infra AB (publ) ("Qben Infra") has appointed Fredrik Arpe as interim CEO, effective today. He succeeds Leif Chr. Salomonsen, who is leaving his position.

Fredrik Arpe has been a Member of the Board of Directors of Qben Infra since 2023. He has extensive experience from leadership roles within the construction and real estate industry, as well as over 15 years of board experience from various companies.

"Following consultations with both parties involved in the executive transition, the Board has concluded that Fredrik Arpe is best suited to lead the company forward. With a deep understanding of the company and the right profile for the role, Fredrik is well-equipped to guide Qben Infra through this transitional period. The Board's mandate to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and strengthen the company's market position remains unchanged," says Peter Follin, Chairman of the Board of Qben Infra AB.

The recruitment process for a permanent CEO is ongoing, with the aim of having a long-term solution in place within six months.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Follin, Chairman of the Board Qben Infra AB

Email: peter.follin@performus.se

About Qben Infra

Qben Infra invests in and develops companies in infrastructure services in the Nordic region. The company operates in niches where the market is driven by strong growth trends, large government investments and where opportunities for consolidation and strong growth exist - for example, railways and power grids. The strategy includes driving organic growth, reinforced by selective acquisitions (M&A) and realisation of synergies. For more information, see qben.se.

This information is information that Qben Infra is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-29 13:15 CEST.