Qben Infra AB: Qben Infra: Inspection business to enter Finnish market through acquisition

Nordic Inspekt Group AB, a subsidiary of ININ Group AS, has agreed to the principal terms of an agreement to acquire Finland-based non-destructive testing and inspection companies NDT Inspection & Consulting Oy and Ropetech Oy.

Through this potential transaction, ININ Group's testing, inspection and certification (TIC) business - Inspekt - will expand to the Finnish market. Today, the business is present in Sweden and Norway.

"Our plan is to build an independent Nordic player that challenges the large incumbents in the Nordic markets. The planned acquisition of NDT Inspection & Consulting Oy & Ropetech Oy strengthens our team significantly and fits perfectly with this plan, as it gives us immediate market entry to the Finnish market," says Niklas Persson, CEO of Nordic Inspekt Group AB.

About NDT Inspection & Consulting & Ropetech

NDT Inspection & Consulting, established in 2003, is a Finnish company specialising in non-destructive testing (NDT) and quality assurance services. The company offers a comprehensive range of NDT and consulting services tailored to various industries, including energy, manufacturing, and construction.

Beyond standard NDT inspections, the company also provides drone Inspections, rope access services for high-altitude Inspections, tank inspections and bottom scanning, replica testing, positive material identification (PMI), condition assessments for tanks, piping and boilers, inspection object cleaning, installation supervision as well as quality control (QC), quality assurance (QA), and health, safety, environment and quality (HSEQ) supervision.

NDT Inspection & Consulting's main offices are in southern Finland (Vantaa) and northern Finland (Oulu). The company also has offices all around Finland to offer local service, and with flexible employees and comprehensive vans and equipment, they can serve both smaller and bigger clients as needed. The company currently has approximately 50 employees, of which the large majority are inspection specialists.

For the last twelve months, the two companies have delivered revenue of approximately EUR 10 million and EBIT or EUR 2 million. The company has grown its revenues and steadily improved its profitability in recent years.

"We are incredibly excited about the prospect of joining forces with Inspekt. From our initial discussions, it became clear that our companies share a deep commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The alignment in our values and company culture is remarkable, and I am confident that this will create a strong foundation for a successful future together. Becoming part of Inspekt's Nordic vision is a fantastic opportunity for our team, and we look forward to contributing our expertise to a larger, dynamic organization." Says Jarno Penttilä, CEO and majority shareholder of NDT Inspection & Consulting and Ropetech.

Transaction Details

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, board approvals, satisfactory due diligence, and final transaction documentation. Signing of the final share purchase agreement and closing of transaction is expected to take place during the fourth quarter of 2025. Details of the financial terms of the transaction will be shared following the signing of a final share purchase agreement between the parties.

ININ Group AS is listed on Euronext Growth Oslo. The company's majority shareholder, Qben Infra AB, is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden.

For further information, please contact:

Patrik Egeland, CFO and IR-contact Qben Infra

Email: patrik.egeland@qben.se

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's certified adviser.

About Qben Infra

Qben Infra invests in and develops companies in infrastructure services in the Nordic region. The company operates in niches where the market is driven by strong growth trends, large government investments and where opportunities for consolidation and strong growth exist - for example, railways and power grids. The strategy includes driving organic growth, reinforced by selective acquisitions (M&A) and realisation of synergies. For more information, see qben.se.