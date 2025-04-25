Sanofi and Sobi extend their partnership with the World Federation of Hemophilia Humanitarian Aid Program

Up to five-year contract extension to support the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program with medicine donations and financial assistance

MONTREAL, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) and WFH USA, together with Sanofi, through its philanthropic organization Foundation S, and Sobi, announce the signing of a contract providing support to the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program in the form of medicine donations and financial assistance for up to 5 years. This is the second renewal of the collaboration, which has been in place for more than ten years and demonstrates the partners' commitment to providing the necessary care and resources for people with hemophilia around the world.

The commitment includes the donation of up to 100 million international units (IU) of factor therapy per year that will be distributed by the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program worldwide to developing countries. This will enable the WFH to deliver aid to people with inherited bleeding disorders across the globe.

The new signing comes as Sanofi and Sobi celebrate the tenth anniversary of answering the WFH call to action to support the global inherited bleeding disorders community through the donation of treatment products and financial aid. Between 2014 and 2024, Sanofi and Sobi provided one billion IUs of treatment product, enabling the treatment of 22,219 people with inherited bleeding disorders.

Alaa Hamed

Global Head of Medical Affairs, Rare Diseases, Sanofi

"Building on the legacy of the original ten-year, one billion IU commitment, this new agreement reaffirms Sanofi and Sobi's dedication to creating a predictable, sustainable program that addresses unmet needs and advances the standard of care for hemophilia worldwide. Over the past decade, these contributions have expanded treatment availability and transformed patient outcomes. We are proud to leverage the Foundation S expertise and continue providing essential treatments and with this renewal ensuring improvement to the quality of life for thousands of individuals in developing countries for years to come."

Lydia Abad-Franch

Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer, Sobi

"We are immensely proud to continue our contributions to the Humanitarian Aid Program of the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH). Since the initial pledge, over 22,000 people with hemophilia have been treated with factor donated by Sobi and Sanofi. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the WFH and look forward to the positive impact it will have on the lives of those affected by inherited bleeding disorders."

Cesar Garrido

President, World Federation of Hemophilia

"The contributions of Sanofi and Sobi to the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program can't be overstated - and especially in the last ten years after they answered the WFH call to action. This new five-year contract will continue that legacy of support for the global inherited bleeding disorders community, and it will help us get closer to our shared vision of Treatment for All."

Mark Skinner

Board Member, World Federation of Hemophilia, USA

"The WFH Humanitarian Aid program is an extraordinary example of collaboration. The life-changing impact of this program is a testament to what can be achieved by working together with our industry partners. The visionary leadership of Sobi and Sanofi's Foundation S has provided inspiration for others in industry, hope for patients and their families, and elevated capacity of health care professionals around the world."

About the World Federation of Hemophilia

The World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving and sustaining care for people with inherited bleeding disorders around the world. At the WFH, national member organizations (NMOs) and health care professionals (HCPs) work together to provide care for people with inherited bleeding disorders around the world. We partner with governments and hemophilia treatment centres to enhance knowledge through training and provide tools they need to identify, support and treat people living with bleeding disorders in their communities, while promoting global advocacy and collaboration to achieve our common goals. The WFH Humanitarian Aid Program improves the lack of access to care and treatment by providing much-needed support for people with inherited bleeding disorders in developing countries. By providing patients with a more predictable and sustainable flow of humanitarian aid donations, the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program makes it possible for patients to receive consistent and reliable access to treatment and care. None of this would be possible without the generous support of Sanofi and Sobi, our Founding Visionary Contributors; Bayer, CSL Behring and Roche, our Visionary Contributors; Grifols, our Leadership Contributor; and Takeda, our Contributor.

Our vision of Treatment for All is for a world where all people with inherited bleeding disorders have access to care, regardless of their type of bleeding disorder, gender, or where they live. Our mission is to improve and sustain care for people with inherited bleeding disorders around the world.

To find out more about the WFH, please visit www.wfh.org.

About WFH USA

WFH USA furthers the mission of the WFH in the U.S. by deepening engagement of American citizens with our global vision of Treatment for All and raising funds to bring that vision to life. By working with the World Federation of Hemophilia, we help transform communities by equipping and empowering WFH national member organizations (NMOs) and healthcare providers with the knowledge and tools they need to identify, support and treat people living with bleeding disorders around the world. To find out more about WFH USA, please visit wfh.org/usa.

About Sanofi

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. Our team, across the world, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

About Foundation S - The Sanofi Collective

Foundation S strives to create healthier futures for generations to come. We are driven by a singular purpose: to improve the lives of vulnerable populations by catalyzing community-based solutions, expanding access to medicines, and mobilizing collective action.

About Sobi

Sobi® is a global biopharma company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,800 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2024, revenue amounted to SEK 26 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

