Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Completed share capital reduction - New nominal value per share registered

FORNEBU, Norway, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 7 March 2025, the extraordinary general meeting of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (the "Company") resolved to reduce the Company's share capital to NOK 12,084,844.36 by reducing the nominal value per share from NOK 1 to NOK 0.02.

The six-week creditor notification period for this share capital reduction expired on 22 April 2025. Today, the reduction was registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.

As a result, the share capital of the Company is now NOK 12,084,844.36 divided into 604,242,218 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.02.

The extraordinary general meeting held on 7 March 2025 also resolved to distribute dividends of NOK 0.98 per share to the Company's shareholders as of 25 April 2025 (as recorded in the VPS on 29 April 2025), subject to completion of the capital reduction. Such dividends are accordingly planned to be paid on or about 7 May 2025, and the Company's shares will trade excluding the right to such dividend from 28 April 2025.

For further information:

Media and Investors: Mats Ektvedt, mobile: +47 41 42 33 28,

e-mail: mats.ektvedt@corpcom.no

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Aker Carbon Capture ASA was established as a separate entity in 2020, building on more than 20 years long experience and maturation of the carbon capture technology within Aker. Following an agreement with SLB, a Joint Venture between SLB and Aker Carbon Capture was established in June 2024. The JV, SLB Capturi, is headquartered in Oslo, with SLB owning 80% and Aker Carbon Capture ASA owning 20%, two strong companies with proven track record of building successful industrial businesses positioned for substantial growth.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the requirements of Oslo Børs' Continuing Obligations.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/r/aker-carbon-capture-asa--completed-share-capital-reduction---new-nominal-value-per-share-registered,c4139693

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-carbon-capture-asa-completed-share-capital-reduction--new-nominal-value-per-share-registered-302438151.html