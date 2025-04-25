Bilia AB: First quarter 2025

Continued stable result and strong cashflow

First quarter 2025

Net turnover amounted to SEK 9, 935 M (9,371), an increase of 6 per cent.

Operational earnings amounted to SEK 344 M (333).

The higher operational earnings for the quarter were attributable to the Service Business that reported a higher result of SEK 29 M compared to previous year.

Operating profit was somewhat higher compared to previous year and amounted to SEK 294 M (287).

Net profit for the period amounted to SEK 149 M (156). Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.61 (1.70).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 453 M (400).

Contacts

Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0)10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

About Us

Bilia is one of Europe's largest full-service suppliers for everything related to car ownership, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. We offer service, repair, fuel, car wash, rental cars, tyres and wheels, rim repair, car accessories, car care, paint work, windscreen replacements, car dismantling and more. Bilia has about 170 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium plus one auction site in Sweden.



Bilia's Service Business?comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.



Bilia's Car Business?comprises sales of new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, Polestar, BMW, MINI, Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Cupra, Nissan, Jaguar, Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and XPENG as well as transport vehicles from Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Nissan and trucks from Mercedes-Benz.



Bilia's Fuel Business?comprises fuel sales and car washes in Sweden.

This information is information that Bilia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-25 08:00 CEST.