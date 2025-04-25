Alligo AB: Interim Report Q1 1 Jan-31 March 2025 - Focus on sales and further cost adjustments

PRESS RELEASE

April 25, 2025

First quarter highlights

Revenue increased by 2.9 per cent to MSEK 2,232 (2,169). Organic growth was -2.5 per cent.

Gross margin was 40.9 per cent (41.1).

Adjusted EBITA decreased to MSEK 74 (84), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 3.3 per cent (3.9).

Operating profit decreased to MSEK 37 (65) and the operating margin was 1.7 per cent (3.0). Operating profit was charged with items affecting comparability of MSEK -19 (-4).

Profit amounted to MSEK 17 (23).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.34 (0.46).

SEK (0.46 ). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK -38 (128).

Significant events during the first quarter

On 5 February 2025, Alligo completed the acquisition of 100 per cent of the shares in Svenska Batterilagret AB. Batterilagret is a leading specialist in batteries and battery accessories in Sweden. The company generates annual revenue of approximately MSEK 275 and has 90 employees.

The first quarter saw the launch of Alligo ReCare - a full-service solution for workwear that includes clothing, laundry, repairs, reuse and recycling.

Further cost-cutting measures were implemented in the first quarter, saving over MSEK 100, which will have a gradual effect from mid-year.

Events after the end of the period

No significant events have occurred since the end of the period.

Comments from the CEO

"In the first quarter of 2025, we have continued to pursue sales and product initiatives where we see potential, while at the same time balancing investments with good cost control."

"During the quarter, for example, we launched ReCare, our full-service solution for workwear, in Sweden… ReCare opens the way for important new sales opportunities and it is pleasing to see that the service has been well received by those customers who have trialled it."

"As we continue to await the overdue upturn in the market, we have implemented further cost reductions during the first quarter. These measures will have a gradual effect from mid-year 2025 onwards."

"Sales are now our single most important focus during 2025. In order to achieve even greater reach with our offering to new and existing customers, we are pursuing new sales and marketing initiatives."

