WKN: A3CN22 | ISIN: SE0015949201 | Ticker-Symbol: 1L30
Tradegate
25.04.25
11:25 Uhr
33,760 Euro
+1,020
+3,12 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LIFCO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIFCO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,64033,78011:54
33,64033,78011:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.04.2025 07:30 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lifco AB: Interim Report January-March 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Reporting period January-March

  • Net sales increased 15.4 per cent to SEK 6,933 (6,006) million. Organically, net sales grew by 8.1 per cent.
  • EBITA increased 17.0 per cent to SEK 1,495 (1,278) million.
  • The EBITA margin improved 0.3 percentage points to 21.6 (21.3) per cent.
  • Profit before tax grew 20.4 per cent to SEK 1,133 (941) million.
  • Net profit for the period grew 20.4 per cent to SEK 844 (701) million.
  • Earnings per share increased 21.1 per cent till SEK 1.84 (1.52).
  • Cash flow from operating activities increased 2.5 per cent to SEK 772 (754) million.
  • Two new businesses were consolidated during the period with total annual net sales of about SEK 200 million.

Events after the end of the quarter

  • Lifco's climate targets were validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Summary of financial performance


FIRST QUARTERRolling 12 monthsFULL YEAR
SEK million20252024change
change2024
Net sales6,9336,00615.4%27,0643.5%26,137
EBITA1,4951,27817.0%6,1343.7%5,917
EBITA margin21.6%21.3%0.322.7%0.122.6%
Profit before tax1,13394120.4%4,6464.3%4,454
Net profit for the period84470120.4%3,4924.3%3,349
Earnings per share1.841.5221.1%7.594.4%7.27
Return on capital employed21.2%21.7%-0.521.2%0.320.9%
Return on capital employed excl. goodwill131%134%-3.0131%3.0128%


Comments from the CEO

Net sales increased 15.4 per cent in the quarter to SEK 6,933 (6,006) million with organic growth of 8.1 per cent. Organic growth was particularly strong in Demolition & Tools and parts of Systems Solutions. In Systems Solutions, the Contract Manufacturing division posted an exceptionally strong quarter.

EBITA increased by 17.0 per cent in the first quarter, to SEK 1,495 (1,278) million, and the EBITA margin expanded by 0.3 percentage points to 21.6 (21.3) per cent. EBITA was positively impacted by an increase in organic sales primarily in Demolition & Tools, while acquisitions in all business areas had a positive impact. Dental's profitability was somewhat positively impacted by Easter falling in the second quarter this year. In Systems Solutions, profitability was negatively impacted by the product mix in the quarter.

Earnings per share increased 21.1% till SEK 1.84 (1.52) in the first quarter. Cash flow from operating activities increased 2.5 per cent to SEK 772 (754) million in the quarter.

Lifco consolidated two acquisitions during the quarter. The operations were expanded in Dental with the Swiss company Arnold Deppeler and in Systems Solutions with the acquisition of the UK company Heavy Duty Parts. The companies are highly specialised and jointly have sales of about SEK 200 million.

In the first quarter, Lifco applied to have its climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). On 4 April 2025, SBTi verified that the climate targets are consistent with its standards and guidance. Our near-term targets are to reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 42 per cent by 2030 and that 10 per cent of our customers by revenue covering use of sold products, will have science-based targets by 2029.

In February, Lifco issued an unsecured bond loan of SEK 1,000 million, and thereby has bonds outstanding totalling SEK 4,500 million. Lifco's financial position remains good and interest-bearing net debt amounted to 1.1 times EBITDA at 31 March 2025, which is well in line with our target of interest-bearing net debt of a maximum of three times EBITDA and means that Lifco possesses the financial scope to make additional acquisitions.

Per Waldemarson
President and CEO

GROUP PERFORMANCE IN JANUARY - MARCH
Net sales increased 15.4 per cent to SEK 6,933 (6,006) million. Organic growth amounted to 8.1 per cent and acquisitions contributed 7.5 per cent. Exchange rate effects had a negative impact of 0.1 per cent. During the quarter, the Swiss company Arnold Deppeler and the UK company Heavy Duty Parts were consolidated.

EBITA increased 17.0 per cent to SEK 1,495 (1,278) million and the EBITA margin expanded by 0.3 percentage points to 21.6 (21.3) per cent. EBITA was positively impacted by an increase in organic sales primarily in Demolition & Tools, while acquisitions in all business areas had a positive impact.

Exchange rate changes had a negative impact on EBITA of 0.1 per cent. During the period, 51 (45) per cent of EBITA was generated in EUR, 16 (18) per cent in SEK, 13 (14) per cent in GBP, 9 (12) per cent in NOK, 4 (4) per cent in DKK, 3 (3) per cent in USD and 3 (3) per cent in other currencies.

Net financial items were SEK -103 (-104) million.

Profit before tax grew 20.4 per cent to SEK 1,133 (941) million. Net profit for the period grew 20.4 per cent to SEK 844 (701) million.

Average capital employed excluding goodwill increased SEK 64 million during the quarter, to SEK 4,696 million at 31 March 2025, compared with SEK 4,632 million at 31 December 2024. EBITA in relation to average capital employed excluding goodwill increased during the quarter to 131 per cent from 128 per cent at year-end.

The Group's net debt declined SEK 654 million from 31 December 2024 to SEK 10,939 million at 31 March 2025, of which liabilities related to put/call options for acquisitions declined by SEK 93 million to SEK 2,543 million from SEK 2,636 million at the end of the year. Interest-bearing net debt declined SEK 550 million during the quarter to SEK 7,201 million at 31 March 2025, compared with SEK 7,750 million at 31 December 2024.

On 17 February 2025, Lifco issued an unsecured bond loan of SEK 1,000 million under its MTN programme, and thereby has bonds outstanding totalling SEK 4,500 million. In addition to bonds outstanding, Lifco has standard short-term credit facilities.

The net debt/equity ratio as of 31 March 2025 amounted to 0.6 (0.6) and was unchanged since year-end. Net debt in relation to EBITDA was 1.6 (1.6) times compared to 1.8 times at the end of the year. Interest-bearing net debt in relation to EBITDA was 1.1 (1.0) times compared to 1.2 times at the end of the year.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 772 (754) million. Cash flow from investing activities was SEK -325 (-186) million, which was mainly attributable to acquisitions. At the start of 2024, reporting procedures concerning consolidated cash flow were changed and certain unrealised exchange rate differences were entered on the incorrect row in cash flow in the 2024 Annual Report and in the interim reports. This has been corrected and the corrections are presented in the table on page 15.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE - BUSINESS AREAS

Dental


FIRST QUARTERRolling 12 monthsFULL YEAR
SEK million20252024change
change2024
Net sales1,6451,5684.9%6,3831.2%6,306
EBITA3393273.7%1,3190.9%1,307
EBITA margin20.6%20.9%-0.320.7%-20.7%

The companies in Lifco's Dental business area are leading suppliers of consumables, equipment and technical service to dentists across Europe, and the business area also has operations in the US. Lifco sells dental technology to dentists in the Nordic countries and Germany, and develops and sells medical record systems in Denmark, Sweden and Germany. The business area also includes a number of manufacturers which produce, inter alia, fitting products for dentures, disinfectants, saliva ejectors, bite registration and dental impression materials, bonding agents and other consumables that are sold to dentists through distributors around the world.

Net sales in Dental increased 4.9 per cent to SEK 1,645 million (1,568) during the first quarter as the result of acquisitions. Sales were somewhat positively impacted by the Easter falling in the second quarter of 2025 compared with 2024 when Easter fell in the first quarter.

EBITA increased 3.7 per cent to SEK 339 (327) million during the period and the EBITA margin decreased 0.3 of a percentage point to 20.6 (20.9) per cent.

The Swiss company Arnold Deppeler, which manufactures dental instruments, was consolidated from March 2025. The company had net sales of about CHF 3.3 million in 2024 and has 18 employees.

Demolition & Tools


FIRST QUARTERRolling 12 monthsFULL YEAR
SEK million20252024change
change2024
Net sales1,6391,49110.0%6,5932.3%6,444
EBITA41630536.5%1,6537.2%1,542
EBITA margin25.4%20.5%4.925.1%1.223.9%

The Demolition & Tools business area develops, manufactures and sells equipment for the infrastructure, demolition and construction industries. The Group is the world's leading supplier in the markets for demolition robots and crane attachments. The Group is also one of the leading global suppliers of forest machinery and excavator attachments. The business area's EBITA margin might fluctuate between quarters due to single, major special orders and changes to the product mix.

Net sales increased 10.0 per cent during the quarter to SEK 1,639 (1,491) million due to acquisitions and organic growth.

EBITA increased 36.5 per cent to SEK 416 (305) million and the EBITA margin increased by 4.9 percentage points to 25.4 (20.5) per cent, primarily as the result of organic earnings growth.

Systems Solutions


FIRST QUARTERRolling 12 monthsFULL YEAR
SEK million20252024change
change2024
Net sales3,6482,94623.8%14,0895.2%13,387
EBITA78968914.6%3,3313.1%3,230
EBITA margin21.6%23.4%-1.823.6%-0.524.1%

Through its operating units, the Systems Solutions business area operates in industries offering systems solutions. Systems Solutions is divided into five divisions: Contract Manufacturing, Environmental Technology, Infrastructure Products, Special Products and Transportation Products.

Net sales in Systems Solutions increased 23.8 per cent to SEK 3,648 (2,946) million during the quarter on the back of organic growth in parts of the business area as well as acquisitions.

EBITA increased 14.6 per cent during the period to SEK 789 (689) million and the EBITA margin declined 1.8 percentage points to 21.6 (23.4) per cent as a result of the product mix and a weak profit trend in Environmental Technology and Transportation Products.

Contract Manufacturing delivered exceptionally strong organic sales growth in the quarter with slightly improved profitability.

Environmental Technology reported a healthy sales trend in the quarter with a decline in profitability.

Infrastructure Products reported increased sales in the quarter with unchanged profitability.

Special Products reported a strong sales trend in the quarter as a result of acquisitions, but a decline in profitability.

Transportation Products reported a favourable sales trend in the quarter as a result of acquisitions, but a decline in profitability.

In the Transportation Products division, the UK company Heavy Duty Parts was consolidated from March 2025, which is a specialist supplier of parts for coaches. The company had net sales of about GBP 11.7 million in 2024 and has 25 employees.

ACQUISITIONS

Lifco consolidated the following acquisitions during the quarter:

Consolidated
from month
Acquisitions
Business area
Net sales
Employees
MarchArnold DeppelerDentalCHF 3.3 m18
MarchHeavy Duty PartsSystems SolutionsGBP 11.7 m25

Further information on the acquisitions is provided on page 16. The figures for net sales and number of employees refer to estimated annual net sales and the number of employees at the acquisition date.

Taken together, the acquisitions will have a positive impact on Lifco's results and financial position in 2025.

OTHER INFORMATION

Employees
The average number of employees calculated as full-time equivalents was 7,442 (6,879) in the first quarter. At the end of the period, the number of employees calculated as full-time equivalents was 7,424 (6,887). Through acquisitions, some 40 employees were added during the quarter.

Lifco's climate targets were validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)
On 4 April 2025, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) validated that the science-based greenhouse gas emissions reductions targets submitted by Lifco conform with the SBTi standards and guidance (Criteria version 5.2). SBTi classified that Lifco's Scope 1 and 2 target ambition is in conformance with the SBTi standards and guidance.

Lifco's near-term climate targets:
Lifco commits to reduce absolute GHG emissions for Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 42 per cent by 2030 from a 2023 base year.1
Lifco also commits that 10 per cent of our customers by revenue covering use of sold products, will have science-based targets by 2029.
1 The target boundary includes land-related emissions and removals from bioenergy feedstocks.

Events after the end of the reporting period
Consolidation of the German company Fraga Dental is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2025 in the Dental business area. Fraga Dental sells consumables to dentists in Germany. Fraga Dental reported net sales of about EUR 2.5 million in 2024 and has seven employees. The acquisition, which comprised the majority of the shares, was announced on 19 March 2025.

Consolidation of the Swedish company Gestenco International is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2025 in the Dental business area. Gestenco International operates in the orthodontic sector globally. Gestenco International reported net sales of approximately SEK 19 million in 2024 and has seven employees. The acquisition, which comprised all of the shares, was announced on 24 April 2025.

Consolidation of Italgears in the Republic of San Marino is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2025 in the Systems Solutions business area, division Infrastructure Products. Italgears is a niche manufacturer of traction systems for elevators. Italgears reported net sales of approximately EUR 13.8 million in 2024 and has 17 employees. The acquisition, which comprised the majority of the shares, was announced on 28 March 2025.

Consolidation of the Danish company R&T Stainless is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2025 in the Systems Solutions business area, division Infrastructure Products. R&T Stainless supplies equipment and components to builders of public playgrounds globally. The company had net sales of about DKK 114 million in 2024 and has twelve employees. The acquisition, which comprised the majority of the shares, was announced on 4 April 2025.

Related party transactions
No significant transactions with related parties took place during the period.

Risks and uncertainties
The risk factors which have the biggest impact for Lifco are global macroeconomic factors, the competitive situation, structural changes in the market and general level of economic activity. Lifco is also exposed to financial risks, including currency risks, interest rate risks, credit and counterparty risks.

Lifco is working actively to monitor and continually evaluate sustainability-related risks and their impact on the Group's operations and earnings. The Group has established a governance structure that involves Group management and the Board and works to continually improve the company's sustainability-related activities and minimise related risks. As part of this governance, Group management evaluates the compliance of, for example, the Code of Conduct, occupational injuries, IT security and legal disputes, for every subsidiary on a quarterly basis.

The Parent Company is affected by the above risks and uncertainties in its capacity as owner of the subsidiary companies. For further information on Lifco's risks and risk management, see the 2024 Annual Report.

Accounting policies
The Group's interim report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and the Swedish Annual Accounts Act. In respect of the Parent Company, the report has been prepared in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act and Recommendation RFR 2 Financial Reporting for Legal Entities of the Swedish Financial Reporting Board. The accounting policies have been applied in accordance with those which are presented in the 2024 Annual Report and should be read in conjunction with these. The total figures in the tables and calculations do not always add up due to rounding differences. The aim is for each row to correspond to its original source and as such, rounding differences can affect the total figures.

This report has not been examined by the company's auditors.

DECLARATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer warrant and declare that this report for the first quarter gives a true and fair view of the Parent Company's and Group's operations, financial positions and results, and that it describes significant risks and uncertainties faced by the Parent Company and the companies included in the Group.

Enköping, 25 April 2025


Carl Bennet
Chairman of the Board
Ulrika Dellby
Director
Dan Frohm
Vice Chairman
Erik Gabrielson
Director		Ulf Grunander
Director		Anna Hallberg
Director
Anders Lindström
Director, employee representative		Tobias Nordin
Director, employee representative		Caroline af Ugglas
Director

Axel Wachtmeister
Director

Per Waldemarson
President and CEO, Director

FINANCIAL CALENDAR
Report for the second quarter 14 July 2025.
Report for the third quarter 24 October 2025.
Year-end report and report for the fourth quarter 30 January 2026.
Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2025 the week starting 17 March 2026.

ONLINE PRESENTATION
An online presentation with Per Waldemarson, CEO, and Therése Hoffman, CFO, will take place on Friday, 25 April at 9.00 a.m. CEST. The presentation can be listened to online or by calling in to the telephone conference. Questions can be asked at the telephone conference.

Time: Friday, 25 April at 9.00 a.m. CEST

Link to the presentation: https://lifco.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2025

If you wish to participate at the telephone conference, you can register using the link below. Following registration, you will receive a telephone number and a conference ID to log in to the conference.

Link to register for the telephone conference: https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=50051762

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT


FIRST QUARTERFULL YEAR
SEK million20252024change2024
Net sales6,9336,00615.4%26,137
Cost of goods sold-3,910-3,34416.9%-14,548
Gross profit3,0232,66113.6%11,589
Selling expenses-766-7029.1%-3,014
Administrative expenses-956-8808.7%-3,468
Development costs-67-5620.1%-254
Other income and expenses121-93.0%44
Operating profit1,2361,04418.3%4,896
Net financial items-103-104-0.3%-442
Profit before tax1,13394120.4%4,454
Tax-289-24020.4%-1,105
Net profit for the period84470120.4%3,349





Profit attributable to:



Parent Company shareholders83468921.0%3,301
Non-controlling interests911-17.5%49
Earnings per share before and after dilution for the period, attributable to Parent Company shareholders1.841.5221.1%7.27
EBITA1,4951,27817.0%5,917
Depreciation of tangible assets17515810.4%676
Amortisation of intangible assets668.9%25
Amortisation of intangible assets arising from acquisitions25723310.3%983

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME


FIRST QUARTERFULL YEAR
2024
SEK million20252024change
Net profit for the period84470120.4%3,349
Other comprehensive income



Items which can later be reclassified to profit or loss:



Hedge of net investment52-51-202%-83
Translation differences-1,172657-278%767
Tax related to other comprehensive income-1111-196%20
Total comprehensive income for the period-2881,319-122%4,053





Comprehensive income attributable to:



Parent Company shareholders-2911,305-122%4,002
Non-controlling interests314-79.6%50

-2881,319-122%4,053


SEGMENT OVERVIEW

Lifco's operations are monitored and evaluated by the CEO and resources are allocated based on information from the three operating segments Dental, Demolition & Tools and Systems Solutions. The defined quantitative limits have been exceeded only by Dental and Demolition & Tools. One further operating segment, Systems Solutions, is presented. This operating segment consists of a merger of those divisions which have similar economic characteristics and which do not individually meet the defined quantitative limits. These divisions are Infrastructure Products, Contract Manufacturing, Environmental Technology, Transportation Products and Special Products.

NET SALES TO EXTERNAL CUSTOMERS
No sales are made between the segments.


FIRST QUARTERRolling 12 monthsFULL YEAR
SEK million20252024change
change2024
Dental1,6451,5684.9%6,3831.2%6,306
Demolition & Tools1,6391,49110.0%6,5932.3%6,444
Systems Solutions3,6482,94623.8%14,0895.2%13,387
Group6,9336,00615.4%27,0643.5%26,137

Net sales by significant type of income:


FIRST QUARTERRolling 12 monthsFULL YEAR
SEK million20252024change
change2024
Dental products1,6451,5684.9%6,3831.2%6,306
Machinery and tools1,6391,49110.0%6,5932.3%6,444
Infrastructure Products4494323.9%1,7930.9%1,777
Contract Manufacturing94848794.5%3,33916.0%2,878
Environmental Technology8398024.6%3,4511.1%3,414
Transportation Products86978311.1%3,4612.6%3,374
Special Products54444223.0%2,0455.2%1,943
Group6,9336,00615.4%27,0643.5%26,137

EBITA
A breakdown of results by segment is made up to and including EBITA. EBITA is reconciled to profit before tax in accordance with the following table:


FIRST QUARTERRolling 12 monthsFULL YEAR
SEK million20252024change
change2024
Dental3393273.7%1,3190.9%1,307
Demolition & Tools41630536.5%1,6537.2%1,542
Systems Solutions78968914.6%3,3313.1%3,230
Central Group functions-49-4217.0%-1694.4%-162
EBITA before acquisition
costs		1,4951,27817.0%6,1343.7%5,917
Acquisition costs-2-1187%-392.9%-38
EBITA1,4931,27816.9%6,0953.7%5,879
Amortisation of intangible
assets arising from acquisitions		-257-23310.3%-1,0072.4%-983
Net financial items-103-104-0.3%-442-0.1%-442
Profit before tax1,13394120.4%4,6464.3%4,454

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

SEK million31 Mar 202531 Mar 202431 Dec 2024
ASSETS


Intangible assets24,20422,38325,400
Tangible assets2,9322,8253,035
Financial assets441389454
Inventories4,2864,2174,256
Accounts receivable - trade3,6713,2603,334
Other receivables1,009887894
Cash and cash equivalents1,2081,5601,517
TOTAL ASSETS37,75135,52138,889




EQUITY AND LIABILITIES


Equity18,07616,70518,409
Non-current interest-bearing liabilities incl. pension provisions3,5953,6283,657
Other non-current liabilities and provisions5,1264,9915,403
Current interest-bearing liabilities6,0095,6656,817
Accounts payable - trade1,9861,7421,671
Other current liabilities2,9592,7902,932
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES37,75135,52138,889

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Attributable to Parent Company shareholders


SEK million31 Mar 202531 Mar 202431 Dec 2024
Opening equity18,25715,21215,212
Comprehensive income for the period-2911,3054,002
Change in value, owner transactions-3955-3
Dividend---954
Closing equity17,92816,57218,257




Equity attributable to:


Parent Company shareholders17,92816,57218,257
Non-controlling interests148133152

18,07616,70518,409

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT


FIRST QUARTERFULL YEAR
SEK million202520242024
Operating activities


Operating profit1,2361,0444,896
Reversal of depreciation and amortisation4383971,684
Other non-cash items2946-31
Interest and financial items, net-103-104-442
Tax paid-509-426-1,571
Cash flow before changes in working capital1,0919584,535
Changes in working capital


Inventories-240-23153
Current receivables-468-76165
Current liabilities389103-124
Cash flow from operating activities7727544,630




Acquisition of businesses-218-68-2,891
Net investment in tangible assets-102-112-409
Net investment in intangible assets-5-6-38
Cash flow from investing activities-325-186-3,338




Change interest-bearing liabilities-602-547137
Repayments of lease liabilities-81-73-310
Change in non-current receivables/liabilities0-1-3
Dividends paid---954
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests-8-20-275
Cash flow from financing activities-691-641-1,404




Cash flow for the period-243-72-112
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period1,5171,5911,591
Translation differences-654239
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period1,2081,5601,517

RESTATED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW 2024
At the start of 2024, reporting procedures concerning consolidated cash flow were changed and certain unrealised exchange rate differences were entered on the incorrect row in cash flow in the 2024 Annual Report and in the interim reports. This has been corrected in the table below with these unrealised exchange rate differences now being transferred from the line item "Other non-cash items" to the line item "Translation differences item". Items with the footnote 1 have been adjusted. Adjustments have been made retroactively for all reporting periods.

Restated cash flow





SEK million
2024		Q4
2024		Q3
2024		Q2
2024		Q1 2024
Operating profit4,8961,3501,1421,3611,044
Reversal of depreciation and amortisation1,684431444411397
Other non-cash items1-31-11883246
Interest and financial items, net-442-90-122-127-104
Tax paid-1,571-346-432-367-426
Cash flow before changes in working capital14,5351,2261,0401,310958






Cash flow from operating activities14,6301,6171,1971,061754






Cash flow from investing activities-3,338-1,499-609-1,045-186






Cash flow from financing activities-1,404-253-653143-641






Cash flow for the period1-112-135-65159-72
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period1,5911,6151,7071,5601,591
Translation differences13936-27-1342
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period1,5171,5171,6151,7071,560

1Corrected items.

ACQUISITIONS IN 2025
Two businesses were consolidated in the first quarter of the year. The companies consolidated were the Swiss company Arnold Deppeler and the UK company Heavy Duty Parts.

The purchase price allocation includes all acquisitions consolidated in the quarter.

Acquisition-related expenses of SEK 2 million are included in administrative expenses in the consolidated income statement for the first quarter of the year. Since the respective consolidation dates, the acquired companies have added SEK 3 million to consolidated net sales and SEK 0.3 million to EBITA. If the businesses had been consolidated as of 1 January 2025, consolidated net sales for the year would have increased by a further SEK 46 million and EBITA would have increased by a further SEK 12 million.


Acquired net assets




Net assets, SEK millionCarrying amountValue adjustmentFair value
Trademarks, customer relationships, licences-190190
Tangible assets3-3
Inventories, accounts receivable and other receivables43-43
Accounts payable and other liabilities1-61-90-151
Cash and cash equivalents29-29
Net assets15100115
Goodwill-145145
Total net assets15246261




Effect on cash flow, SEK million
Consideration

261
Considerations not paid-13
Cash and cash equivalents in acquired companies-29
Consideration paid relating to acquisitions from previous years-
Total cash flow effect
218
1 Of which SEK 4 million refers to external interest-bearing liabilities.





FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

SEK million31 Mar 202531 Mar 202431 Dec
2024
Financial assets at amortised cost


Accounts receivable - trade3,6713,2603,334
Other non-current financial receivables232325
Cash and cash equivalents1,2081,5601,517
Total4,9024,8434,876
Liabilities at fair value


Other liabilities12,5432,4902,636
Financial liabilities at amortised cost


Interest-bearing borrowings9,4899,18910,357
Accounts payable - trade1,9861,7421,671
Total14,01813,42214,663

1 Other liabilities classified as financial instruments refer to mandatory put/call options related to non-controlling interests.

The carrying amount is the same as the fair value. Financial instruments at fair value are classified into different levels depending on how fair value is determined. All financial instruments at fair value in the Lifco Group have been classified as level 3, i.e. non-observable inputs. The fair value of short-term borrowings is equal to the carrying amount, as the discount effect is insignificant.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

ROLLING TWELVE MONTHS TO31 Mar 202531 Dec 202431 Mar 2024
Net sales, SEK million27,06426,13724,500
Change in net sales, %3.56.90.2
EBITA, SEK million6,1345,9175,613
EBITA margin, %22.722.622.9
EBITDA, SEK million6,8516,6186,265
EBITDA margin, %25.325.325.6
Capital employed, SEK million28,89128,37225,823
Capital employed excl. goodwill and other intangible assets, SEK million4,6964,6324,197
Return on capital employed, %21.220.921.7
Return on capital employed excl. goodwill, %131128134
Return on equity, %20.019.520.9
Net debt, SEK million10,93911,59410,222
Net debt/equity ratio0.60.60.6
Net debt/EBITDA1.61.81.6
Interest-bearing net debt, SEK million7,2017,7506,537
Interest-bearing net debt/EBITDA1.11.21.0
Equity/assets ratio, %47.947.347.0
Number of shares, thousands454,216454,216454,216
Average number of employees, full-time equivalents7,4427,1156,879

CONDENSED PARENT COMPANY INCOME STATEMENT


FIRST QUARTERFULL YEAR
SEK million202520242024
Administrative expenses-42-37-128
Other operating income1-1077
Operating profit-43-37-51
Net financial items117-112,050
Profit after financial items74-471,999
Appropriations--207
Tax28455
Net profit for the period102-22,210

1 Invoicing of Group-wide services.

CONDENSED PARENT COMPANY BALANCE SHEET

SEK million31 Mar 202531 Mar 202431 Dec 2024
ASSETS


Financial assets9,0548,5789,520
Current receivables12,1009,88312,525
Cash and cash equivalents347416539
TOTAL ASSETS21,50018,87822,584




EQUITY AND LIABILITIES


Equity6,1174,7576,015
Untaxed reserves4-4
Provisions1946
Non-current interest-bearing liabilities2,5422,4922,585
Current interest-bearing liabilities5,6895,3586,487
Current non-interest-bearing liabilities7,1296,2677,487
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES21,50018,87822,584

DEFINITIONS AND OBJECTIVES

Return on equityNet profit for the period divided by average equity.
Return on capital employedEBITA before acquisition costs divided by capital employed.
Return on capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assetsEBITA before acquisition costs divided by capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets.
EBITAEBITA is a measure which Lifco considers relevant for investors who wish to understand the earnings generated after investments in tangible and intangible assets requiring reinvestment but before investments in intangible assets attributable to acquisitions. Lifco defines earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) as operating profit before amortisation and impairment of intangible assets arising from acquisitions excluding acquisition costs.
EBITA marginEBITA divided by net sales.
EBITDAEBITDA is a measure which Lifco considers relevant for investors who wish to understand the earnings generated before investments in non-current assets. Lifco defines earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) as operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment of tangible and intangible assets excluding acquisition costs.
EBITDA marginEBITDA divided by net sales.
Net debt/equity ratioNet debt divided by equity.
Net debtLifco uses the alternative KPI net debt. Lifco considers that this is a useful additional KPI which allows users of the financial reports to assess the Group's ability to pay dividends, make strategic investments and meet its financial obligations. Lifco defines the KPI as follows: current and non-current liabilities to credit institutions, bonds, interest-bearing pension provisions, liabilities related to put/call options relating to acquisitions as well as lease liabilities less cash and cash equivalents.


Earnings per shareProfit after tax attributable to Parent Company shareholders, divided by the average number of shares outstanding.


Interest-bearing net debtLifco uses the alternative KPI interest-bearing net debt. Lifco considers that this is a useful additional KPI which allows users of the financial reports to assess the Group's ability to pay dividends, make strategic investments and meet its financial obligations. Lifco defines the KPI as follows: current and non-current liabilities to credit institutions, bonds as well as interest-bearing pension provisions less cash and cash equivalents.


Equity/assets ratioEquity divided by total assets (balance sheet total).
Capital employedCapital employed is a measure which Lifco uses for calculating the return on capital employed and for measuring how efficient the Group is. Lifco considers that capital employed is useful in helping users of the financial reports to understand how the Group finances itself. Lifco defines capital employed as total assets less cash and cash equivalents, interest-bearing pension provisions and non-interest-bearing liabilities with the exception of liabilities related to put/call options relating to acquisitions, calculated as the average of the last four quarters.


Capital employed excluding
goodwill and other intangible assets










Capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets is a measure which Lifco uses for calculating the return on capital employed and for measuring how efficient the Group is. Lifco considers that capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets is useful in helping users of the financial reports to understand the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets on that capital which requires a return. Lifco defines capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets as total assets less cash and cash equivalents, interest-bearing pension provisions, non-interest-bearing liabilities with the exception of liabilities related to put/call options relating to acquisitions, goodwill and other intangible assets, calculated as the average of the last four quarters.

RECONCILIATION OF ALTERNATIVE KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
The interim report presents alternative key performance indicators for assessing the Group's performance. The primary alternative KPIs presented in this interim report are EBITA, EBITDA, net debt and capital employed. Definitions of the alternative KPIs are presented on pages 1920.

EBITA compared with financial statements in accordance with IFRS

SEK millionTHREE MONTHS
2025		THREE MONTHS
2024		FULL YEAR
2024

1,236

Operating profit
1,0444,896
Amortisation of intangible assets arising from acquisitions257
233
983
EBITA1,4931,2785,879
Acquisition costs2138
EBITA before acquisition costs1,4951,2785,917

EBITDA compared with financial statements in accordance with IFRS

SEK millionTHREE MONTHS
2025		THREE MONTHS
2024		FULL YEAR
2024

1,236

Operating profit
1,0444,896
Depreciation of tangible assets175158676
Amortisation of intangible assets6625
Amortisation of intangible assets arising from acquisitions257233983
EBITDA1,6741,4426,580
Acquisition costs2138
EBITDA before acquisition costs1,6761,4426,618

Net debt compared with financial statements in accordance with IFRS

SEK million31 Mar 202531 Mar 202431 Dec 2024
Non-current interest-bearing liabilities including pension provisions2,7032,7192,762
Current interest-bearing liabilities5,7055,3796,505
Cash and cash equivalents-1,208-1,560-1,517
Interest-bearing net debt7,2016,5377,750
Put/call options, additional considerations2,5432,4902,636
Lease liability1,1951,1951,207
Net debt10,93910,22211,594


Capital employed and capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets compared with financial statements in accordance with IFRS

SEK million31 Mar 202531 Dec 202430 Sep 202430 Jun 2024
Total assets37,75138,88937,60337,462
Cash and cash equivalents-1,208-1,517-1,615-1,707
Interest-bearing pension provisions-115-118-109-110
Non-interest-bearing liabilities-7,528-7,369-7,333-7,410
Capital employed28,90029,88528,54528,235
Goodwill and other intangible assets-24,204-25,400-23,654-23,524
Capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets4,6964,4854,8914,711

Capital employed and capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets calculated as the average of the last four quarters compared with financial statements in accordance with IFRS


SEK million
Average		Q1
2025		Q4
2024		Q3
2024		Q2 2024
Capital employed28,89128,90029,88528,54528,235
Capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets4,6964,6964,4854,8914,711

Total




EBITA6,1341,4951,6331,3981,608

Return on capital employed		21.2%




Return on capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets131%




For more information, please contact:
Åse Lindskog
Media and investor relations manager
Phone +46 730 244 872, e-mail ir@lifco.se

About Us
Lifco offers a safe haven for small and medium-sized businesses. Lifco's business concept is to acquire and develop market-leading niche businesses with the potential to deliver sustainable earnings growth and robust cash flows. Lifco is guided by a clear philosophy centred on long-term growth, a focus on profitability and a strongly decentralised organisation. The Group has three business areas: Dental, Demolition & Tools and Systems Solutions. At year-end 2024, the Lifco Group consisted of 257 operating companies in 34 countries. In 2024, Lifco reported EBITA of SEK 5.9 billion on net sales of SEK 26.1 billion. The EBITA margin was 22.6 per cent. Read more at lifco.se.

This information is information that Lifco AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-25 07:30 CEST.

