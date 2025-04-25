Lifco AB: Interim Report January-March 2025

Reporting period January-March

Net sales increased 15.4 per cent to SEK 6,933 (6,006) million. Organically, net sales grew by 8.1 per cent.

EBITA increased 17.0 per cent to SEK 1,495 (1,278) million.

The EBITA margin improved 0.3 percentage points to 21.6 (21.3) per cent.

Profit before tax grew 20.4 per cent to SEK 1,133 (941) million.

Net profit for the period grew 20.4 per cent to SEK 844 (701) million.

Earnings per share increased 21.1 per cent till SEK 1.84 (1.52).

Cash flow from operating activities increased 2.5 per cent to SEK 772 (754) million.

Two new businesses were consolidated during the period with total annual net sales of about SEK 200 million.

Events after the end of the quarter

Lifco's climate targets were validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Summary of financial performance



FIRST QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2025 2024 change

change 2024 Net sales 6,933 6,006 15.4% 27,064 3.5% 26,137 EBITA 1,495 1,278 17.0% 6,134 3.7% 5,917 EBITA margin 21.6% 21.3% 0.3 22.7% 0.1 22.6% Profit before tax 1,133 941 20.4% 4,646 4.3% 4,454 Net profit for the period 844 701 20.4% 3,492 4.3% 3,349 Earnings per share 1.84 1.52 21.1% 7.59 4.4% 7.27 Return on capital employed 21.2% 21.7% -0.5 21.2% 0.3 20.9% Return on capital employed excl. goodwill 131% 134% -3.0 131% 3.0 128%



Comments from the CEO

Net sales increased 15.4 per cent in the quarter to SEK 6,933 (6,006) million with organic growth of 8.1 per cent. Organic growth was particularly strong in Demolition & Tools and parts of Systems Solutions. In Systems Solutions, the Contract Manufacturing division posted an exceptionally strong quarter.

EBITA increased by 17.0 per cent in the first quarter, to SEK 1,495 (1,278) million, and the EBITA margin expanded by 0.3 percentage points to 21.6 (21.3) per cent. EBITA was positively impacted by an increase in organic sales primarily in Demolition & Tools, while acquisitions in all business areas had a positive impact. Dental's profitability was somewhat positively impacted by Easter falling in the second quarter this year. In Systems Solutions, profitability was negatively impacted by the product mix in the quarter.

Earnings per share increased 21.1% till SEK 1.84 (1.52) in the first quarter. Cash flow from operating activities increased 2.5 per cent to SEK 772 (754) million in the quarter.

Lifco consolidated two acquisitions during the quarter. The operations were expanded in Dental with the Swiss company Arnold Deppeler and in Systems Solutions with the acquisition of the UK company Heavy Duty Parts. The companies are highly specialised and jointly have sales of about SEK 200 million.

In the first quarter, Lifco applied to have its climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). On 4 April 2025, SBTi verified that the climate targets are consistent with its standards and guidance. Our near-term targets are to reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 42 per cent by 2030 and that 10 per cent of our customers by revenue covering use of sold products, will have science-based targets by 2029.

In February, Lifco issued an unsecured bond loan of SEK 1,000 million, and thereby has bonds outstanding totalling SEK 4,500 million. Lifco's financial position remains good and interest-bearing net debt amounted to 1.1 times EBITDA at 31 March 2025, which is well in line with our target of interest-bearing net debt of a maximum of three times EBITDA and means that Lifco possesses the financial scope to make additional acquisitions.

Per Waldemarson

President and CEO



GROUP PERFORMANCE IN JANUARY - MARCH

Net sales increased 15.4 per cent to SEK 6,933 (6,006) million. Organic growth amounted to 8.1 per cent and acquisitions contributed 7.5 per cent. Exchange rate effects had a negative impact of 0.1 per cent. During the quarter, the Swiss company Arnold Deppeler and the UK company Heavy Duty Parts were consolidated.

EBITA increased 17.0 per cent to SEK 1,495 (1,278) million and the EBITA margin expanded by 0.3 percentage points to 21.6 (21.3) per cent. EBITA was positively impacted by an increase in organic sales primarily in Demolition & Tools, while acquisitions in all business areas had a positive impact.

Exchange rate changes had a negative impact on EBITA of 0.1 per cent. During the period, 51 (45) per cent of EBITA was generated in EUR, 16 (18) per cent in SEK, 13 (14) per cent in GBP, 9 (12) per cent in NOK, 4 (4) per cent in DKK, 3 (3) per cent in USD and 3 (3) per cent in other currencies.

Net financial items were SEK -103 (-104) million.

Profit before tax grew 20.4 per cent to SEK 1,133 (941) million. Net profit for the period grew 20.4 per cent to SEK 844 (701) million.

Average capital employed excluding goodwill increased SEK 64 million during the quarter, to SEK 4,696 million at 31 March 2025, compared with SEK 4,632 million at 31 December 2024. EBITA in relation to average capital employed excluding goodwill increased during the quarter to 131 per cent from 128 per cent at year-end.

The Group's net debt declined SEK 654 million from 31 December 2024 to SEK 10,939 million at 31 March 2025, of which liabilities related to put/call options for acquisitions declined by SEK 93 million to SEK 2,543 million from SEK 2,636 million at the end of the year. Interest-bearing net debt declined SEK 550 million during the quarter to SEK 7,201 million at 31 March 2025, compared with SEK 7,750 million at 31 December 2024.

On 17 February 2025, Lifco issued an unsecured bond loan of SEK 1,000 million under its MTN programme, and thereby has bonds outstanding totalling SEK 4,500 million. In addition to bonds outstanding, Lifco has standard short-term credit facilities.

The net debt/equity ratio as of 31 March 2025 amounted to 0.6 (0.6) and was unchanged since year-end. Net debt in relation to EBITDA was 1.6 (1.6) times compared to 1.8 times at the end of the year. Interest-bearing net debt in relation to EBITDA was 1.1 (1.0) times compared to 1.2 times at the end of the year.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 772 (754) million. Cash flow from investing activities was SEK -325 (-186) million, which was mainly attributable to acquisitions. At the start of 2024, reporting procedures concerning consolidated cash flow were changed and certain unrealised exchange rate differences were entered on the incorrect row in cash flow in the 2024 Annual Report and in the interim reports. This has been corrected and the corrections are presented in the table on page 15.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE - BUSINESS AREAS

Dental



FIRST QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2025 2024 change

change 2024 Net sales 1,645 1,568 4.9% 6,383 1.2% 6,306 EBITA 339 327 3.7% 1,319 0.9% 1,307 EBITA margin 20.6% 20.9% -0.3 20.7% - 20.7%

The companies in Lifco's Dental business area are leading suppliers of consumables, equipment and technical service to dentists across Europe, and the business area also has operations in the US. Lifco sells dental technology to dentists in the Nordic countries and Germany, and develops and sells medical record systems in Denmark, Sweden and Germany. The business area also includes a number of manufacturers which produce, inter alia, fitting products for dentures, disinfectants, saliva ejectors, bite registration and dental impression materials, bonding agents and other consumables that are sold to dentists through distributors around the world.

Net sales in Dental increased 4.9 per cent to SEK 1,645 million (1,568) during the first quarter as the result of acquisitions. Sales were somewhat positively impacted by the Easter falling in the second quarter of 2025 compared with 2024 when Easter fell in the first quarter.

EBITA increased 3.7 per cent to SEK 339 (327) million during the period and the EBITA margin decreased 0.3 of a percentage point to 20.6 (20.9) per cent.

The Swiss company Arnold Deppeler, which manufactures dental instruments, was consolidated from March 2025. The company had net sales of about CHF 3.3 million in 2024 and has 18 employees.

Demolition & Tools



FIRST QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2025 2024 change

change 2024 Net sales 1,639 1,491 10.0% 6,593 2.3% 6,444 EBITA 416 305 36.5% 1,653 7.2% 1,542 EBITA margin 25.4% 20.5% 4.9 25.1% 1.2 23.9%

The Demolition & Tools business area develops, manufactures and sells equipment for the infrastructure, demolition and construction industries. The Group is the world's leading supplier in the markets for demolition robots and crane attachments. The Group is also one of the leading global suppliers of forest machinery and excavator attachments. The business area's EBITA margin might fluctuate between quarters due to single, major special orders and changes to the product mix.

Net sales increased 10.0 per cent during the quarter to SEK 1,639 (1,491) million due to acquisitions and organic growth.

EBITA increased 36.5 per cent to SEK 416 (305) million and the EBITA margin increased by 4.9 percentage points to 25.4 (20.5) per cent, primarily as the result of organic earnings growth.

Systems Solutions



FIRST QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2025 2024 change

change 2024 Net sales 3,648 2,946 23.8% 14,089 5.2% 13,387 EBITA 789 689 14.6% 3,331 3.1% 3,230 EBITA margin 21.6% 23.4% -1.8 23.6% -0.5 24.1%

Through its operating units, the Systems Solutions business area operates in industries offering systems solutions. Systems Solutions is divided into five divisions: Contract Manufacturing, Environmental Technology, Infrastructure Products, Special Products and Transportation Products.

Net sales in Systems Solutions increased 23.8 per cent to SEK 3,648 (2,946) million during the quarter on the back of organic growth in parts of the business area as well as acquisitions.

EBITA increased 14.6 per cent during the period to SEK 789 (689) million and the EBITA margin declined 1.8 percentage points to 21.6 (23.4) per cent as a result of the product mix and a weak profit trend in Environmental Technology and Transportation Products.

Contract Manufacturing delivered exceptionally strong organic sales growth in the quarter with slightly improved profitability.

Environmental Technology reported a healthy sales trend in the quarter with a decline in profitability.

Infrastructure Products reported increased sales in the quarter with unchanged profitability.

Special Products reported a strong sales trend in the quarter as a result of acquisitions, but a decline in profitability.

Transportation Products reported a favourable sales trend in the quarter as a result of acquisitions, but a decline in profitability.

In the Transportation Products division, the UK company Heavy Duty Parts was consolidated from March 2025, which is a specialist supplier of parts for coaches. The company had net sales of about GBP 11.7 million in 2024 and has 25 employees.

ACQUISITIONS

Lifco consolidated the following acquisitions during the quarter:

Consolidated

from month

Acquisitions

Business area

Net sales

Employees March Arnold Deppeler Dental CHF 3.3 m 18 March Heavy Duty Parts Systems Solutions GBP 11.7 m 25

Further information on the acquisitions is provided on page 16. The figures for net sales and number of employees refer to estimated annual net sales and the number of employees at the acquisition date.

Taken together, the acquisitions will have a positive impact on Lifco's results and financial position in 2025.

OTHER INFORMATION

Employees

The average number of employees calculated as full-time equivalents was 7,442 (6,879) in the first quarter. At the end of the period, the number of employees calculated as full-time equivalents was 7,424 (6,887). Through acquisitions, some 40 employees were added during the quarter.

Lifco's climate targets were validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

On 4 April 2025, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) validated that the science-based greenhouse gas emissions reductions targets submitted by Lifco conform with the SBTi standards and guidance (Criteria version 5.2). SBTi classified that Lifco's Scope 1 and 2 target ambition is in conformance with the SBTi standards and guidance.

Lifco's near-term climate targets:

Lifco commits to reduce absolute GHG emissions for Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 42 per cent by 2030 from a 2023 base year.1

Lifco also commits that 10 per cent of our customers by revenue covering use of sold products, will have science-based targets by 2029.

1 The target boundary includes land-related emissions and removals from bioenergy feedstocks.

Events after the end of the reporting period

Consolidation of the German company Fraga Dental is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2025 in the Dental business area. Fraga Dental sells consumables to dentists in Germany. Fraga Dental reported net sales of about EUR 2.5 million in 2024 and has seven employees. The acquisition, which comprised the majority of the shares, was announced on 19 March 2025.

Consolidation of the Swedish company Gestenco International is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2025 in the Dental business area. Gestenco International operates in the orthodontic sector globally. Gestenco International reported net sales of approximately SEK 19 million in 2024 and has seven employees. The acquisition, which comprised all of the shares, was announced on 24 April 2025.

Consolidation of Italgears in the Republic of San Marino is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2025 in the Systems Solutions business area, division Infrastructure Products. Italgears is a niche manufacturer of traction systems for elevators. Italgears reported net sales of approximately EUR 13.8 million in 2024 and has 17 employees. The acquisition, which comprised the majority of the shares, was announced on 28 March 2025.

Consolidation of the Danish company R&T Stainless is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2025 in the Systems Solutions business area, division Infrastructure Products. R&T Stainless supplies equipment and components to builders of public playgrounds globally. The company had net sales of about DKK 114 million in 2024 and has twelve employees. The acquisition, which comprised the majority of the shares, was announced on 4 April 2025.

Related party transactions

No significant transactions with related parties took place during the period.

Risks and uncertainties

The risk factors which have the biggest impact for Lifco are global macroeconomic factors, the competitive situation, structural changes in the market and general level of economic activity. Lifco is also exposed to financial risks, including currency risks, interest rate risks, credit and counterparty risks.

Lifco is working actively to monitor and continually evaluate sustainability-related risks and their impact on the Group's operations and earnings. The Group has established a governance structure that involves Group management and the Board and works to continually improve the company's sustainability-related activities and minimise related risks. As part of this governance, Group management evaluates the compliance of, for example, the Code of Conduct, occupational injuries, IT security and legal disputes, for every subsidiary on a quarterly basis.

The Parent Company is affected by the above risks and uncertainties in its capacity as owner of the subsidiary companies. For further information on Lifco's risks and risk management, see the 2024 Annual Report.

Accounting policies

The Group's interim report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and the Swedish Annual Accounts Act. In respect of the Parent Company, the report has been prepared in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act and Recommendation RFR 2 Financial Reporting for Legal Entities of the Swedish Financial Reporting Board. The accounting policies have been applied in accordance with those which are presented in the 2024 Annual Report and should be read in conjunction with these. The total figures in the tables and calculations do not always add up due to rounding differences. The aim is for each row to correspond to its original source and as such, rounding differences can affect the total figures.

This report has not been examined by the company's auditors.

DECLARATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer warrant and declare that this report for the first quarter gives a true and fair view of the Parent Company's and Group's operations, financial positions and results, and that it describes significant risks and uncertainties faced by the Parent Company and the companies included in the Group.

Enköping, 25 April 2025



Carl Bennet

Chairman of the Board

Ulrika Dellby

Director

Dan Frohm

Vice Chairman Erik Gabrielson

Director Ulf Grunander

Director Anna Hallberg

Director Anders Lindström

Director, employee representative Tobias Nordin

Director, employee representative Caroline af Ugglas

Director

Axel Wachtmeister

Director



Per Waldemarson

President and CEO, Director



FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Report for the second quarter 14 July 2025.

Report for the third quarter 24 October 2025.

Year-end report and report for the fourth quarter 30 January 2026.

Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2025 the week starting 17 March 2026.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT



FIRST QUARTER FULL YEAR SEK million 2025 2024 change 2024 Net sales 6,933 6,006 15.4% 26,137 Cost of goods sold -3,910 -3,344 16.9% -14,548 Gross profit 3,023 2,661 13.6% 11,589 Selling expenses -766 -702 9.1% -3,014 Administrative expenses -956 -880 8.7% -3,468 Development costs -67 -56 20.1% -254 Other income and expenses 1 21 -93.0% 44 Operating profit 1,236 1,044 18.3% 4,896 Net financial items -103 -104 -0.3% -442 Profit before tax 1,133 941 20.4% 4,454 Tax -289 -240 20.4% -1,105 Net profit for the period 844 701 20.4% 3,349









Profit attributable to:







Parent Company shareholders 834 689 21.0% 3,301 Non-controlling interests 9 11 -17.5% 49 Earnings per share before and after dilution for the period, attributable to Parent Company shareholders 1.84 1.52 21.1% 7.27 EBITA 1,495 1,278 17.0% 5,917 Depreciation of tangible assets 175 158 10.4% 676 Amortisation of intangible assets 6 6 8.9% 25 Amortisation of intangible assets arising from acquisitions 257 233 10.3% 983

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



FIRST QUARTER FULL YEAR

2024 SEK million 2025 2024 change

Net profit for the period 844 701 20.4% 3,349 Other comprehensive income







Items which can later be reclassified to profit or loss:







Hedge of net investment 52 -51 -202% -83 Translation differences -1,172 657 -278% 767 Tax related to other comprehensive income -11 11 -196% 20 Total comprehensive income for the period -288 1,319 -122% 4,053









Comprehensive income attributable to:







Parent Company shareholders -291 1,305 -122% 4,002 Non-controlling interests 3 14 -79.6% 50

-288 1,319 -122% 4,053



SEGMENT OVERVIEW

Lifco's operations are monitored and evaluated by the CEO and resources are allocated based on information from the three operating segments Dental, Demolition & Tools and Systems Solutions. The defined quantitative limits have been exceeded only by Dental and Demolition & Tools. One further operating segment, Systems Solutions, is presented. This operating segment consists of a merger of those divisions which have similar economic characteristics and which do not individually meet the defined quantitative limits. These divisions are Infrastructure Products, Contract Manufacturing, Environmental Technology, Transportation Products and Special Products.

NET SALES TO EXTERNAL CUSTOMERS

No sales are made between the segments.



FIRST QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2025 2024 change

change 2024 Dental 1,645 1,568 4.9% 6,383 1.2% 6,306 Demolition & Tools 1,639 1,491 10.0% 6,593 2.3% 6,444 Systems Solutions 3,648 2,946 23.8% 14,089 5.2% 13,387 Group 6,933 6,006 15.4% 27,064 3.5% 26,137

Net sales by significant type of income:



FIRST QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2025 2024 change

change 2024 Dental products 1,645 1,568 4.9% 6,383 1.2% 6,306 Machinery and tools 1,639 1,491 10.0% 6,593 2.3% 6,444 Infrastructure Products 449 432 3.9% 1,793 0.9% 1,777 Contract Manufacturing 948 487 94.5% 3,339 16.0% 2,878 Environmental Technology 839 802 4.6% 3,451 1.1% 3,414 Transportation Products 869 783 11.1% 3,461 2.6% 3,374 Special Products 544 442 23.0% 2,045 5.2% 1,943 Group 6,933 6,006 15.4% 27,064 3.5% 26,137

EBITA

A breakdown of results by segment is made up to and including EBITA. EBITA is reconciled to profit before tax in accordance with the following table:



FIRST QUARTER Rolling 12 months FULL YEAR SEK million 2025 2024 change

change 2024 Dental 339 327 3.7% 1,319 0.9% 1,307 Demolition & Tools 416 305 36.5% 1,653 7.2% 1,542 Systems Solutions 789 689 14.6% 3,331 3.1% 3,230 Central Group functions -49 -42 17.0% -169 4.4% -162 EBITA before acquisition

costs 1,495 1,278 17.0% 6,134 3.7% 5,917 Acquisition costs -2 -1 187% -39 2.9% -38 EBITA 1,493 1,278 16.9% 6,095 3.7% 5,879 Amortisation of intangible

assets arising from acquisitions -257 -233 10.3% -1,007 2.4% -983 Net financial items -103 -104 -0.3% -442 -0.1% -442 Profit before tax 1,133 941 20.4% 4,646 4.3% 4,454

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

SEK million 31 Mar 2025 31 Mar 2024 31 Dec 2024 ASSETS





Intangible assets 24,204 22,383 25,400 Tangible assets 2,932 2,825 3,035 Financial assets 441 389 454 Inventories 4,286 4,217 4,256 Accounts receivable - trade 3,671 3,260 3,334 Other receivables 1,009 887 894 Cash and cash equivalents 1,208 1,560 1,517 TOTAL ASSETS 37,751 35,521 38,889







EQUITY AND LIABILITIES





Equity 18,076 16,705 18,409 Non-current interest-bearing liabilities incl. pension provisions 3,595 3,628 3,657 Other non-current liabilities and provisions 5,126 4,991 5,403 Current interest-bearing liabilities 6,009 5,665 6,817 Accounts payable - trade 1,986 1,742 1,671 Other current liabilities 2,959 2,790 2,932 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 37,751 35,521 38,889

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Attributable to Parent Company shareholders







SEK million 31 Mar 2025 31 Mar 2024 31 Dec 2024 Opening equity 18,257 15,212 15,212 Comprehensive income for the period -291 1,305 4,002 Change in value, owner transactions -39 55 -3 Dividend - - -954 Closing equity 17,928 16,572 18,257







Equity attributable to:





Parent Company shareholders 17,928 16,572 18,257 Non-controlling interests 148 133 152

18,076 16,705 18,409

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT



FIRST QUARTER FULL YEAR SEK million 2025 2024 2024 Operating activities





Operating profit 1,236 1,044 4,896 Reversal of depreciation and amortisation 438 397 1,684 Other non-cash items 29 46 -31 Interest and financial items, net -103 -104 -442 Tax paid -509 -426 -1,571 Cash flow before changes in working capital 1,091 958 4,535 Changes in working capital





Inventories -240 -231 53 Current receivables -468 -76 165 Current liabilities 389 103 -124 Cash flow from operating activities 772 754 4,630







Acquisition of businesses -218 -68 -2,891 Net investment in tangible assets -102 -112 -409 Net investment in intangible assets -5 -6 -38 Cash flow from investing activities -325 -186 -3,338







Change interest-bearing liabilities -602 -547 137 Repayments of lease liabilities -81 -73 -310 Change in non-current receivables/liabilities 0 -1 -3 Dividends paid - - -954 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests -8 -20 -275 Cash flow from financing activities -691 -641 -1,404







Cash flow for the period -243 -72 -112 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,517 1,591 1,591 Translation differences -65 42 39 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,208 1,560 1,517

RESTATED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW 2024

At the start of 2024, reporting procedures concerning consolidated cash flow were changed and certain unrealised exchange rate differences were entered on the incorrect row in cash flow in the 2024 Annual Report and in the interim reports. This has been corrected in the table below with these unrealised exchange rate differences now being transferred from the line item "Other non-cash items" to the line item "Translation differences item". Items with the footnote 1 have been adjusted. Adjustments have been made retroactively for all reporting periods.

Restated cash flow











SEK million

2024 Q4

2024 Q3

2024 Q2

2024 Q1 2024 Operating profit 4,896 1,350 1,142 1,361 1,044 Reversal of depreciation and amortisation 1,684 431 444 411 397 Other non-cash items1 -31 -118 8 32 46 Interest and financial items, net -442 -90 -122 -127 -104 Tax paid -1,571 -346 -432 -367 -426 Cash flow before changes in working capital1 4,535 1,226 1,040 1,310 958











Cash flow from operating activities1 4,630 1,617 1,197 1,061 754











Cash flow from investing activities -3,338 -1,499 -609 -1,045 -186











Cash flow from financing activities -1,404 -253 -653 143 -641











Cash flow for the period1 -112 -135 -65 159 -72 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,591 1,615 1,707 1,560 1,591 Translation differences1 39 36 -27 -13 42 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,517 1,517 1,615 1,707 1,560

1Corrected items.

ACQUISITIONS IN 2025

Two businesses were consolidated in the first quarter of the year. The companies consolidated were the Swiss company Arnold Deppeler and the UK company Heavy Duty Parts.

The purchase price allocation includes all acquisitions consolidated in the quarter.

Acquisition-related expenses of SEK 2 million are included in administrative expenses in the consolidated income statement for the first quarter of the year. Since the respective consolidation dates, the acquired companies have added SEK 3 million to consolidated net sales and SEK 0.3 million to EBITA. If the businesses had been consolidated as of 1 January 2025, consolidated net sales for the year would have increased by a further SEK 46 million and EBITA would have increased by a further SEK 12 million.



Acquired net assets







Net assets, SEK million Carrying amount Value adjustment Fair value Trademarks, customer relationships, licences - 190 190 Tangible assets 3 - 3 Inventories, accounts receivable and other receivables 43 - 43 Accounts payable and other liabilities1 -61 -90 -151 Cash and cash equivalents 29 - 29 Net assets 15 100 115 Goodwill - 145 145 Total net assets 15 246 261







Effect on cash flow, SEK million Consideration



261 Considerations not paid -13 Cash and cash equivalents in acquired companies -29 Consideration paid relating to acquisitions from previous years - Total cash flow effect

218 1 Of which SEK 4 million refers to external interest-bearing liabilities.













FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

SEK million 31 Mar 2025 31 Mar 2024 31 Dec

2024 Financial assets at amortised cost





Accounts receivable - trade 3,671 3,260 3,334 Other non-current financial receivables 23 23 25 Cash and cash equivalents 1,208 1,560 1,517 Total 4,902 4,843 4,876 Liabilities at fair value





Other liabilities1 2,543 2,490 2,636 Financial liabilities at amortised cost





Interest-bearing borrowings 9,489 9,189 10,357 Accounts payable - trade 1,986 1,742 1,671 Total 14,018 13,422 14,663

1 Other liabilities classified as financial instruments refer to mandatory put/call options related to non-controlling interests.

The carrying amount is the same as the fair value. Financial instruments at fair value are classified into different levels depending on how fair value is determined. All financial instruments at fair value in the Lifco Group have been classified as level 3, i.e. non-observable inputs. The fair value of short-term borrowings is equal to the carrying amount, as the discount effect is insignificant.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

ROLLING TWELVE MONTHS TO 31 Mar 2025 31 Dec 2024 31 Mar 2024 Net sales, SEK million 27,064 26,137 24,500 Change in net sales, % 3.5 6.9 0.2 EBITA, SEK million 6,134 5,917 5,613 EBITA margin, % 22.7 22.6 22.9 EBITDA, SEK million 6,851 6,618 6,265 EBITDA margin, % 25.3 25.3 25.6 Capital employed, SEK million 28,891 28,372 25,823 Capital employed excl. goodwill and other intangible assets, SEK million 4,696 4,632 4,197 Return on capital employed, % 21.2 20.9 21.7 Return on capital employed excl. goodwill, % 131 128 134 Return on equity, % 20.0 19.5 20.9 Net debt, SEK million 10,939 11,594 10,222 Net debt/equity ratio 0.6 0.6 0.6 Net debt/EBITDA 1.6 1.8 1.6 Interest-bearing net debt, SEK million 7,201 7,750 6,537 Interest-bearing net debt/EBITDA 1.1 1.2 1.0 Equity/assets ratio, % 47.9 47.3 47.0 Number of shares, thousands 454,216 454,216 454,216 Average number of employees, full-time equivalents 7,442 7,115 6,879





CONDENSED PARENT COMPANY INCOME STATEMENT



FIRST QUARTER FULL YEAR SEK million 2025 2024 2024 Administrative expenses -42 -37 -128 Other operating income1 -1 0 77 Operating profit -43 -37 -51 Net financial items 117 -11 2,050 Profit after financial items 74 -47 1,999 Appropriations - - 207 Tax 28 45 5 Net profit for the period 102 -2 2,210

1 Invoicing of Group-wide services.

CONDENSED PARENT COMPANY BALANCE SHEET

SEK million 31 Mar 2025 31 Mar 2024 31 Dec 2024 ASSETS





Financial assets 9,054 8,578 9,520 Current receivables 12,100 9,883 12,525 Cash and cash equivalents 347 416 539 TOTAL ASSETS 21,500 18,878 22,584







EQUITY AND LIABILITIES





Equity 6,117 4,757 6,015 Untaxed reserves 4 - 4 Provisions 19 4 6 Non-current interest-bearing liabilities 2,542 2,492 2,585 Current interest-bearing liabilities 5,689 5,358 6,487 Current non-interest-bearing liabilities 7,129 6,267 7,487 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 21,500 18,878 22,584

DEFINITIONS AND OBJECTIVES

Return on equity Net profit for the period divided by average equity. Return on capital employed EBITA before acquisition costs divided by capital employed. Return on capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets EBITA before acquisition costs divided by capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets. EBITA EBITA is a measure which Lifco considers relevant for investors who wish to understand the earnings generated after investments in tangible and intangible assets requiring reinvestment but before investments in intangible assets attributable to acquisitions. Lifco defines earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) as operating profit before amortisation and impairment of intangible assets arising from acquisitions excluding acquisition costs. EBITA margin EBITA divided by net sales. EBITDA EBITDA is a measure which Lifco considers relevant for investors who wish to understand the earnings generated before investments in non-current assets. Lifco defines earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) as operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment of tangible and intangible assets excluding acquisition costs. EBITDA margin EBITDA divided by net sales. Net debt/equity ratio Net debt divided by equity. Net debt Lifco uses the alternative KPI net debt. Lifco considers that this is a useful additional KPI which allows users of the financial reports to assess the Group's ability to pay dividends, make strategic investments and meet its financial obligations. Lifco defines the KPI as follows: current and non-current liabilities to credit institutions, bonds, interest-bearing pension provisions, liabilities related to put/call options relating to acquisitions as well as lease liabilities less cash and cash equivalents.



Earnings per share Profit after tax attributable to Parent Company shareholders, divided by the average number of shares outstanding.



Interest-bearing net debt Lifco uses the alternative KPI interest-bearing net debt. Lifco considers that this is a useful additional KPI which allows users of the financial reports to assess the Group's ability to pay dividends, make strategic investments and meet its financial obligations. Lifco defines the KPI as follows: current and non-current liabilities to credit institutions, bonds as well as interest-bearing pension provisions less cash and cash equivalents.



Equity/assets ratio Equity divided by total assets (balance sheet total). Capital employed Capital employed is a measure which Lifco uses for calculating the return on capital employed and for measuring how efficient the Group is. Lifco considers that capital employed is useful in helping users of the financial reports to understand how the Group finances itself. Lifco defines capital employed as total assets less cash and cash equivalents, interest-bearing pension provisions and non-interest-bearing liabilities with the exception of liabilities related to put/call options relating to acquisitions, calculated as the average of the last four quarters.



Capital employed excluding

goodwill and other intangible assets





















Capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets is a measure which Lifco uses for calculating the return on capital employed and for measuring how efficient the Group is. Lifco considers that capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets is useful in helping users of the financial reports to understand the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets on that capital which requires a return. Lifco defines capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets as total assets less cash and cash equivalents, interest-bearing pension provisions, non-interest-bearing liabilities with the exception of liabilities related to put/call options relating to acquisitions, goodwill and other intangible assets, calculated as the average of the last four quarters.

RECONCILIATION OF ALTERNATIVE KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

The interim report presents alternative key performance indicators for assessing the Group's performance. The primary alternative KPIs presented in this interim report are EBITA, EBITDA, net debt and capital employed. Definitions of the alternative KPIs are presented on pages 1920.

EBITA compared with financial statements in accordance with IFRS

SEK million THREE MONTHS

2025 THREE MONTHS

2024 FULL YEAR

2024

1,236



Operating profit

1,044 4,896 Amortisation of intangible assets arising from acquisitions 257

233

983 EBITA 1,493 1,278 5,879 Acquisition costs 2 1 38 EBITA before acquisition costs 1,495 1,278 5,917

EBITDA compared with financial statements in accordance with IFRS

SEK million THREE MONTHS

2025 THREE MONTHS

2024 FULL YEAR

2024

1,236



Operating profit

1,044 4,896 Depreciation of tangible assets 175 158 676 Amortisation of intangible assets 6 6 25 Amortisation of intangible assets arising from acquisitions 257 233 983 EBITDA 1,674 1,442 6,580 Acquisition costs 2 1 38 EBITDA before acquisition costs 1,676 1,442 6,618

Net debt compared with financial statements in accordance with IFRS

SEK million 31 Mar 2025 31 Mar 2024 31 Dec 2024 Non-current interest-bearing liabilities including pension provisions 2,703 2,719 2,762 Current interest-bearing liabilities 5,705 5,379 6,505 Cash and cash equivalents -1,208 -1,560 -1,517 Interest-bearing net debt 7,201 6,537 7,750 Put/call options, additional considerations 2,543 2,490 2,636 Lease liability 1,195 1,195 1,207 Net debt 10,939 10,222 11,594



Capital employed and capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets compared with financial statements in accordance with IFRS

SEK million 31 Mar 2025 31 Dec 2024 30 Sep 2024 30 Jun 2024 Total assets 37,751 38,889 37,603 37,462 Cash and cash equivalents -1,208 -1,517 -1,615 -1,707 Interest-bearing pension provisions -115 -118 -109 -110 Non-interest-bearing liabilities -7,528 -7,369 -7,333 -7,410 Capital employed 28,900 29,885 28,545 28,235 Goodwill and other intangible assets -24,204 -25,400 -23,654 -23,524 Capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets 4,696 4,485 4,891 4,711

Capital employed and capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets calculated as the average of the last four quarters compared with financial statements in accordance with IFRS



SEK million

Average Q1

2025 Q4

2024 Q3

2024 Q2 2024

Capital employed 28,891 28,900 29,885 28,545 28,235

Capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets 4,696 4,696 4,485 4,891 4,711



Total









EBITA 6,134 1,495 1,633 1,398 1,608



Return on capital employed 21.2%









Return on capital employed excluding goodwill and other intangible assets 131%











For more information, please contact:

Åse Lindskog

Media and investor relations manager

Phone +46 730 244 872, e-mail ir@lifco.se

About Us

Lifco offers a safe haven for small and medium-sized businesses. Lifco's business concept is to acquire and develop market-leading niche businesses with the potential to deliver sustainable earnings growth and robust cash flows. Lifco is guided by a clear philosophy centred on long-term growth, a focus on profitability and a strongly decentralised organisation. The Group has three business areas: Dental, Demolition & Tools and Systems Solutions. At year-end 2024, the Lifco Group consisted of 257 operating companies in 34 countries. In 2024, Lifco reported EBITA of SEK 5.9 billion on net sales of SEK 26.1 billion. The EBITA margin was 22.6 per cent. Read more at lifco.se.

