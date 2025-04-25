Irvine, California and Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2025) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Company"), a leader in quantum-powered cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Helen Woo as Vice President of Business Development. Ms. Woo will play a key role in driving strategic growth initiatives as part of the Company's accelerated expansion into the U.S. market.

Helen Woo brings a distinguished track record in corporate development, with deep expertise in navigating complex financial ecosystems and forging high-impact relationships across the public and private sectors. Her accomplishments have been recognized by the U.S. House of Representatives and the California State Senate, underscoring her leadership and civic engagement. In 2023, she was named Ambassador of the Year by the Greater Irvine Chamber of Commerce, and most recently honored as Ambassador of the Month by the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce in February 2025.

"Helen's appointment is a strategic addition to our U.S. team at a critical time," said John Young, COO of Quantum eMotion America (QeMA) -QeM's newly established U.S. subsidiary headquartered in Irvine, California. "Her proven ability to cultivate meaningful partnerships, identify growth pathways, and champion innovation will directly support our mission to provide quantum-secure cybersecurity solutions to organizations preparing for tomorrow's digital threats."

Commenting on her new role, Helen Woo said: "Quantum eMotion is tackling one of the most urgent challenges of our time-securing the digital world against quantum threats. I'm excited to help advance its mission and build lasting partnerships that drive impact and innovation."

Ms. Woo will work alongside newly appointed Senior Vice President Farrah N. Khan and COO John Young at QeMA. With its vibrant technology ecosystem, proximity to key defense and enterprise markets, and a deep pool of technical talent, Southern California is a strategic launchpad for QeM's continued commercialization and growth in North America.

Quantum eMotion's proprietary quantum random number generation (QRNG) technology is engineered to protect digital systems against both current and future threats, including those posed by quantum computing. The Company is actively working with partners across healthcare, blockchain, and critical infrastructure to integrate next-generation cryptographic solutions.

About Quantum eMotion

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. Thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions. This security solution exploits quantum mechanics' built-in unpredictability and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Krown Technologies and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in the Corporation's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Quantum from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

