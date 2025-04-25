Safran shares surged 5.3% on Friday, propelling the French aerospace and defense giant to the top of the CAC 40 index after reporting exceptional first-quarter results. The company posted adjusted revenue of €7.26 billion, representing a remarkable 16.7% increase compared to the previous year, with organic growth reaching 13.9%. This performance significantly exceeded market expectations while the company confidently reaffirmed its full-year guidance for 2025. The impressive growth was broad-based, with all three business divisions achieving double-digit increases: the propulsion segment rose 19% to €3.68 billion, equipment and defense grew 13.9% to €2.78 billion, and aircraft interiors improved 16.6% to €788 million.

Strategic Developments Bolster Outlook

Adding to investor optimism, Safran received positive news regarding potential trade tensions with China. Beijing has reportedly granted tariff exemptions for certain aerospace components, including engines and landing gear, potentially alleviating supply chain pressures and reducing costs for the company. In a show of financial strength, Safran plans to increase its dividend by 32% to €2.90 per share, with payment scheduled for June 2nd. Meanwhile, the company continues to advance its strategic agenda with progress on the acquisition of Collins Aerospace's actuator and flight control division, though final regulatory approval remains pending.

