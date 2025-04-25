Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2025) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, reported financial results for its year ended December 31, 2024.

Statement of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

The company reported revenue of approximately $14.9 million, compared to revenue of approximately $13.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Gross profit for the year was $1.2 million, compared to gross profit of $2.1 million for the 2023 year-end.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 8 percent for the year compared to gross profit, as a percentage of revenue, of 16 percent for the 2023 year-end.

Net loss for the year was ($1.2 million) compared to net loss of ($1.4 million) for the comparable 2023 year-end. Loss per share was ($0.08) compared to a loss per share of ($0.10).

Balance Sheet for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

Total Assets for the year were $17.5 million compared to $17.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Total Liabilities for the year were $15.2 million compared to $14.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Conference Call

The AmeraMex management team will be traveling for the next several days and a news release pertaining to the year ended 2023 conference call will be disseminated next.

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements made in this news release that are not historical, or current facts are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements often can be identified using terms such as "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximate" or "continue," or "continue," or the negative thereof. We intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors for such statements. We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Any forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and key factors beyond our control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical results of operations and events and those presently anticipated or projected. We disclaim any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statement or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Tables Follow

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



DECEMBER 31, 2024

DECEMBER 31, 2023













REVENUES











Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues $ 12,793,051 $

11,918,754

Rentals and Leases 2,179,964

1,464,745

Total Sales 14,973,015

13,383,499





COST OF SALES



Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues 12,717,263

10,880,204

Rentals and Leases 1,029,540

438,056

Total Cost of Sales 13,746,803



11,318,260





GROSS PROFIT 1,226,212

2,065,239





OPERATING EXPENSES



Selling Expense 745,964

2,227,613

General and Administrative 1,056,187

689,636

Total Operating Expenses 1,802,151

2,917,249





Profit (loss) From Operations (575,939)

(852,010 )



OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)



Interest Expense, net (1,179,955)

(624,940 ) Loss from Early Extinguishment of Debt -

(44,359 ) Other Income (Expense) 167,489

146,948

Total Other Income (Expense) (1,012,466)

(522,351 )



INCOME BEFORE PROVISION for INCOME TAXES (1,588,405)

(1,374,361 )



PROVISION for INCOME TAXES 430,184

-





NET INCOME $ (1,158,221) $

(1,374,361 )



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:



Basic 14,112,988

14,112,988

Diluted 14,112,988

14,112,988





Earnings (loss) per Share



Basic $ -0.08 $

-0.10

Diluted $ -0.08 $

-0.10



AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS





DECEMBER 31, 2024



DECEMBER 31, 2023

ASSETS



Current Assets:



Cash $ 84,929

$ 588,128

Accounts Receivable, Net 2,838,374

1,289,389

Inventory, Net 6,389,591

11,359,158

Other Current Assets 247,012

324,134

Total Current Assets 9,559,906

13,560,809





Property and Equipment, Net 661,482

1,420,163

Rental Equipment, Net 5,407,483

1,063,464

Joint Venture Asset 177,000

-

Operating Lease ROU Asset 611,822

703,802

Financing Leasae ROU Asset 872,437

883,310

Other Assets 215,643

203,025

Total Other Assets 7,945,867

4,273,764

TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,505,773

$ 17,834,573





LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current Liabilities:



Accounts Payable $ 1,655,227

$ 2,213,722

Accrued Expenses 155,871

348,415

Deferred Revenue 1,690,905

2,136,400

Joint Venture Liability -

105,000

Lines of Credit 4,732,151

5,509,788

Notes Payable, Current Portion 1,268,380

1,273,310

Operating Lease Liability 129,081

129,081

Financing Lease Liability 295,965

376,242

Total Current Liabilities 9,927,580

12,091,958





Long-Term Liabilities



Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion 4,446,580

1,094,722

Operating Lease Liability, Net of Current Portion 482,741

574,721

Financing Lease Liability, Net of Current Portion 407,379

673,458

Total Long-Term Liabilities 5,336,700

2,342,901

TOTAL LIABILITIES 15,264,280

14,434,859









STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:



Shareholders' Equity



Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no -

-

shares issued and outstanding



Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized 14,829

14,829

14,829,155 shares issued and outstanding



Additional Paid-In Capital 21,671,534

21,671,534

Accumulated Deficit (19,444,870 ) (18,286,649 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 2,241,493

3,399,714

TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 17,505,773

$ 17,834,573





-

-



AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW





DECEMBER 31, 2024

DECEMBER 31, 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



Net Income

(1,158,221)

(1,374,361) Adjustments to reconcile Net Loss to



Net Cash provided (used) by Operations Activities:



Depreciation and Amortization

1,414,693

1,102,544 Provision (Benefit) for Deferred Income Taxes

-

(78,120) Amortization and Accretion of Interest

48,593

18,719 Change in Assets and Liabilities:



Accounts Receivable

(1,548,985 ) (208,650) Inventory

4,969,567

(5,083,335) Other Current Assets

77,122

165,771 Accounts Payable

(558,495 ) 1,013,917 Accrued Expenses

(192,544 ) (98,434) Deferred Revenue

(445,495 ) 2,136,400 NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

2,606,235

(2,405,549)



INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



Payments for Property & Equipment

360,566

(725,941) Payments for Rental Equipment

(5,360,597 ) (364,804) NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(5,000,031 ) (1,090,745)



FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



Joint Venture Liability

(105,000 ) (122,503) Lease payments related to finance leases

(292,158 ) (292,158) Net Borrowing (Repayments) Under Lines of Credit

(777,637 ) 4,182,073 Payments on Notes Payable

(5,200,172 ) (1,812,363) Proceeds from Notes Payable

8,265,564

1,052,805 NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

1,890,597

3,007,854



NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS

(503,199 ) (488,440)



Cash and Cash Equivalents, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

588,128

1,032,209 Cash and Cash Equivalents, END OF PERIOD

84,929

588,128



CASH PAID FOR:



Interest

1,202,753

532,297 Income Taxes

800

800



SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING



AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



Transfer of Inventory to Rental Equipment

-

1,600,577 Equipment Financed under Capital Leases

-

- Transfer of Rental Equipment to Inventory

-

-

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

FOR DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023









Additional



Common Stock Paid-in

Accumulated

Balance Shares Amount Capital

Deficit





December 31, 2022 14,829,155 $ 14,829 $ 21,671,534 $ (16,912,288)





Net Income - - -

(1,374,361)





December 31, 2023 14,829,155 $ 14,829 $ 21,671,534 $ (18,286,649 )



Net Income - - -

(1,158,221 )



December 31, 2024 14,829,155 $ 14,829 $ 21,671,534 $ (19,444,870 ) 14,112,988 14,829 21,671,534

(19,444,870 ) 716,167 - -

-



