Bilia AB: Bulletin from Bilia's annual general meeting 2025

Bilia AB's AGM took place on Friday, 25 April 2025.



Adoption of the profit and loss statement and balance sheet

The profit and loss statements and the balance sheets of the parent company and the Group for the financial year 2024 were approved.



Discharge from liability

The AGM discharge the board members and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2024.



Dividend

The AGM resolved in favour of a dividend of SEK 5.60 per share. The dividend amount will be divided into four payments of SEK 1.40 each with record dates Tuesday 29 April 2025, Monday 7 July 2025, Monday 6 October 2025 and Wednesday 7 January 2026. Dividends are expected to be paid out on Monday 5 May 2025, Thursday 10 July 2025, Thursday 9 October 2025 and Monday 12 January 2026.



Board of Directors

The AGM resolved that the Board of Directors shall consist of nine ordinary board members without deputy members. Gunnar Blomkvist, Anna Engebretsen, Ingrid Jonasson Blank, Nicklas Paulson, Jan Pettersson, Mats Qviberg, Jon Risfelt and Caroline af Ugglas were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. Tomas Johansson was elected as new Board Member. Mats Qviberg was re-elected as Chairman of the Board with Jan Pettersson as deputy Chairman.



Board fees

The AGM resolved as follows: SEK 500,000 each to the Chairman of the Board and

to the deputy Chairman, SEK 310,000 each to the other members of the Board, SEK 180,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, SEK 90,000 each to the other members of the Audit Committee, SEK 55,000 to the Chairman of the Compensation Committee, SEK 27,500 each to the other members of the Compensation Committee.

Further, the AGM resolved that the employee representatives receive SEK 40,000 and the employee deputies receive SEK 24,000 in fee.The AGM resolved to re-elect the auditing company Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor in the company for the period until the end of the AGM 2026. It was noted that Fredrik Göransson is the auditor in charge.The AGM approved the Board's remuneration report.The AGM approved the Board's proposal regarding authorisation for the Board to decide upon acquisition and transfer of own shares.The AGM resolved to establish a long-term incentive program in the form of a share savings program for about seventy senior executives and other key personnel within the Bilia Group.

In order to be able to participate in the program, the participant must have contributed with a private investment through the acquisition of savings shares. For each savings share held within the framework of the program, the participant can be receive a maximum of 5,0 performance shares free of charge from Bilia, provided that targets established by the board regarding total return on Bilia's shares, increased profit per share and organic growth in the service business are met, as well as the targets for customer satisfaction and gender equality. Goal achievement is measured partly through annual measurement and partly through measurement for the entire three-year period.



Allocation of performance shares requires that the participant retains their original savings shares from the start of the program up to and including the date of publication of the interim report for January-March 2028 and that the participant, with certain exceptions, is still employed within the Bilia Group. The maximum number of performance shares allocated within the framework of the program amounts to 297,500. The principal terms of the program can be found in the Board's proposal at www.bilia.com.



The AGM further resolved that the company shall be entitled to transfer up to 297,500 own shares previously acquired by Bilia to the participants in order to guarantee the delivery of performance shares within the framework of the program.



The AGM further resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to approve, during the period up to the AGM 2026, the transfer of up to 83,300 own shares on Nasdaq Stockholm at a price per share that lies within the quoted price range at any given time in order to cover social security contributions for the program.







Gothenburg, 25 April 2025



Bilia AB (publ)

