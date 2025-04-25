Regulatory News:

Amplitude Surgical SA (Paris:AMPLI):

Following the joint announcement of March 11, 2025, Zydus Lifesciences Limited ("Zydus") and Amplitude Surgical SA (Paris:AMPLI) ("Amplitude") confirm that Amplitude has conducted the mandatory information and consultation process with the works council of Amplitude SAS. Consequently, Zydus has signed the share purchase agreement to acquire 75.4% of the share capital of Amplitude1 at a price of €6.25 per Amplitude share from PAI Partners, Olivier Jallabert and other managers of Amplitude, which together with the two share purchase agreements already signed on March 11, 2025 with two minority shareholders represent 85.6% of the share capital of Amplitude (the "Block Acquisition

As indicated in the joint announcement of March 11, 2025, the completion of the Block Acquisition remains subject to the usual closing conditions, including authorization from the French Minister of Economy as part of the control of foreign investments in France, the re-investment by Amplitude CEO Olivier Jallabert into the company, as well as the absence of qualified material adverse events.

Subject to the fulfilment of the closing conditions, Zydus will acquire 85.6% of the share capital of Amplitude.

The closing of the Block Acquisition is now expected to be completed by Q3 2025. After such completion, Zydus' mandatory simplified tender offer would be filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF") and would be followed by a squeeze out if the conditions are met. The opening of the subsequent tender offer would then remain subject to the AMF's clearance decision.

In this respect and as announced on April 17, 2025, commitments to tender 4.7% of Amplitude's share capital have been executed with other minority shareholders of Amplitude. As a consequence, and subject to the condition precedents hereabove, Zydus will be in a position to acquire more than 90 of the capital and voting rights of Amplitude at the end of the tender offer, and therefore to implement a squeeze-out procedure.

____________________ 1 Directly and indirectly through the acquisition of holding companies Auroralux, Ampliman 1 and Ampliman 2

About Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. with an overarching purpose of empowering people with freedom to live healthier and more fulfilled lives, is an innovative, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The group employs over 27,000 people worldwide, including 1,400 scientists engaged in R&D, and is driven by its mission to unlock new possibilities in lifesciences through quality healthcare solutions that impact lives. The group aspires to transform lives through path-breaking discoveries. For more details visit www.zyduslife.com

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player in the global market for surgical technologies for lower limb orthopaedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopaedic surgery, covering the main pathologies affecting the hip and knee. Working in close collaboration with surgeons, Amplitude Surgical develops numerous high value-added innovations to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and care facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is expanding internationally through its subsidiaries and a network of agents and exclusive distributors in over 30 countries. As of June 30, 2024, Amplitude Surgical employed 428 people and generated sales of nearly €106.0 million.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250425262426/en/

Contacts:

Zydus Lifesciences Limited



Sujatha Rajesh

Media Relations

sujatha.rajesh@zyduslife.com

+91-9974051180



Arvind Bothra

Investors

arvind.bothra@zyduslife.com

+91-7045656895



Brunswick

Media Relations

zydus@brunswickgroup.com

Hugues Boëton +33 6 79 99 27 15

Flora Marinho 33 6 07 46 34 35



Amplitude Surgical



Amplitude Surgical

Chief Financial Officer

Dimitri Borchtch

finances@amplitude-surgical.com

+33 4 75 41 87 41



NewCap

Investor Relations

Thomas Grojean

amplitude@newcap.eu

+33 1 44 71 94 94



NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

amplitude@newcap.eu

+33 1 44 71 94 98



PAI Partners



Dania Saidam

dania.saidam@paipartners.com

+44 20 7297 4678