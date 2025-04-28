Press release

VALLOUREC AWARDED A MAJOR CONTRACT

BY KUWAIT OIL COMPANY

Meudon (France), April 28, 2025 - Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, has secured a major contract to supply Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) for the drilling operations of Kuwait Oil Company (KOC). This new contract represents over $130 million in potential revenue.

This agreement includes the supply of carbon steel OCTG products with premium connections and proprietary steel grades, to be delivered in 2025 and 2026. Vallourec has been selected to supply the most technically advanced part of the tender in terms of grades and connections, including some of its high-torque flush premium connections.

Vallourec has a historical presence in Kuwait and has been a reliable supplier to KOC, developing specific products for both its offshore and onshore projects. This contract comes in the context of Kuwait's current plan to increase its oil production to 4 million barrels per day in 2035 and follows KOC's issuance of a tender in September 2024 for deep drilling applications.

Philippe Guillemot, Group's Chairman and CEO declared: "Vallourec is a strong partner of KOC, and this new order demonstrates our competitiveness and ability to reliably manufacture and deliver significant quantities of premium tubes and connections. We are eager to support KOC's upcoming needs and challenging new projects with our most technically-advanced products."

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

