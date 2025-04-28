Anzeige
Dow Jones News
28.04.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
28-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 25 April 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche 
Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary 
Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            70,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            284.80p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            269.40p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            279.0698p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 5,829,873 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,216,577.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 25/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 279.0698

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
636                280.40      08:18:07          00075006189TRLO0      XLON 
132                280.40      08:18:07          00075006188TRLO0      XLON 
765                279.00      08:27:40          00075006657TRLO0      XLON 
688                279.20      09:32:13          00075009407TRLO0      XLON 
798                278.00      09:33:03          00075009434TRLO0      XLON 
675                278.40      09:34:00          00075009465TRLO0      XLON 
687                278.40      09:34:00          00075009466TRLO0      XLON 
742                277.40      09:37:01          00075009615TRLO0      XLON 
787                281.00      09:38:47          00075009640TRLO0      XLON 
818                281.20      09:38:47          00075009641TRLO0      XLON 
796                280.60      09:39:15          00075009661TRLO0      XLON 
788                280.60      09:39:15          00075009662TRLO0      XLON 
296                280.60      09:53:02          00075010120TRLO0      XLON 
400                280.60      09:53:02          00075010119TRLO0      XLON 
600                279.80      09:56:13          00075010218TRLO0      XLON 
311                279.80      09:56:13          00075010217TRLO0      XLON 
145                279.00      09:56:20          00075010233TRLO0      XLON 
600                279.00      09:56:20          00075010232TRLO0      XLON 
757                280.60      09:58:49          00075010336TRLO0      XLON 
126                280.60      09:58:49          00075010337TRLO0      XLON 
802                280.00      09:59:16          00075010364TRLO0      XLON 
746                280.00      10:06:16          00075010556TRLO0      XLON 
727                281.80      10:11:20          00075010636TRLO0      XLON 
717                281.80      10:11:40          00075010639TRLO0      XLON 
823                281.20      10:11:40          00075010640TRLO0      XLON 
232                281.00      10:12:51          00075010661TRLO0      XLON 
570                281.00      10:12:51          00075010660TRLO0      XLON 
660                281.40      10:19:37          00075010922TRLO0      XLON 
772                282.20      10:22:50          00075011109TRLO0      XLON 
740                282.20      10:28:50          00075011258TRLO0      XLON 
819                282.20      10:29:47          00075011270TRLO0      XLON 
320                281.40      10:36:27          00075011397TRLO0      XLON 
400                281.40      10:36:27          00075011396TRLO0      XLON 
776                281.00      11:00:03          00075011951TRLO0      XLON 
740                280.60      11:00:06          00075011958TRLO0      XLON 
190                282.60      11:10:20          00075012089TRLO0      XLON 
319                282.60      11:10:20          00075012088TRLO0      XLON 
208                282.60      11:10:20          00075012087TRLO0      XLON 
280                282.40      11:10:33          00075012107TRLO0      XLON 
399                282.40      11:10:33          00075012106TRLO0      XLON 
711                282.20      11:17:12          00075012217TRLO0      XLON 
737                282.40      11:19:26          00075012660TRLO0      XLON 
765                281.80      11:20:13          00075012710TRLO0      XLON 
737                282.00      11:37:34          00075013294TRLO0      XLON 
745                282.00      11:37:34          00075013296TRLO0      XLON 
726                282.00      11:37:34          00075013302TRLO0      XLON 
829                283.20      11:51:05          00075013670TRLO0      XLON 
9                 283.20      11:51:10          00075013671TRLO0      XLON 
749                283.20      11:54:10          00075013840TRLO0      XLON 
665                283.60      11:58:47          00075014076TRLO0      XLON 
704                284.40      12:02:00          00075014621TRLO0      XLON 
714                284.80      12:04:54          00075014814TRLO0      XLON 
810                283.80      12:06:54          00075014884TRLO0      XLON 
294                283.00      12:19:42          00075015195TRLO0      XLON 
428                283.00      12:19:42          00075015194TRLO0      XLON 
791                282.40      12:41:41          00075015666TRLO0      XLON 
979                281.20      12:48:30          00075015835TRLO0      XLON 
122                281.80      13:07:36          00075016321TRLO0      XLON 
696                281.80      13:08:30          00075016330TRLO0      XLON 
693                281.80      13:14:30          00075016431TRLO0      XLON 
713                281.80      13:17:17          00075016548TRLO0      XLON 
814                281.40      13:21:24          00075016630TRLO0      XLON 
787                280.80      13:23:04          00075016692TRLO0      XLON 
103                280.00      13:30:26          00075016844TRLO0      XLON 
697                280.80      13:37:08          00075017113TRLO0      XLON 
63                280.80      13:37:08          00075017112TRLO0      XLON 
801                280.60      13:39:08          00075017202TRLO0      XLON 
144                280.40      13:46:54          00075017452TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
