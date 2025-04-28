DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 28-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 25 April 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 70,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 284.80p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 269.40p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 279.0698p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 5,829,873 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,216,577.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 25/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 279.0698

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 636 280.40 08:18:07 00075006189TRLO0 XLON 132 280.40 08:18:07 00075006188TRLO0 XLON 765 279.00 08:27:40 00075006657TRLO0 XLON 688 279.20 09:32:13 00075009407TRLO0 XLON 798 278.00 09:33:03 00075009434TRLO0 XLON 675 278.40 09:34:00 00075009465TRLO0 XLON 687 278.40 09:34:00 00075009466TRLO0 XLON 742 277.40 09:37:01 00075009615TRLO0 XLON 787 281.00 09:38:47 00075009640TRLO0 XLON 818 281.20 09:38:47 00075009641TRLO0 XLON 796 280.60 09:39:15 00075009661TRLO0 XLON 788 280.60 09:39:15 00075009662TRLO0 XLON 296 280.60 09:53:02 00075010120TRLO0 XLON 400 280.60 09:53:02 00075010119TRLO0 XLON 600 279.80 09:56:13 00075010218TRLO0 XLON 311 279.80 09:56:13 00075010217TRLO0 XLON 145 279.00 09:56:20 00075010233TRLO0 XLON 600 279.00 09:56:20 00075010232TRLO0 XLON 757 280.60 09:58:49 00075010336TRLO0 XLON 126 280.60 09:58:49 00075010337TRLO0 XLON 802 280.00 09:59:16 00075010364TRLO0 XLON 746 280.00 10:06:16 00075010556TRLO0 XLON 727 281.80 10:11:20 00075010636TRLO0 XLON 717 281.80 10:11:40 00075010639TRLO0 XLON 823 281.20 10:11:40 00075010640TRLO0 XLON 232 281.00 10:12:51 00075010661TRLO0 XLON 570 281.00 10:12:51 00075010660TRLO0 XLON 660 281.40 10:19:37 00075010922TRLO0 XLON 772 282.20 10:22:50 00075011109TRLO0 XLON 740 282.20 10:28:50 00075011258TRLO0 XLON 819 282.20 10:29:47 00075011270TRLO0 XLON 320 281.40 10:36:27 00075011397TRLO0 XLON 400 281.40 10:36:27 00075011396TRLO0 XLON 776 281.00 11:00:03 00075011951TRLO0 XLON 740 280.60 11:00:06 00075011958TRLO0 XLON 190 282.60 11:10:20 00075012089TRLO0 XLON 319 282.60 11:10:20 00075012088TRLO0 XLON 208 282.60 11:10:20 00075012087TRLO0 XLON 280 282.40 11:10:33 00075012107TRLO0 XLON 399 282.40 11:10:33 00075012106TRLO0 XLON 711 282.20 11:17:12 00075012217TRLO0 XLON 737 282.40 11:19:26 00075012660TRLO0 XLON 765 281.80 11:20:13 00075012710TRLO0 XLON 737 282.00 11:37:34 00075013294TRLO0 XLON 745 282.00 11:37:34 00075013296TRLO0 XLON 726 282.00 11:37:34 00075013302TRLO0 XLON 829 283.20 11:51:05 00075013670TRLO0 XLON 9 283.20 11:51:10 00075013671TRLO0 XLON 749 283.20 11:54:10 00075013840TRLO0 XLON 665 283.60 11:58:47 00075014076TRLO0 XLON 704 284.40 12:02:00 00075014621TRLO0 XLON 714 284.80 12:04:54 00075014814TRLO0 XLON 810 283.80 12:06:54 00075014884TRLO0 XLON 294 283.00 12:19:42 00075015195TRLO0 XLON 428 283.00 12:19:42 00075015194TRLO0 XLON 791 282.40 12:41:41 00075015666TRLO0 XLON 979 281.20 12:48:30 00075015835TRLO0 XLON 122 281.80 13:07:36 00075016321TRLO0 XLON 696 281.80 13:08:30 00075016330TRLO0 XLON 693 281.80 13:14:30 00075016431TRLO0 XLON 713 281.80 13:17:17 00075016548TRLO0 XLON 814 281.40 13:21:24 00075016630TRLO0 XLON 787 280.80 13:23:04 00075016692TRLO0 XLON 103 280.00 13:30:26 00075016844TRLO0 XLON 697 280.80 13:37:08 00075017113TRLO0 XLON 63 280.80 13:37:08 00075017112TRLO0 XLON 801 280.60 13:39:08 00075017202TRLO0 XLON 144 280.40 13:46:54 00075017452TRLO0 XLON

