Fingerprint Cards AB: Mantra Softech extends licence for FPC iris technology to expand into new markets

Gothenburg, Sweden and Ahmedabad, Gujarat - April 28, 2025 - Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC), a global leader in biometric technology, is pleased to announce that Mantra Softech India Private Limited, India's leading biometrics and RFID technology company, has extended its licence for FPC's iris recognition software platform. This strategic move aims to further strengthen Mantra's position in the Indian market, but also support their expansion into emerging markets, integrating advanced iris recognition technology into their security solutions.

Mantra has been a pioneer in the Indian biometrics industry, and continues to innovate and expand its product offerings. The extended iris licence expands the scope of Mantra's rights, enabling them to incorporate FPC's cutting-edge iris recognition technology into more of their authentication and enrollment devices, particularly for the UIDAI Program (Aadhaar) and MOSIP applications.

FPC and Mantra began their collaboration in 2021 when Mantra signed a multi-year licence deal for FPC's iris technology. The big appeal to Mantra was that the Iris recognition technology from FPC offered higher security and convenience, supporting large field-of-view and long-distance operation on cost-effective off-the-shelf hardware.

Mantra's commitment to innovation and excellence is reflected in their continuous efforts to integrate the latest technologies into their products, and through today's extension of their licence with FPC to expand into new markets.

Mantra's target applications of FPC's iris solutions include:

PDS (Public Distribution System)/NREGA (National Rural Employment Guarantee Act): Ensuring that beneficiaries are verified to confirm the correct distribution of entitlements offered by the Government, in an effort to reduce fraud.

Banking & Financial Security: Integrating iris recognition devices for transactions, including withdrawing cash or approving online payments, and Know-Your-Customer (KYC) initiatives to gather information and verify customers.

SIM Distribution: Regulating SIM card distribution for mobile operators to verify and authenticate their customers.

Government & National ID Systems: National ID programs to ensure secure and foolproof identity verification for services such as life certificates and other social benefits run by central & state Governments.

Healthcare & Secure Access: Managing free medical services, medical records and restricted areas, ensuring that only authorized personnel can view sensitive patient information.

Border Control & Immigration: E-gates at international borders, allowing for swift and secure traveler authentication.

Adam Philpott, CEO of FPC, said:

" The licence extension by Mantra is a great example of our commitment to delivering best-in-class biometric solutions. Our 4th generation iris recognition software platform has further solidified our partnership, which started back in 2021. Mantra's decision to fuel their expansion into new markets with our Iris modality underscores our success in providing multi-modal biometric solutions on a global scale. This continued collaboration will enable Mantra to drive zero trust security initiatives for their customers, both in India and worldwide."

Hiren Bhandari, Co-Founder, said:

"Partnering with FPC marks a pivotal step in our mission to make world-class biometrics accessible everywhere. By combining FPC's renowned sensor expertise with Mantra Softech's proven accuracy and global deployment experience, we can deliver even more secure and seamless identity solutions to customers in over 50 countries. Together, we are not just adding technology-we are raising the bar for trust and convenience across airports, classrooms, and industrial floors worldwide."

About FPC

Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) - the world's leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on X. FPC is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

About Mantra

Mantra Softech is a $70 million biometric-technology leader, powered by a 700-strong team of engineers and domain experts. Its fingerprint, IRIS, and facial-recognition devices consistently top independent accuracy and security tests and carry multiple international certifications. A global network of 3,000 channel partners and distributors delivers Mantra solutions to customers in more than 50 countries, protecting airports, factories, schools, public-service programs, and more. With deep in-house R&D and end-to-end platforms, Mantra sets the benchmark for trusted and convenient identity verification worldwide. For more information, visit our website www.mantratec.com