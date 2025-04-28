The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 28

The Diverse Income Trust plc

28th April 2025

It is announced that at the close of business on 25thApril 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

25th April 2025 97.99p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 95.60p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

28thApril 2025