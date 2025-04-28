The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 28
The Diverse Income Trust plc
28th April 2025
It is announced that at the close of business on 25thApril 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
25th April 2025 97.99p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 95.60p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
