WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
28.04.25
17:17 Uhr
8,450 Euro
-0,100
-1,17 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,3508,60018:25
8,4508,55018:25
PR Newswire
28.04.2025 17:54 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 28

28 April 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 180,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 716.311p. The highest price paid per share was 720.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 708.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0231% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 529,772,246 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 778,464,218. Rightmove holds 10,817,616 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

168

717.400

16:08:29

720

717.400

16:08:29

84

717.800

16:07:40

700

717.800

16:07:40

103

717.800

16:07:40

533

717.800

16:07:40

648

717.600

16:06:29

35

717.600

16:06:29

169

717.600

16:05:39

535

717.600

16:05:39

404

717.600

16:04:22

318

717.600

16:04:22

518

717.600

16:03:16

335

717.600

16:03:16

61

718.200

16:02:07

113

718.200

16:02:07

117

718.200

16:02:07

98

718.200

16:02:07

301

718.200

16:02:07

747

718.200

16:02:07

53

718.200

16:02:07

607

718.200

16:02:07

714

718.400

15:59:15

749

718.400

15:59:15

54

718.600

15:58:23

28

718.600

15:58:23

28

718.600

15:58:23

27

718.600

15:58:23

341

718.600

15:58:23

72

718.600

15:58:23

689

719.000

15:57:07

29

719.200

15:56:03

691

719.200

15:55:53

697

719.200

15:54:50

45

718.800

15:52:46

198

718.800

15:52:46

23

718.800

15:52:46

24

718.800

15:52:46

459

718.800

15:52:46

455

718.800

15:51:46

464

718.800

15:50:35

52

719.000

15:50:00

327

719.000

15:50:00

54

719.000

15:50:00

338

719.000

15:50:00

229

719.000

15:49:00

586

719.200

15:48:11

169

719.200

15:48:11

247

719.400

15:46:13

495

719.400

15:46:13

101

719.400

15:45:13

495

719.400

15:45:13

1049

719.400

15:45:12

703

719.400

15:42:09

54

719.600

15:41:31

65

719.600

15:41:30

727

719.200

15:39:32

100

719.400

15:38:40

200

719.400

15:38:40

104

719.400

15:38:40

107

719.400

15:38:40

301

719.200

15:38:19

398

719.200

15:38:19

415

719.000

15:36:40

354

719.000

15:36:40

23

719.000

15:36:40

28

719.000

15:36:40

89

719.000

15:35:41

105

719.000

15:35:41

1

719.000

15:35:41

4

719.000

15:35:40

354

718.800

15:35:10

151

718.800

15:35:10

519

718.600

15:34:15

655

719.000

15:32:31

676

719.000

15:31:07

70

719.000

15:31:07

803

719.000

15:30:46

683

719.200

15:29:44

673

719.400

15:27:24

365

720.400

15:26:30

351

720.400

15:26:30

91

720.600

15:25:19

90

720.600

15:25:19

95

720.600

15:25:19

102

720.600

15:25:19

94

720.600

15:25:19

97

720.600

15:25:19

304

720.600

15:25:11

101

720.600

15:25:11

105

720.600

15:25:11

96

720.600

15:25:11

36

720.600

15:25:11

93

720.600

15:25:11

703

719.400

15:23:05

689

719.600

15:23:02

86

719.400

15:20:51

99

719.400

15:20:51

411

719.400

15:20:50

91

720.400

15:19:05

550

720.200

15:19:05

119

720.400

15:19:05

767

720.200

15:19:05

450

720.400

15:18:35

103

720.400

15:18:35

373

720.000

15:17:47

282

720.000

15:17:10

1

720.000

15:17:10

85

718.800

15:14:25

370

718.800

15:14:25

101

718.800

15:14:25

769

717.000

15:13:00

743

717.000

15:13:00

2

717.000

15:11:54

761

717.000

15:09:49

83

717.400

15:09:00

101

717.400

15:09:00

99

717.400

15:09:00

3

717.400

15:09:00

90

717.400

15:09:00

95

717.400

15:09:00

743

717.400

15:08:45

394

717.000

15:06:31

677

717.000

15:06:31

624

716.800

15:03:26

93

717.000

15:03:19

95

717.000

15:03:19

600

717.000

15:03:19

819

717.000

15:03:19

654

717.000

15:02:05

661

717.000

15:01:22

625

717.800

14:58:55

95

718.000

14:58:21

87

718.000

14:58:21

328

718.200

14:57:36

85

718.200

14:57:35

96

718.200

14:57:35

15

716.600

14:55:30

425

716.600

14:55:30

326

716.600

14:55:30

89

716.800

14:55:00

153

716.800

14:55:00

99

716.800

14:55:00

600

716.800

14:55:00

637

716.800

14:55:00

430

716.600

14:53:48

1267

716.600

14:53:48

550

716.600

14:52:03

637

716.600

14:52:03

670

716.600

14:52:03

709

717.000

14:49:30

737

717.000

14:49:08

894

717.000

14:49:08

173

717.000

14:47:50

579

717.000

14:47:50

4

716.800

14:47:17

16

716.800

14:47:16

16

716.800

14:47:16

16

716.800

14:47:16

16

716.800

14:47:16

16

716.800

14:47:16

16

716.800

14:47:16

16

716.800

14:47:16

16

716.800

14:47:16

74

716.800

14:47:16

638

716.600

14:46:10

728

716.600

14:41:26

342

716.600

14:40:15

400

716.600

14:40:15

714

717.000

14:39:13

747

717.400

14:36:24

751

718.200

14:36:23

656

718.800

14:34:29

505

719.400

14:33:37

174

719.400

14:33:37

866

720.000

14:33:00

79

720.200

14:31:29

207

720.200

14:31:29

761

720.200

14:31:04

99

720.800

14:29:13

550

720.800

14:29:13

694

720.800

14:29:13

67

720.600

14:27:54

576

720.600

14:27:54

550

720.800

14:27:33

329

720.600

14:24:14

407

720.600

14:24:14

763

720.600

14:23:21

356

720.800

14:23:14

490

720.800

14:23:14

51

720.800

14:22:42

586

720.800

14:22:42

752

720.400

14:17:25

600

720.600

14:17:24

758

720.600

14:17:24

708

720.200

14:13:40

619

720.400

14:13:40

112

720.000

14:11:43

678

719.800

14:10:08

294

719.800

14:08:08

416

719.800

14:08:08

550

719.600

14:04:08

478

719.400

13:59:25

152

719.400

13:59:25

88

719.600

13:58:10

84

719.600

13:58:10

361

719.600

13:58:10

88

719.600

13:58:02

361

719.600

13:58:02

91

719.600

13:58:02

704

719.200

13:56:01

707

719.200

13:55:20

12

719.200

13:55:20

308

719.200

13:55:20

16

719.200

13:55:20

804

718.400

13:50:25

768

718.800

13:50:25

126

718.800

13:47:05

495

718.800

13:47:05

98

718.800

13:47:00

495

719.000

13:46:31

183

719.000

13:46:31

9

718.000

13:43:56

316

718.000

13:43:56

658

718.000

13:43:56

393

718.000

13:43:56

84

717.600

13:43:01

600

717.000

13:36:41

742

717.000

13:36:41

1021

717.000

13:36:41

768

716.600

13:32:01

685

716.600

13:28:28

63

717.200

13:28:27

63

717.200

13:28:27

80

717.200

13:28:27

145

717.200

13:28:27

145

717.400

13:28:26

712

717.400

13:23:26

685

717.600

13:22:25

764

718.000

13:19:54

1088

718.200

13:18:59

635

716.800

13:11:14

656

717.000

13:07:01

932

717.200

13:06:48

72

717.200

13:06:26

169

717.000

13:00:57

550

717.000

13:00:57

671

717.000

13:00:57

620

717.000

13:00:57

749

716.600

12:51:50

634

716.600

12:49:18

627

716.800

12:45:51

303

717.000

12:43:18

398

717.000

12:43:18

677

717.000

12:42:20

189

717.000

12:42:20

898

717.000

12:42:20

25

716.600

12:38:20

1041

716.600

12:38:15

120

716.600

12:38:15

46

716.600

12:38:15

669

715.600

12:27:46

49

715.600

12:27:15

58

715.600

12:26:51

823

715.600

12:24:08

697

715.000

12:19:22

559

715.400

12:19:20

84

715.400

12:19:20

86

715.400

12:19:20

694

715.400

12:15:50

48

715.600

12:11:53

88

715.600

12:11:53

88

715.600

12:11:53

466

715.000

12:08:43

78

715.000

12:08:43

92

715.000

12:08:43

796

715.000

12:08:43

81

715.000

12:08:43

76

715.000

12:08:43

34

714.800

12:08:43

155

715.200

12:07:57

557

715.200

12:07:57

35

715.200

12:06:57

63

715.200

12:06:57

63

715.200

12:06:57

706

714.800

12:00:00

770

715.400

11:57:25

80

715.600

11:57:25

77

715.600

11:57:25

92

715.600

11:57:25

81

715.600

11:57:25

49

715.600

11:57:00

77

715.600

11:55:20

76

715.600

11:55:20

759

715.800

11:53:07

736

716.000

11:51:12

41

715.600

11:48:09

201

715.600

11:48:09

244

715.600

11:48:09

228

715.400

11:48:09

676

716.200

11:48:08

719

716.400

11:41:53

748

716.400

11:41:53

110

715.400

11:37:40

516

715.400

11:36:44

674

715.400

11:34:42

76

715.600

11:32:02

706

715.600

11:30:40

756

715.600

11:27:57

679

715.800

11:27:19

707

715.600

11:21:19

743

715.400

11:14:56

666

715.600

11:14:53

716

715.600

11:09:28

294

716.600

10:59:48

382

716.600

10:59:48

680

716.600

10:57:46

648

716.600

10:57:11

550

715.600

10:54:22

675

715.600

10:54:22

690

715.600

10:54:22

550

715.200

10:48:46

87

715.200

10:48:46

749

715.400

10:45:00

770

715.800

10:40:45

714

716.000

10:40:27

162

716.400

10:39:10

203

716.400

10:39:10

13

716.400

10:39:10

44

716.400

10:39:10

753

714.800

10:34:37

651

715.200

10:31:27

388

715.200

10:30:11

753

715.400

10:30:11

678

715.400

10:30:00

740

712.600

10:28:14

737

710.800

10:19:00

158

711.200

10:17:20

729

711.000

10:15:21

693

711.400

10:15:20

759

711.800

10:15:20

749

712.000

10:15:20

682

711.000

10:07:55

121

710.800

10:04:26

550

710.800

10:04:26

80

711.000

10:03:54

165

711.000

10:03:54

82

711.000

10:02:54

209

711.000

10:02:54

83

711.000

10:02:54

49

711.000

10:02:54

227

711.000

10:02:54

78

711.000

10:02:54

82

711.000

10:02:54

167

711.000

10:02:50

73

711.000

10:02:50

78

711.000

10:02:50

2

710.200

10:02:06

27

710.200

10:02:06

2

709.800

09:58:50

84

709.800

09:58:50

1220

709.800

09:58:50

207

709.400

09:58:15

81

709.400

09:58:15

70

709.400

09:58:15

73

709.400

09:58:15

86

709.400

09:58:15

571

709.400

09:58:15

73

709.400

09:58:15

720

709.400

09:58:15

767

708.200

09:52:49

749

709.200

09:50:51

760

709.800

09:48:45

669

710.200

09:45:30

660

711.200

09:42:02

442

711.200

09:40:29

280

711.200

09:40:26

677

711.800

09:39:23

761

712.800

09:37:55

254

713.000

09:36:15

510

713.000

09:36:15

494

713.000

09:36:15

190

713.000

09:36:15

90

713.200

09:35:36

79

713.200

09:35:36

69

713.200

09:35:36

75

713.200

09:35:36

84

713.200

09:35:36

600

713.200

09:35:36

746

713.400

09:31:55

690

713.800

09:30:35

499

713.800

09:26:20

672

713.800

09:26:20

200

713.800

09:26:20

79

713.600

09:26:12

78

713.600

09:26:12

765

713.600

09:26:11

688

712.600

09:23:48

754

711.600

09:21:31

716

712.000

09:17:28

659

712.000

09:16:43

684

712.200

09:16:15

695

712.200

09:16:15

644

712.400

09:10:46

67

712.800

09:09:50

70

712.800

09:09:50

69

712.800

09:09:50

142

712.800

09:09:50

74

712.800

09:09:50

48

713.000

09:08:25

73

713.000

09:08:25

310

713.000

09:08:25

285

713.000

09:08:25

653

713.400

09:08:11

633

713.600

09:08:11

68

713.800

09:08:10

69

713.800

09:08:10

731

713.800

09:07:24

675

713.800

09:07:24

737

713.600

09:01:57

633

714.000

09:00:13

599

714.000

08:58:44

53

714.000

08:58:44

724

714.600

08:55:32

638

715.000

08:55:18

749

714.800

08:54:39

637

715.200

08:50:31

75

715.200

08:50:01

66

715.200

08:50:01

647

714.800

08:48:47

77

715.000

08:48:43

204

715.000

08:48:43

268

715.000

08:48:43

749

715.200

08:48:30

59

715.000

08:43:41

606

715.000

08:43:41

664

715.200

08:43:40

618

714.000

08:41:49

772

714.800

08:40:21

648

714.800

08:39:47

668

715.000

08:37:46

70

715.400

08:37:10

126

715.400

08:37:00

727

715.000

08:33:44

643

715.000

08:29:53

719

715.400

08:28:34

447

714.600

08:26:14

91

714.400

08:22:46

27

714.400

08:22:44

550

714.400

08:22:44

697

714.800

08:22:09

637

715.200

08:20:38

238

715.800

08:16:12

519

715.800

08:16:12

698

715.400

08:15:25

217

714.800

08:14:25

762

715.800

08:13:44

633

715.800

08:13:44

667

715.000

08:08:44

652

714.800

08:08:44

754

713.200

08:06:31

756

712.800

08:05:19

761

716.400

08:01:04

411

716.800

08:00:59

248

716.800

08:00:59

623

717.000

08:00:30


