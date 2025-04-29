RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - French energy management firm Schneider Electric SA (SBGSF.PK) reported revenues of 9.325 billion euros for the first quarter of 2025. This represents a 7.4% organic growth and an 8.4% increase on a reported basis.The Group reaffirmed its financial targets for 2025, aiming for an organic growth in Adjusted EBITA of 10% to 15% and an organic revenue growth of 7% to 10%.The company anticipates an annual organic Adjusted EBITA margin increase of 50 to 80 basis points. This corresponds to an Adjusted EBITA margin of approximately 18.7% to 19.0%, including scope based on transactions completed to-date and FX based on current estimation.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX